Columbus man indicted for pursuit

A Columbus man was indicted by a Delaware County Grand Jury Friday (May 18) and charged with failure to comply after prosecutors say he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Interstate 71.

Timothy Lamont Harris, 20, of Columbus, was indicted Friday and charged with failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Prosecutors said Harris was charged after an incident on May 8, 2018. Prosecutors said it was reported to law enforcement that a silver Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 71 north. The Ohio State Highway Patrol located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver ignored the lights and sirens, and instead led law enforcement on a high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

“Speeds reached more than 120 mph,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien. “The suspect car passed other vehicles on the berm, went left of center, and made multiple unsafe lane changes.”

The pursuit went from Delaware County to Morrow County, and back to Delaware County again via Interstate 71 and state Route 61.

“The vehicle eventually ran off the roadway into a private drive,” O’Brien said. “When law enforcement ran the license plates, the car came back as stolen.”

No one was injured in the chase, and Harris was taken into custody without incident.

Harris was in the Delaware County Jail Friday awaiting his arraignment, but an arraignment date in Delaware County Common Pleas Court has not yet been set. Delaware County Common Pleas Judge Everett H. Krueger will preside over the case.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, the prison term for a third-degree felony charge is between one and three years in prison, and the prison term for a fourth-degree felony is between six and 18 months in prison.

