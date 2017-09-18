Big Walnut Local announcements

Big Walnut High School

Student Announcement

Attention Big Walnut- The Eagle’s Nest has your school supply needs. Poster boards, pencils, notebooks, earbuds, come check us out. DO you have a quote that inspires you? Come write it on our window at the store. A big shout out to Isabelle Mockler, Lindsay Gray, Mrs. Carney and Mrs. Thomas for purchasing our shirts and signing the wall! We are open everyday for 4th and 5th period lunch and Monday, Wednesday, Friday mornings.(8)

Anyone interested in participating in bowling this winter there will be a meeting at 2:30 PM in the HS atrium on Wednesday, 9.20.17. If you cannot attend, please see Mrs. Piper in the HS athletic office the next day. (20)

ATHLETIC SEASON PASS INFORMATION

Here is the link for to purchase athletic season passes. There are several options available for purchase.

https://www.localevelevents.com/events/details/2094

The athletic season passes prices DID NOT INCREASE from 2016-2017.

However, the OCC has increased ticket prices at the gates for the high school only for Varsity, JV and Freshman events.

Adults now $7.00 was $6.00

Students now $5.00 was $4.00

Senior Citizens now $5.00 was $4.00

Big Walnut Senior Citizens can obtain a Free pass available on the link. Current senior citizens passes that are blue are still good the pass does not expire.

Passes can be picked up in the High School Athletic Office the next day after ordering.

Weekly Updates from Big Walnut High School

September 1, 2017

September is here! Classes are in full swing and the year is well underway. This week, we were proud of our high school students who rose to the challenge in our efforts to support Project Harvey Relief, sponsored by BWMS students. In less than 24 hours time, they brought in several boxes of supplies to be sent to Texas this weekend. What a great example of our Eagle Pride. (See picture below.) Our football team takes the field tonight in their first home game of the season. Game time is at 7:00 and tickets are $7 and $5 at the gate. (Time change and ticket price change are a result of changes from the OCC.) Our student section will be a “Black Out” to cheer on the Eagles to a victory over Worthington Kilbourne.

As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s teachers, school counselor or the administration if you have any questions or concerns. Feel free to contact the main office at 740-965-3766 between the hours of 7:15 and 3:15.

Did You Order School Pictures?

School Picture Day was Tuesday, August 29. Any family who is still interested in ordering school pictures can call HR Imaging to order by phone (815-433-1766) or visit their website at shop.hrimaging.com.

Sign-up for Remind

Do you want to be notified of important information from the school counselors and high school administration? If so, then sign up for Remind. This is a system that allows our staff to send reminder texts straight to your phone. We will use this to remind you of upcoming dates and deadlines. We are encouraging both parents and students to sign up for the appropriate Remind(s). (This is different from the Eagle-i communications you may have signed up for.)

To sign-up, text the appropriate code to 81010.

Class of 2018: @d66f8b

Class of 2019: @9f3de

Class of 2020: @bwls2020

Class of 2021 @bwhs2021​

Big Walnut Athletics

With the start of school comes the fall sports season! Please be sure to check our athletics website for up-to-date information about games and last minute cancellations, directions, pictures, rosters and much more!

http://bigwalnutathletics.net/

Season Passes: Season passes can now be purchased online. Please visit https://www.localevelevents.com/events/details/2094 and click on the “register here” button to purchase yours today!

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our athletic department at 740-965-7778.

Math Assist Available for Students All Periods

We are excited to be able to offer math assist every period this year. Students who need some extra help may visit math assist during their student support time or during their lunch period. Math teachers are available to provide extra support to students in any math course they may be taking. If you have any questions, please contact your son or daughter’s math teacher.

BWLSD on the Ballot in November

As you have probably heard, Big Walnut Local Schools is going to have an issue on the ballot in November. It will be a combined bond and permanent improvement levy.

For more information, please see the information on our district website.

BWHS Print Service

Did you know BWHS has its own print service? Run by students, under the direction of Art teacher Melissa Maxson, the print service is in its second year! Do you have any printing needs? They would love to help you out!

The BWHS Print Service is a large format print group that specializes in the design and production of graphics and wall art for all types of clients throughout the Sunbury area. At the BWHS Print Service we are always looking for exciting ways to push our knowledge and learning forward to help bring your work into the spotlight. Out-of-the-box thinking has paved the road to amazing results with large wall wraps, beautiful large scale prints and creative design.

Check out our website for more information: https://melissamaxson.wixsite.com/bwhsprintservice

Seniors: Meningitis Vaccine Reminder

We want to remind all our seniors that they are required by the State of Ohio to have their meningitis vaccination. Proof of this vaccination is needed from your health care provider and must be submitted by September 29th. Please contact Megan Truax, district nurse, with any questions or concerns (megantruax@bwls.net). Thank you!

