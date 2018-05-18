Crimes Against Children Unit Investigation Leads to Additional Indictment of Youngstown Man

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced a grand jury issued an indictment of Arthur Carter, 44, of Youngstown, for 23 counts of sex-related offenses involving three different victims. The alleged crimes occurred over nearly a decade between 2001 and 2009.

“Our Crimes Against Children Unit was asked to further investigate this case,” said Attorney General DeWine. “Their hard work led to the identification of two more individuals who were allegedly taken advantage of by someone who should have been a trusted adult.”

The indictment includes two counts of rape, 13 counts of sexual battery, six counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Carter was previously indicted in 2017 for five counts of sexual battery and five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor involving one victim for offenses alleged to have occurred in 2009. Today’s indictment includes those counts along with counts involving two additional victims. These two individuals, who were located after the original indictment was made public, were both high school students ranging in age from 15-18 at the time of the alleged abuse.

Carter was employed by the Youngstown Police Department for almost 10 years before he was placed on paid administrative leave after the initial allegations were made. Carter was also an assistant girls track coach for Ursuline High School at the time of the alleged offenses.

The case is being prosecuted by attorneys with Attorney General DeWine’s Special Prosecutions Section as part of the Attorney General’s Crimes Against Children Initiative.

More information about the Crimes Against Children Unit at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation can be found on the Ohio Attorney General’s website www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov.