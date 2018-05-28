Sunbury Memorial Day events

In honor and remembrance of those men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms Americans enjoy today, municipalities throughout Delaware County and surrounding areas will hold special Memorial Day this weekend.

Delaware

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 will present a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. on Monday near the Veterans West area of Oak Grove Cemetery, 334 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

The public is invited to take part in a procession from the front of Oak Grove Cemetery to the Veterans West area. Those interested in participating are asked to gather at the cemetery’s main entrance prior to 9:30 a.m.

Individuals unable to make the walk may follow in their vehicles or congregate in the Veterans West area.

This year’s procession will include the Delaware Junior Air Force ROTC and Stockhands Horses for Healing.

Delaware County Commissioner Gary Merrell will deliver the address during the 10 a.m. service. In addition, Civil War re-enactors will provide cannon fire, and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 Honor Guard will present rifle volleys and taps.

Powell

The City of Powell will host its annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. in the downtown area.

According to Director of Communications Megan Canavan, this year’s parade will feature more than 60 units and will begin on Grace Drive and follow west to North Liberty Street. Participants will then travel south on Liberty Street to Olentangy Street, where they will turn right and continue west. The parade ends at the railroad crossing on Olentangy Street.

Immediately following the parade, a special ceremony will be held at the Greater Powell Veterans Memorial in Village Green Park, located at 47 Hall St.. The program will include remarks from Mayor Jon Bennehoof and keynote speaker Retired Staff Sgt. David Neal.

The Color Guard, Pledge of Allegiance, and a flag folding ceremony will be provided by Lt. Col. Russ Anible, retired USAF, and the Delaware County Air Force Junior ROTC. In addition, the Olentangy High School Marching Band and bagpiper Deputy Matt Graham will participate, while Boy Scout Troop 428 will conclude the Memorial Day activities with a flag retirement ceremony.

Along with the city’s annual parade and ceremony, the Olentangy Rotary Club is hosting the Field of Flags in Village Green Park throughout Memorial Day weekend. Nearly 100 flags will be placed in Village Green Park to honor fallen heroes.

As for this year’s keynote speaker, a city press release states Neal is currently the director of operations with The Windsor Companies in Columbus and a community ministry leader at Good News Church in Powell. He is in the process of starting a nonprofit organization that will help disabled veterans in Ohio with construction needs such as wheelchair ramps, lowering of cabinetry, widening of doors, etc.

The release adds that during his decade of service, “Neal spent time on active duty as a recruiter and mobilizations, as well as time in the Army Reserve serving in units specializing in training, ordinance and the Corps of Engineers. In 2012, he was part of the Mobilization: Beyond The Horizons Mission in Guatemala and he was deployed in Operation Enduring Freedom in 2014-2015.”

Sunbury

A Memorial Day flea market and parade will take place in downtown Sunbury from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 28. A village tradition, the flea market will take place on the Village Square and feature over 150 vendors. Admission is a dollar, and children 10 years of age and under are free.

At 10 a.m., a ceremony will take place in J.R. Smith Park.

A parade honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice will be held at 1o a.m.

A collection of local veterans’ American military uniforms and artifacts exhibit opens May 25th at the Myers Inn Museum, 45 S. Columbus Street, Sunbury, in honor of longtime Big Walnut Area Historical Society (the “BWAHS”) board of trustee member, Robert A. “Bob” Cheadle.

“Our Military Veterans” features military uniforms from America’s wars and conflict around the world, along with artifacts and memorabilia, from World War I to the current conflicts in the Middle East. The exhibit will be housed on the main floor of the museum and will be displayed from Memorial Day weekend through the Fourth of July, during normal business hours for the museum (noon-3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday).

Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. During his time in the Army Bob became a Master Parachuter, jumping over 50 times.

As a trustee of the BWAHS, Bob especially enjoyed taking local school groups and others on tours of the local cemeteries, placing American Flags on the graves of our local veterans.

“We’re pleased to be able honor Bob because of his dedication to helping preserve our local history and his passion for recognizing our local veterans” said Bill Comisford, President of the BWAHS. “Words can’t express how grateful we are for those veterans and family members that have contributed to this exciting exhibit.”

Artifacts to be on display include a World War I helmet and letters from a World War II soldier to loved ones back home, dating from 1942 thru 1945. An excerpt from a letter dated May 8, 1945 stated: “Well (V.E.) day is here at last. If we go to the Pacific we might come through the States and get a leave but the chances are that we will probably go directly there from here. If we don’t go there we will probably be stuck here in France or Germany for a year or so.”

On Sunday, May 27, Polly Horn will present a program on “Men and Women Who Served in World War II” as published in The Sunbury News during the war. The program will begin at 2 p.m. in the Myers Inn Meeting Room. There is no fee for the program which last about an hour.

Adventures in Flight Opening Weekend

This Memorial Day weekend families will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of flight through Preservation Parks’ Adventures in Flight Opening Weekend.