SENIORS: Additional Information About Graduation Requirements

As you know, in order to graduate, a student must earn the required number of credits as well as meet eligibility on one of three pathways (Ohio’s State Tests, Industry Credentials, College and Career Readiness Tests). For the Class of 2018 ONLY, any student not meeting one of these three pathways now has additional options for graduation. To learn more about these alternatives, see the link below.

http://education.ohio.gov/getattachment/Topics/Ohio-Graduation-Requirements/News/Two-additional-graduation-options-available-for-th/GradReq2018.pdf.aspx

Upcoming Events at BWHS

September 18: NO SCHOOL (Teacher Professional Development Day)

September 21: BWLSD Board Meeting- 6:30 pm

September 21: First Term Interims Available

September 21: AAA Vehicle Checks

September 27: Parent-Teacher Conferences- 4:00-7:30 pm

BWI Weekly Update

September 1, 2017

Parent Survey

Big Walnut is committed to preparing students for life after graduation. By responding to the following four questions, your input will become part of a vital component in directing our evolving college and career preparation for students.

Thank you for taking time to assist our planning process. If you ever have questions related to college and career readiness, please feel free to contact me.

Sincerely,

Penny Sturtevant

CCR Coordinator

Pennysturtevant@bwls.net

PTO News

Coupon Books

We’re selling KidStuff Coupon Books to raise money for our school! They will be coming home with students August 31st. Books are $25 and we earn 50% profit! Save lots of $$$ with hundreds of coupons for shopping, activities and food! See all 30 editions at http://www.kidstuffcb.com/kidstuff-coupon-book-editions. KidStuff will ship your books to our school!

Upcoming Events

September 18: Fair Day, No School for Students

Parent Portal

Here is a link to access the Parent Portal. This will allow you to see your student’s schedule, grades, and report cards. If you are having difficulties, please call the BWI office at 740-965-7800 for assistance.

Harrison Street

Hello!

Can you believe that we have wrapped up two to two and a half weeks of school so far? We are starting to get into routines and procedures or a regular schedule… it’s exciting to see how the year starts to take shape so that maximum learning can occur!

I hope you all have a great long weekend! September is here already and it is sure to bring some from times for us at The Street. Thank you for being wonderful!

“Together may we give our children the roots to grow and the wings to fly“ -unknown

Classroom Happenings at HSE:

Preschoolers learned about their friends, measured from shortest to tallest, and learned about letters.

Kindergarteners continued to learn about each other, created patterns, started matching uppercase and lowercase letters, and enjoyed reading Clark the Shark, Chrysanthemum, and No, David!

1st graders got to meet real life hermit crabs and lobsters (ask them about it!), made an xray fish, a kelp forest, and a dolphin flip book.

2nd graders played with money all week, worked on their writing stamina to complete Weekend Reports, and made All About School books

3rd graders continued to work on their writing stamina, did rotations across all of third grade and did a cake walk in the gym to practice rounding, and started close reading groups.

4th graders focused on addition and subtraction, played around with Front Row (ask them about it!), some discussed prehistoric tribes while others did an experiment with sand to learn about erosion.

With a grateful heart:

We want to thank Sunbury Christian church for continuing to provide “Bountiful Backpacks” full of food for some of our families over the weekend. Year three is going great so far and we are appreciative for the support.

PTO will be putting together a student directory again this year. Please click this link to fill out a form if you want your child’s information shared. HSE Student Directory 2017-2018

In an effort to better support the students of military members in our community, Big Walnut Local Schools is starting an initiative to identify and inform teachers of the military-connected students in their classrooms and the special considerations they should receive. Once students are identified, additional resources and supports available specifically to military connected students will be provided to the student's teachers. An important part of this program is identifying military connected students within our buildings. If you or another immediate family member serves in the armed forces (active duty, reserve, or national guard) please click on the link below to fill out the Military Connected Student Information Form. Thank you in advance for your time and support of this program. https://tinyurl.com/bwmilitaryconnectedstudents

Don’t forget to go onto your PowerSchool account to verify your children’s information. Thanks for your prompt attention to this matter!

Don’t forget to send in your Kroger receipts after you sign up for HSE to receive rewards. We will pull a couple of them so kids can partake in a Popsicle Party with the principal.

Thank you for having expectations for your children and following through to make sure they meet them. It is vital for children to listen and follow directions if/when an adult gives it to them. If this is something that your child struggles with… please know that, while it may be hard to follow through in the moment and is certainly easier to give in, it will be well worth your time to teach this skill. You will not regret it in the long run. Don’t forget to celebrate afterwards and thank your child for being a great listener… especially if this is something they struggle to do.

Upcoming Events:

Sept. 5-21- Mumkin Sale

GRE Weekly Wrap

September 1, 2017

Happy Friday! What a fabulous week. We wrapped up our Data Teams and celebrated each of our students; if you child is needing additional supports, information will arrive home today in their General Express. You will also receive an assessment letter with information about your child. Please do not hesitate to reach out to your child’s teacher with any questions you may have, or our Instructional Facilitator, Ginna Crawford.

Our student data was amazing!!!! We are proud of all of our students, and appreciate all of your efforts at home. We are anxious to see where they go from here!

We hope everyone has a wonderful three day weekend. Happy early Labor Day!

Regards,

Megan Rose Forman

Principal

What will the bond issue provide?

A new high school and additional elementary school as well as security upgrades to our existing buildings.

