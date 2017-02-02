Zion training tonight

A Place of Warmth at Zion seeks to provide a safe and warm place on nights of extreme cold for homeless men that live outdoors. Volunteers can help by volunteering for shifts during the coldest nights of winter. The warming center will be opened when the temperature is predicted to be below 20 degrees. An off duty law enforcement officer will be on site when the center is opened. Warming center hours are 8 p.m. overnight to 8 a.m. Two shifts are available for volunteers 8 p.m.-2 a.m. and 2-8 a.m.

Required training on Thursday, February 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Zion United Church of Christ at 51 W. Central Ave., Delaware. Minimum age 18. Register on line at ConnectionsVolunteerCenter.org

