Routes 36-37 Expected to Remain Closed During PM Rush

Rt. 36-37 Down Power Lines

Del County Update: Routes 37-37 west of Rt. 3 but east of Cheshire is closed due to down power lines.

Duration: Several hours so motorists should seek another way home.

Alternates include: N. Galena Rd. to Rt. 521 or I-71 to Rt. 61.