Military Connected Students

In an effort to better support the students of military members in our community, Big Walnut Local Schools is starting an initiative to identify and inform teachers of the military-connected students in their classrooms and the special considerations they should receive. Once students are identified, additional resources and supports available specifically to military connected students will be provided to the student’s teachers. An important part of this program is identifying military connected students within our buildings. If you or another immediate family member serves in the armed forces (active duty, reserve, or national guard) please click on the link below to fill out the Military Connected Student Information Form.

https://tinyurl.com/bwmilitaryconnectedstudents

Thank you in advance for your time and support of this program.

Mr. Darin Prince

District Military Liaison

Middle School Assistant Principal

Upcoming Events

September 18: Fair day-No School for Students

September 25: State of the Schools, 6pm, BWIS

http://generalrosecranspto.weebly.com/

Well Done BWMS!

BWMS is so proud of our students for inspiring support for victims of Hurricane Harvey. A few students at BWMS came forward with passion and a plan and our staff and community responded. We had so much support that a U-Haul was needed in order to transport all of the items to the shipping company. As a learning community, we see the value in Compassion that leads to Action. Every act of kindness, no matter how small is ever wasted. It is these moments that make me Proud to serve as the Principal in a community that looks after each other and inspires others to give time, energy and resources in support of others.

Well Done BWMS!

Sincerely,

Mr. Josh Frame

Reminders

Unfortunately, BWMS cannot provide supervision of students until 7:15 AM so we ask that parents arrange drop off schedules accordingly. At that time, all students report to the cafeteria until they are released at the first bell at 7:30 AM.

Parent Drop Off and Pick Up should use Fairlawn Drive. This is for the safety of our students riding the buses coming in from the Cheshire Road entrance. We ask that you pull all the way down to the Orange Cone so we can drop off and pick up as many students as possible.

If your child will be absent, please call the attendance line at 740-965-7786 by 8:30am on the day of the absence.

Parent Teacher Conferences – 9/26/17

We’re using SignUp.com to organize our upcoming September 26th BWMS Conferences.

Here’s how it works in 3 easy steps:

Click this link to see our SignUp on SignUp.com: http://signup.com/go/oKVngLM

Review the options listed and choose the spot(s) you like.

Sign up! It’s Easy – you will NOT need to register an account or keep a password on SignUp.com.

We look forward to speaking with you. Please find the corresponding BWMS teachers with the conference times available. You can choose to sign up to meet with just one (1) teacher or the whole team depending on your needs. If you are desiring to meet with just one teacher, just go ahead and sign up for a time. If you wish to meet with a team of teachers together, please select all of the teachers at the same conference time. We thank you for partnering with us in Inspire and Guide your student in 2017-18.

Note: SignUp.com does not share your email address with anyone. If you prefer not to use your email address, please contact the BWMS Office and we can sign you up manually.

Upcoming Events

September

18 Teacher PD Day / Fair Day – No School

20 Picture Day 7:45-2:20 Wrestling Rm

Athletic Updates

Reminder that all athletes should have their final forms complete and hard copy of the physical submitted prior to participation.

All schedules are posted online at bigwalnutathletics.net

BWMS PTO Apparel Sale

Gearing up for last week’s games, were you less than impressed with the Eagle Pride options in your closet?? Time to pass down those T’s and hoodies and update your Spirit Wear Wardrobe!!

BWMS PTO is offering you two options!! We have partnered with Big Walnut Apparel and More Than A Thread this year to provide unique options for our BWMS families! We will offer 3 “Deadline Date” sales (Aug, Nov, Mar) with some new, season-appropriate merchandise for each sale.

The links …for both sales are at the end of this post.

The Fall Sale runs today through Sept 10.

Orders placed during these sales will all be delivered to BWMS around Sept 25th and sent home with your student. (Or held at school if it is a gift).

The sale pages WILL REMAIN OPEN beyond the deadline date – so you can order in between sales. During those times, you will either need to pick up your order at the appropriate store or pay S&H.

A portion of all sales are returned to the BWMS PTO to support our programs.

Feel free to share this post with anyone who needs a little Red & Gold in their life 🙂

Thank you for your support!

Go Eagles!!

Big Walnut Apparel – http://bigwalnutapparel.com/bwptospirit/

More Than a Thread – http://morethanathread.net/big-walnut-middle-school.html

Dear BWE families,

Another fabulous week at BWE is in the books! This week our teachers have all met as teams to dig through beginning of the year data, looking for ways to grow student minds. This is just one of the many ways that we personalize learning for our students. I also had the opportunity to get into all of the classrooms and share a few of my favorite books. It is evident that students and teachers are all settled in and on their way to another great year!

All Student Council applications have gone out and are due back on September 15th. We will be selecting one student from each class in grades 1-4 to join the BWE Student Council for 2017-2018 school year.

In an effort to better support the students of military members in our community, Big Walnut Local Schools is starting an initiative to identify and inform teachers of the military-connected students in their classrooms and the special considerations they should receive. Once students are identified, additional resources and supports available specifically to military connected students will be provided to the student's teachers. An important part of this program is identifying military connected students within our buildings. If you or another immediate family member serves in the armed forces (active duty, reserve, or national guard) please click here to fill out the Military Connected Student Information Form.

