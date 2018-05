US 23 SOUTH IN DELAWARE COUNTY

UPDATE: US 23 SB is reduced to one lane between Hawthorn Blvd. and Meeker Way to repair a sink hole.

The lane is expected to reopen Friday afternoon.

SOURCE: ODOT