Activities begin at Deer Haven Park (4183 Liberty Road, Delaware) on Friday, May 25, 5:30-10:30 p.m. and continue at Gallant Farm (2150 Buttermilk Hill Road, Delaware) on Saturday, May 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and at Shale Hollow Park (6320 Artesian Run, Lewis Center) on Sunday, May 27, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Visitors will enjoy flying back in time to discover the Space Race with the Armstrong Air and Space Museum, viewing Disney Pixar’s UP under the night sky, meeting live flying animals, getting a birds-eye view during tethered hot air balloon rides and more. There will also be flight exhibits at all three parks that will remain open all summer. These exhibits will cover all things winged from birds, bats and butterflies to Ohio’s aviation history.

For more information about opening weekend, flight exhibit hours and other flight-themed summer programs visit preservationparks.com/programs/adventures-in-flight. At Preservation Parks of Delaware County, we protect what’s precious. Natural spaces, habitat for wildlife, time with your family. Eleven natural-areas parks and trails are open in Delaware County, for hiking, picnicking, free nature programs and other passive recreation pursuits.

10th annual Field of Heroes

Now we know some readers say we write too much about Westerville, but you’ve got to admit the Field of Heroes at Cleveland Avenue across from the Community Center is pretty cool.

On Memorial Day weekend 2018, the Westerville Sunrise Rotary Club will host the Tenth Annual Field of Heroes. Central Ohioans remember and honor their personal heroes — a family member; a friend; a veteran; a member of the armed services; a favorite teacher; a police officer; a firefighter or any other person who has made in impact on their lives.

The Field of Heroes is a spectacular visual display of 3,000 American flags. The 3’ x 5’ flags stand 8 feet tall in perfect rows and columns across a field of green. The field is set up so that visitors can walk among the flags, reading dedications and reflecting upon their personal heroes.

The Westerville Sunrise Rotary club invites you to join us to show support for your hero. Become a part of this community event by purchasing a flag that will stand proudly in the Field of Heroes. After the Memorial Day weekend the flag is yours to keep, or you can ship the flag to your hero. There are also options to donate the purchased flag to a charitable organization supporting active military, veterans, public safety personnel or their families, as well as an option to dedicate a flag that will be flown in the field (you keep the dedication card and certificate) and then the flag is returned to inventory to be used by the Westerville Sunrise Rotary at next year’s Field of Heroes.

This is an opportunity for us all to come together as a community to remember, to honor, and to heal. Please visit the pages on this site to learn how you can support the event and the programs that run throughout the weekend to make the Field of Heroes a truly special experience.

Saturday, May 26: 9:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony; Noon Reading of Names; 7 p.m. Free Concert by Central Ohio Brass Band; 8:30 p.m. Taps played; field illuminated until dawn. Midnight Flag sales close for the night.

Sunday, May 27: 8 a.m. Field of Heroes 5K Run/Walk (benefiting Honor Flight Columbus); Noon Reading of Names; 6 p.m. Flag Retirement Ceremony; 7:30 p.m. Memorial Ceremony; 8:30 p.m. Taps played; field illuminated until dawn; Midnight Flag sales close for the night.

Monday, May 28: Noon Reading of Names; 12:30 p.m. Closing Ceremony; 1-4 p.m. Flag Pickup/Retire Field.

Galena

The Village of Galena will hold its Memorial Day ceremonies on May 28. Events begin at 1 p.m. on the Village Square with Galena council member David Simmons offering opening remarks, Mayor Thomas Hopper presenting a memorial wreath at the G & T Club World War II memorial, and a featured speaker.

After presentations on the square, participants will proceed to the Galena Cemetery where Simmons will give a historical presentation about a Spanish-American War veteran in the cemetery. The American Legion will provide the honor guard for the event and will offer a three-volley salute and taps.

In case of inclement weather, the event will move to the Galena Village Hall at 109 Harrison St.

Radnor

On Monday, May 28, the Radnor community will gather to commemorate the service and sacrifice of those members of the U.S. Armed Forces who were lost in war or passed during peacetime.

The events of the day, organized by the Radnor Heritage Society, will begin with a breakfast at the Radnor United Church of Christ from 8 to 10 a.m.

The Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the Radnor Baptist Church, and it will culminate with a ceremony at the Radnor Cemetery. The invocation will be given by Phil Roberts of the Radnor Community Baptist Church, and the main speaker will be Ernie Lyons, chaplain of the American Legion Post #605, Waldo. Tim Harsh will serve as master of ceremonies. Paul Smith, a sixth-grade student at Buckeye Valley Middle School, will deliver the Gettysburg Address.

The Buckeye Valley Alumni Band, under the direction of Kent Eastham, will provide patriotic music and will honor all branches of the Armed Forces during the program. Pastor Dan Bill of the Radnor United Church of Christ, will give the benediction. Following longstanding tradition, at the conclusion of the service, the children attending will place small bundles of flowers across the cemetery on each flag-marked veteran’s grave.

After the cemetery program, A Hog Roast will be held at the Radnor Township Fire Department at 4061 state Route 203. The Radnor Heritage Society’s Museum and Genealogy Center, at the corner of state Route 203 and Radnor Road, will be open to visitors.

Those participating in the parade may use the Thomas Road entrance to the Radnor Baptist Church to line up for the parade at 9 a.m.

Troy Township

Troy Township hold a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 28.

The service will take place at the Marlborough Cemetery, and it will be officiated by Pastor Earl Smith.