Big Walnut is committed to preparing students for life after graduation. By responding to the following four questions, your input will become part of a vital component in directing our evolving college and career preparation for students. Please click here to provide your input.

Important Dates

September 18:

Fall Curriculum Day-No School

September 19:

Fall Pictures

Dear Souders’ Families,

I wanted to thank our PTO for providing viewing glasses for the eclipse Monday. The PTO provided glasses for every student wishing to view the eclipse. For those students staying inside, they were able to watch the eclipse through NASA’s website. What a great learning experience! PTO is able to support these events by raising money through various fundraisers. Our fall fundraiser begins September 8. More information to follow.

Sincerely,

Mr. Cox

School Expenses

* School Fees this year to $55.00/year

* Full Day Kindergarten Tuition: $175/month

* Preschool Tuition: $165/month

* Breakfast Cost: Full Price- $1.25 Reduced Price- $.30

* Lunch Cost: Full Price- $2.50 Reduced Price- $.40 (3rd and 4th grade students may purchase snacks as well.)

Quote of The Week: “An illustrator becomes an artist when he or she can convey the same emotion with fewer brushstrokes.” – Yvon Chouinard

HURRICANE HARVEY HELP

Our middle school has teamed up with a trucking company to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Immunization Clinic – SENIOR MENINGITIS VACCINE DUE BY 9/29/2017

bigwalnutlocalschooldistrict@esvcommunications.com

Big Walnut is again working with Delaware General Health Department to provide required immunizations to students. We will offer the required 12th grade Meningitis as well as the optional HPV and Hep A vaccines. Most insurances are accepted and no student will be turned away for lack of insurance. Parents, you do not need to present, but you must complete the required consent form by 9/1/17. Completed forms can be left in the main office. Please contact myself or the Delaware General Health Department (740-203-2040) with any questions or concerns.

Information on the clinic: http://www.delawarehealth.org/content.cfm?article=Big-Walnut-School-Clinic

BWHS Student Announcements 8-30-17

Seniors- if you have a 3.5 GPA or higher in your completed Social Studies classes and want to be a member of the Social Studies Honor Society then please see Mrs. Eckelbarger for an application at your earliest convenience. (9-1)

Harrison St.

Hello!

What a bustling week it was as we welcomed our preschool and kindergarten students into HSE! Some were eager… some were nervous… but all (at least mostly all) were excited. Our staff did a great job welcoming them and creating fun activities to get them acclimated to school life. Plus we all enjoyed (and survived) the viewing of the Solar Eclipse. It really was pretty cool! 🙂

Curriculum Night was a hit! Much appreciation goes to all who took time to come and listen to what the school year will hold. The food trucks created a nice, family atmosphere where all were welcome especially with the addition of some high school students to monitor the backyard as kids played. We hope your learning was worthwhile. If you were unable to join the fun… you should be getting something home from your teacher(s) to get you up to speed. Please feel free to reach out to us if you don’t or if you have any questions. Click this link to view our Curriculum Night Power Point from our all school session together. 🙂

This week we will continue getting into the groove. Have a great rest of your weekend…

Fondly,

Kim. 🙂

“The joy is in the journey“ -unknown

Classroom Happenings at HSE:

Preschoolers read a book about school rules and created their own for the classroom then stamped their poster with a handprint stamp of approval! They also enjoyed touring the school and making new friends.

Kindergarteners toured the school, read The Kissing Hand, and did tons of book extension activities with Chester, the main character, by sequencing the story and coloring by numbers. They also did “name” activities and got to know new friends

1st graders made friendship bracelets after reading The Rainbow Fish, made a beach store paper, learned about the beach, fish rays, nets and monsters of the sea (ask them about their flip book!).

2nd graders made an amazing all about me poster (check them out in the hallway if you can!), wrote letters to their parents, and spent time reading for enjoyment.

3rd graders started reading and math rotations and learned how to access their google classroom. They also wrote letters to their parents for curriculum night and completed a venn diagram of the lunar and solar eclipse.

4th graders started learning about landforms and erosions in Mrs. Truax’s class and timelines and tribes from long ago in Mr. Adams’ class. They also started switching for classes (ask them about this!) and read a book about ants.

With a grateful heart:

We want to thank the PTO for organizing our dinner from Food Trucks and Jets on Thursday night and for putting on a great spirit wear sale!

Some Reminders and FYI:

Each week the high school students have spirit day Fridays for the football games. This year we are going to support them in this fun way by following their spirit days (yes… this will still count towards our Eagle Pride Friday classroom count!). This week as BW plays Worthington Kilbourne at home the rage cage will dress in all black. Just FYI!

Don’t forget to go onto your PowerSchool account to verify your children’s information. A letter was sent home to you earlier in the week if we still need info. Thanks for your prompt attention to this matter!

Did you know that Kroger has Community Rewards where you can list an organization such as HSE and you will earn rewards for our school each time you shop? This is something that has to be done each year and can be done online or, perhaps, at the register. Once you link HSE, please send in your receipt to school with your child’s name on it. We will be collecting them and will pull a couple kids from each grade level to have a Popsicle Party with the Principal. Thanks for your support!

