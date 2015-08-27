‘Rock the Boat’ event Aug. 28

SourcePoint will host its second annual fundraising event “Rock the Boat” on Friday, Aug. 28, from 6 to 10 p.m. at 800 Cheshire Road.

Open to the public, guests age 21 and older can enjoy a casual atmosphere featuring cocktail hour in the courtyard, live and silent auctions, and casino and carnival games.

All proceeds support programs and services for Delaware County adults 55 and older.

Tropical food and beverages will be provided by a variety of local vendors, including J. Gumbo’s, Murray’s Cheese Shop at Kroger (Lewis Center), Riverside Ice Cream, Delaware Area Career Center and Willow Brook Christian Communities. The menu features jerk chicken wings, pork sliders, ceviche shooters, fish tacos, “Bumblebee Stew,” red beans and rice, egg and spring rolls, Caribbean salsa, macaroons, ice cream, key lime pie, tropical punch, beer and wine.

Guests will also have a chance to win a three- or four-night Caribbean cruise for two, courtesy of Magic Cruises & Tours in Worthington. Raffle tickets are $10 for one or $20 for three tickets, and one raffle ticket is included with each event ticket. Additional raffle tickets may be purchased online or at the event. The winner need not be present to win.

Both event and raffle tickets are available online at www.MySourcePoint.org/cruise.

“Rock the Boat” is sponsored by Manos, Martin & Pergram Co. LPA; Magic Cruises & Tours; OhioHealth; Sarah Moore Community; Country View of Sunbury; the Delaware County Bank; Emergency Plumbing Service; FCBank Ohio; Foot & Ankle Wellness Center; the Franklin Foundation; Interim HealthCare; and National Church Residences.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by SourcePoint.

