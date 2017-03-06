Mobile meth lab stopped on US 23

Ohio Highway Patrol troopers stopped what they described as a mobile meth lab near the Delaware-Marion County border.

The incident resulted in one lane of U.S. 23 being closed for about 90 minutes while crews removed the chemicals and cleaned up the scene, officials said.

Troopers reported stopping a southbound vehicle on U.S. 23 at 2:06 p.m. Friday for a speeding violation.

According to the highway patrol, troopers discovered the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia. Upon further investigation, they found chemicals in the vehicle’s trunk “commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine.”

One person was taken into custody at the scene and the investigation is ongoing, the patrol said.

Agencies assisting at the scene included Marion and Delaware county sheriff’s offices, Marion and Delaware drug task forces, the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/03/state-highway-patrol-logo.png http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/03/web1_state-highway-patrol-logo-copy.jpg