TIp of the Week:

There are many authentic ways that children can learn different skills and one of these is with money. If you feel as though your child’s understanding of money (identifying coins and their values, counting correct change, giving change- a pretty advanced skill FYI) is lacking… bring money or change with you to the store and help them count it out! Better yet… let them clean out their piggy bank and, perhaps, allow them to buy a treat at the store with the caveat that in order to get said treat they have to bring and count the money at the register. Maybe you could set up your own store at home in some way or simply just ask them to make change as you are bored and hanging around your home. Happy counting!

Upcoming Events:

Sept. 5-21- Mumkin Sale

It was a Great Week at BWMS!

It was a fantastic first full week at BWMS. Special thanks to our PTO for providing our students certified Solar Glasses so we could view the Solar Eclipse on Monday. Our science teachers loved the opportunity to work with small groups to explain this phenomenon and dig deeper into this content area. What a great experience.

Our middle school students participated in the STAR assessments this week in Math and Reading. This assessment helps us personalize instruction and supports for students in response to their specific needs. The middle school staff will review this data this week and assessment reports will be sent home with student on Friday September 1st.

Today was the first Advisory at BWMS this school year. The BWMS Advisory Program has been designed to help students and staff form strong relationships and provide ongoing support for middle level learners. This program will serve as the hub of student experiences for soft-skills and values development while supporting common bonds between our Eagles. Students and teachers alike will identify important topics for discussion and relevant activities to provide guidance specifically to academic, social and future-planning issues. I encourage you to ask your student how they liked Advisory.

Athletic Competitions are well underway at BWMS and we encourage all of our community to come support our BWMS Golden Eagles!

Sincerely,

Mr. Josh Frame

Upcoming Events

September

18 Teacher PD Day / Fair Day – No School

20 Picture Day 7:45-2:20 Wrestling Rm

GRE Parents:

Happy Friday! What a wonderful, wonderful week. Thank you for all of your efforts in continuing to support GRE and BWLSD. We hope everyone enjoyed Curriculum Night, and gained additional insight into our district, GRE, and your child’s teacher. The year is off to a fabulous start, and we are loving every minute.

Thank you, thank you, thank you for all that you do for our students.

Enjoy your weekend.

Regards,

Megan Rose Forman

Principal

Go Eagles!

Miss Skaziak awarded her class for their Adaptability!

21st Century Skills in 1st Grade: Teamwork Tubs!

Mrs. Heitz sharing her talents with her Kinders!

BOND 101: What is on the November 7 ballot for our schools?

A combined bond and permanent improvement levy, two issues combined into one vote. The bond will be for 37 years and will appear on the ballot for 6.6 mills, although we anticipate the millage to decrease after this year’s reappraisals. The permanent improvement levy will be continuing for 1.25 mills.

Dear BWE families,

We had a wonderful full week of school! It was so nice to have our Preschoolers and Kindergartners here to complete our BWE family. Not only was it a busy week with our Kindergarteners and Preschoolers starting but all of our students had the opportunity to view the Solar Eclipse. Our PTO was able to provide our entire school with Solar Eclipse Safety glasses. Thank you once again PTO!

Thank you for coming to Curriculum Night! I hope you were able to get the information that you needed in order to help your child have a successful year. Please do not hesitate to contact your child’s teacher should you have any additional questions or concerns.

We are excited to have Girls on the Run at BWE this year. Girls on the Run is for 3rd and 4th grade girls. This program is designed to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident while integrating running. At the end of the program the girls will participate in a 5k. There will be a lottery registration that will be open on August 28th and will close on August 31st. If you are interested in registering your daughter please click here. The meeting days for the Fall season will be every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:45 pm-5:00 pm starting September 11th and will run through the week of November 13th.

If you have not completed the online verification for your child please be sure to do so.

Thanks for sharing your children with us. Have a great weekend!

Thank you,

Annie Clark

Hello!

Welcome to the FIRST issue of the Harrison Street Review for the 2017-2018 school year! Can you believe it? Please view this newsletter each week to learn about the things our students did in their classrooms, to get reminders and information about current or upcoming events, to learn something new or affirm something you already know or do as a parent, to give thanks to those who have helped our HSE community in some way, and to check upcoming dates.

It was awesome to have our school come back to life on Tuesday afternoon at Meet and Greet and then for real on the first day of school! I swear some of our kids grew ten inches in ten weeks! New friendships have started to blossom while old ones have continued and each one of our teachers is busy setting up a positive, supportive classroom environment. It is so happy to see!

We hope to see you this week at Curriculum Night! Food Trucks and free babysitting! Have a great rest of your weekend…

Fondly,

Kim. 🙂

“You’re off to great places. Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!“ -Dr. Seuss

Classroom Happenings at HSE:

•Preschoolers are coming next week!

•Kindergarteners rocked out on their kindergarten assessments and are gearing up to start their first day of school on Monday!

•1st graders drew a self portrait, reviewed flexible seating options (ask them where they are excited to sit!), read Brown Bear, Brown Bear and made a book with pictures of their classmates and the staff of HSE.

•2nd graders interviewed a classmate, decorated the cover for their red folder, and enjoyed reviewing routines and procedures and getting to know one another. .

