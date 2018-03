Genoa Township trustees have changed the date of their Thursday, July 2, regular meeting. The July meeting will now be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, in the Genoa Township Hall.

An updated list of Genoa Township meetings and activities is available on the township website at genoatwp.com.

The township administration office is located at the Genoa Township Hall, 5111 S. Old 3C Hwy., Westerville. It is regularly open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.