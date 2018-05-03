County invites citizens to economic development focus groups

DELAWARE – As Delaware County officials move forward with a strategic economic development plan, they continue to seek stakeholder input.

A public survey, which was released in March, has garnered more than 400 responses to date. Now, officials also invite interested citizens to take part in a series of focus groups on the topic of economic development. Anyone who lives or works in Delaware County is invited to participate.

Dates, times and locations are as follows:

Saturday, May 14, 11:30 a.m., at the Willis Building, 2079 U.S. Rt. 23 North, Delaware

Wednesday, June 8, 6 p.m., at Liberty Township Hall Complex, 7761 Liberty Road, Powell

Monday, June 13, 6 p.m., at Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 7991 Columbus Pike, Lewis Center

Wednesday, June 22, 6 p.m., at SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware

Tuesday, June 28, 6 p.m., at Village of Sunbury Town Hall, 51 E. Cherry St., Sunbury

To RSVP for any of the focus groups, email Megan Edwards at MEdwards@co.delaware.oh.us.

The survey will be open until June 1. It can be completed on line at surveymonkey.com/r/DCEDAP.

“Delaware County has achieved tremendous growth and prosperity over the last two decades. As we progress into the future, our goal is simple: to create a healthy community,” said Bob Lamb, economic development director, Delaware County. “We must be strategic about our growth. Feedback from our citizens, through the survey and focus groups, is essential to our mission.”

The County retained Montrose Group LLC to create its economic development plan. The final plan will be presented to county officials in December.

For more information, contact the Delaware County Economic Development office at 740-833-2109.