•3rd graders created rules as a class, discussed flexible seating dos and don’ts, and completed a book to show their learning. They also watched a video on the upcoming eclipse.

•4th graders polled their friends to find similarities, decorated birthday cupcakes, and learned about eagle bucks (ask them what this is!)

With a grateful heart:

• We want to thank Gary Shumaker and his co-workers with Meyers Landscaping for donating time and trees to complete our front landscape. It looks amazing and we are so thankful for it’s beauty!

Some Reminders and FYI:

•We had our first PTO meeting last Tuesday evening. Please click this link to read the minutes. August PTO Minutes

•Please save the date for Curriculum Night this Thursday, August 24th from 6:00-7:30pm. This is a time where parents and/or guardians are welcome to come learn about the upcoming school year. We will have an all school chat in the gym at 6pm and then there will be two session from 6:25-6:55pm and 7:00-7:30pm for your visit individual classrooms. This year we are pleased to offer free babysitting compliments of our BWHS Lio Club and food trucks thanks to the organization efforts of our PTO. Details about food trucks will be sent home early this week.

•The solar eclipse will be occurring tomorrow afternoon. Each teacher is choosing how they want to have their class experience this great educational opportunity. Thank you to the PTO for purchasing glasses for our students. Please discuss the importance of wearing the glasses when they look at the sun while viewing the eclipse. Our staff will be diligent to ensure safety and any students that have opted out of the viewing or any that struggle to be safe will be watching the live streaming of the eclipse in one of our classrooms. Please check our HSE website for the opt out letter/form if you did not see this in your child’s backpack earlier in the week.

•Don’t forget to go onto your PowerSchool account to verify your children’s information. We moved to an all online system this year. It was pretty easy!

TIp of the Week:

As your children comes home at the end of the day, be sure to ask them about their day. Ask open ended questions that seek reflection (i.e. “what did you learn today?; who did you play with today?; what was something new you learned?; what was your favorite part?”) and those that may vet out any issues with learning or friendships if you are noticing something is off with your child (i.e. “was there any part of your day where you were confused… how did you problem solve it?; was there anything that happened that wasn’t so happy today?”). By asking and engaging in conversations, you show that you care about what happens to them while they are gone and that you take a vested interest in their academic and social success. By showing this care, it lets our children know that they have someone to turn to at any time… and that is worth every question ever asked. 🙂

GRE Parents:

Happy first Friday of school! Hats off to everyone for a fabulous first week! Wow, that was smooth…we are ready for kinders to arrive on Monday. Speaking of which, we are going to have our Kindergarteners greet their teacher and line up out front (unless raining then will be by the Gym), and all will bid goodbye before we come inside. Our goal is to have the buses release everyone else first, then do pre-K and K. If you are bringing your kindergarten, please plan to do pictures, etc. out front!

Looking at the week ahead, we start assessing our kiddos with common means, will begin our beginning of the year data teams, and hope to see you at Curriculum Night!

Thank you, thank you, thank you for all that you do for our students. It is wonderful to see all of their smiling faces!

Enjoy your weekend.

Regards,

Megan Rose Forman

Principal

Go Eagles!

Facility Update

The picnic tables have been moved and are being set. The gardens are ready to go-We are ordering small shovels, magnifying glasses, and small hoes for the students to utilize.

The musical instruments are being set this week, and the new climbing dome will go up next week, too!

The November 7 ballot issue for our schools is an important one, and we want our residents to be informed. Below will be a weekly key point about our situation as we approach the November 7 election:

Can’t we just make the growth work with doing all of that?

No. The growth is here and only continuing at a steady pace. We need a long-term solution to a long-term issue.

In addition, the above solutions present concerning safety issues and stress our operating budget. In fact, with the growth headed our way, we would need approximately 67 classrooms provided by trailers over the next eight years. That’s a cost and safety inefficiency that we cannot afford.

Cafe News

Starting this week, the Cafe will be selling the following:

Water – 75 cents ( all grades can purchase)

Snacks and Juices – 75 cents (Sold only to 3rd and 4th grade)

Weekly Updates from Big Walnut High School

August 18, 2017

WELCOME BACK!!!!!

Week one of the 2017-2018 school year is in the books! BWHS welcomed teachers and staff back on Monday and students on Wednesday. It was great to see the building open and full of life again! We are very excited for another successful school year with your students. Please be sure to check out High School Highlights each week for important information about academics, athletics, extra curriculars and all things BWHS! We will do our best to keep you informed with everything you need to know.

The format of the newsletter will change slightly this year. The top items are those that pertain to the school as a whole and/or multiple grade levels. If we have announcements or information specific to one grade, we will include that at the bottom, clearly labeled with the appropriate class. Hopefully this will make your reading of the newsletter more efficient!

As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s teachers, school counselor or the administration if you have any questions or concerns. Feel free to contact the main office at 740-965-3766 between the hours of 7:15 and 3:15.

Welcome New Staff

BWHS welcomes 14 new staff members to our building this year.

Pictured left to right: Charlie Brodhead (Health Teacher); Hope Welch (Intervention Specialist); Mark Robinson (Math Teacher); Bobbi Baldner-Hill (Educational Assistant); Doreen Bartlett (Educational Assistant); Isiah Kent (Intervention Specialist); Bobby Whiting (Custodian); Abbey Thomas (Science Teacher); Trudy McClaskey (In-School Intervention); Alaine Viau (Spanish Teacher); Diane Carney (Student Support Time); Katie Depugh (Math Teacher); Beth Friend (English Teacher); Amanda Isganitus (Educational Assistant)

Is your e-mail correct?

Please make sure you have a correct e-mail address on file with BWHS. This will ensure that you receive a link to complete our necessary back-to-school information forms for your student(s). If you need to update your e-mail address, or do not have online access, please contact our main office (740-965-3766).

It was a Great Week at BWMS!

I must say it was a great first week of school at BWMS. I am so proud of the attention and effort that I have seen within our classes this week. By now, your student should have a good feel for the flow of the day and the guiding principles of SOAR Above the Line. For example, I got a chance to witness a number of our middle school students help each other find classes, open lockers and maneuver from one end of the school to the other. It is fantastic to be apart of a learning community with these values.

We look to continue to build off of this successful week as we strive to inspire and guide each of our students to their maximum potential. Thanks for sharing your students with us.

Sincerely,

Mr. Josh Frame

Important Updates

•STAR Testing begins next week. Just like in previous years, all students at BWMS will participate in the STAR universal screener to help our staff personalize instruction and supports. Language Arts and Math Teachers will give the assessment during the normal class schedule and teachers will review results next week. Students will receive a copy of their results and an All Call will be made to let you know when to expect your student to bring them home. For more information, please check out the STAR Assessment Parent Guide

•BWMS will send out Announcements Periodically throughout the week to keep others informed. As always, we suggest that you follow us on Social Media @BigWalnutMS (Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram) to stay up to date.

•Unfortunately, BWMS cannot provide supervision of students until 7:15 AM so we ask that parents arrange drop off schedules accordingly. At that time, all students report to the cafeteria until they are released at the first bell at 7:30 AM.

•Parent Drop Off and Pick Up should use Fairlawn Drive. This is for the safety of our students riding the buses coming in from the Cheshire Road entrance. We ask that you pull all the way down to the Orange Cone so we can drop off and pick up as many students as possible.

•If your child will be absent, please call the attendance line at 740-965-7786 by 8:30am on the day of the absence.

Upcoming Events

18 Teacher PD Day / Fair Day

20 Picture Day 7:45-2:20 Wrestling Rm

Dear Souders’ Families,

We have successfully navigated the first few days of school. A big thank you to the students, staff, and Souders families for your flexibility the first three days. As much as we felt prepared to begin the year, there are always a few hiccups. We are looking very forward to the arrival of our kindergarten and preschool students Monday.

I look forward to working with you. Please contact me with any questions or concerns. The office telephone number is 740 965-3200 and my school email address is mattcox@bwls.net.

Thank you,

Mr. Cox, Principal

School Expenses

* School Fees this year to $55.00/year

* Full Day Kindergarten Tuition: $175/month

* Preschool Tuition: $165/month

* Breakfast Cost: Full Price- $1.25 Reduced Price- $.30

* Lunch Cost: Full Price- $2.50 Reduced Price- $.40

(3rd and 4th grade students may purchase snacks as well)

Weekly Updates from Big Walnut High School

August 25, 2017

The school year is in full swing! Our first full week had students getting in the routine and becoming more familiar with their classes, teachers and high school staff. We had a great turnout for our Open House on Wednesday and are excited for the first football game vs. Johnstown tonight! Summer is just a distant memory!

As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s teachers, school counselor or the administration if you have any questions or concerns. Feel free to contact the main office at 740-965-3766 between the hours of 7:15 and 3:15.

Please make sure you are getting the latest information from BWHS by doing the following:

1.Have you signed up with Eagle-i? This ensures you get district e-mails, texts and all-calls.

2.On Facebook, like the Big Walnut High School page.

3.Follow @AndyJados on Twitter.

Sign-up for Remind

Do you want to be notified of important information from the school counselors and high school administration? If so, then sign up for Remind. This is a system that allows our staff to send reminder texts straight to your phone. We will use this to remind you of upcoming dates and deadlines. We are encouraging both parents and students to sign up for the appropriate Remind(s). (This is different from the Eagle-i communications you may have signed up for.)

To sign-up, text the appropriate code to 81010.

Class of 2018: @d66f8b

Class of 2019: @9f3de

Class of 2020: @bwls2020

Class of 2021 @bwhs2021​

Big Walnut Athletics

With the start of school comes the fall sports season! Please be sure to check our athletics website for up-to-date information about games and last minute cancellations, directions, pictures, rosters and much more!

http://bigwalnutathletics.net/

Season Passes: Season passes can now be purchased online. Please visit https://www.localevelevents.com/events/details/2094 and click on the “register here” button to purchase yours today!

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our athletic department at 740-965-7778.

Math Assist Available for Students All Periods

We are excited to be able to offer math assist every period this year. Students who need some extra help may visit math assist during their student support time or during their lunch period. Math teachers are available to provide extra support to students in any math course they may be taking. If you have any questions, please contact your son or daughter’s math teacher.

Updates from the School Counseling Office

Seniors: Counselors are beginning to schedule one-on-one appointments with seniors to complete a credit check and discuss post-graduation plans. Any parent wishing to join their student is invited to do so.

SENIORS: Additional Information About Graduation Requirements

As you know, in order to graduate, a student must earn the required number of credits as well as meet eligibility on one of three pathways (Ohio’s State Tests, Industry Credentials, College and Career Readiness Tests). For the Class of 2018 ONLY, any student not meeting one of these three pathways now has additional options for graduation. To learn more about these alternatives, see the link below.

http://education.ohio.gov/getattachment/Topics/Ohio-Graduation-Requirements/News/Two-additional-graduation-options-available-for-th/GradReq2018.pdf.aspx

Upcoming Events at BWHS

September 18: NO SCHOOL (Teacher Professional Development Day)

September 21: BWLSD Board Meeting- 6:30 pm

September 21: First Term Interims Available

September 21: AAA Vehicle Checks

September 27: Parent-Teacher Conferences- 4:00-7:30 pm

Big Walnut High School

Student Announcement

Aug 25 2017

Seniors- if you have a 3.5 GPA or higher in your completed Social Studies classes and want to be a member of the Social Studies Honor Society then please see Mrs. Eckelbarger for an application at your earliest convenience. (9-1)

All juniors who are interested in joining the prom committee- please stop by the counseling office and grab an application. (25)

Attention All- The Eagle’s Nest, otherwise known as the school store, is open for business. Come get your school supplies and check out what else we have. The Eagle’s Nest will be open everyday for 4th and 5th period lunch and Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings before school.(25)

Attention all student drivers! Important parking pass change! Beginning Monday, August, 28th, you will no longer bring your cash or check to school and be issued your pass at that time. The passes will now be posted to your student account as a school fee after you have filled out the online application. Your pass will be purchased through PayForIt.net. and must be paid for prior to picking up your parking pass from Mrs. Mahle. You will be called to the office when it is ready to be picked up. Mr. Hall will begin checking the student lots at the end of next week. If you have any questions please see Mr. Hall or Mrs. Mahle in the main office.

Hello!

Can you believe that we have wrapped up two to two and a half weeks of school so far? We are starting to get into routines and procedures or a regular schedule… it’s exciting to see how the year starts to take shape so that maximum learning can occur!

I hope you all have a great long weekend! September is here already and it is sure to bring some from times for us at The Street. Thank you for being wonderful!

Fondly,

Kim. 🙂

“Together may we give our children the roots to grow and the wings to fly“ -unknown

With a grateful heart:

We want to thank Sunbury Christian church for continuing to provide “Bountiful Backpacks” full of food for some of our families over the weekend. Year three is going great so far and we are appreciative for the support.

Some Reminders and FYI:

Each week the high school students have spirit day Fridays for the football games. This week as BW plays Dublin Scioto in Dublin the rage cage will dress in all white. If you choose, please feel free to have your child dress this way for our Eagle Pride Friday.

Click this link to view our Curriculum Night Power Point from our all school session together on 8/24/17. 🙂

Big Walnut is committed to preparing students for life after graduation. Please fill out this brief form to give your input. This will become part of a vital component in directing our evolving college and career preparation for students. Thank you for taking time to assist our planning process. If you have questions related to college and career readiness, please feel free to contact Penny Sturtevant, Career and College Readiness Coordinator at (740) 965-7753 or pennysturtevant@bwls.net. College and Career Survey

PTO will be putting together a student directory again this year. Please click this link to fill out a form if you want your child’s information shared. HSE Student Directory 2017-2018

In an effort to better support the students of military members in our community, Big Walnut Local Schools is starting an initiative to identify and inform teachers of the military-connected students in their classrooms and the special considerations they should receive. Once students are identified, additional resources and supports available specifically to military connected students will be provided to the student’s teachers. An important part of this program is identifying military connected students within our buildings. If you or another immediate family member serves in the armed forces (active duty, reserve, or national guard) please click on the link below to fill out the Military Connected Student Information Form. Thank you in advance for your time and support of this program. https://tinyurl.com/bwmilitaryconnectedstudents

Don’t forget to go onto your PowerSchool account to verify your children’s information. Thanks for your prompt attention to this matter!

Don’t forget to send in your Kroger receipts after you sign up for HSE to receive rewards. We will pull a couple of them so kids can partake in a Popsicle Party with the principal.

Save the date for the Big Nut Strut on October 1st. If you register by 9/8… you get a custom bib and free t-shirt. If you register by 9/16… you get a free t-shirt. Information will be coming home soon.

TIp of the Week:

Thank you for having expectations for your children and following through to make sure they meet them. It is vital for children to listen and follow directions if/when an adult gives it to them. If this is something that your child struggles with… please know that, while it may be hard to follow through in the moment and is certainly easier to give in, it will be well worth your time to teach this skill. You will not regret it in the long run. Don’t forget to celebrate afterwards and thank your child for being a great listener… especially if this is something they struggle to do.

Upcoming Events:

Sept. 5-21- Mumkin Sale

