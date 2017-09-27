Notice of Public Meeting

The Genoa Township Parks Advisory Committee is changing the time and location of their October meeting.

The Parks Advisory Committee will be meeting on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

The new location of this meeting is Freeman Park, 6460 Freeman Road, Westerville, Ohio 43082.

The Genoa Township Zoning Commission will be meeting in Special Session on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Genoa Township Hall, 5111 S. Old 3C Highway, Westerville, Ohio, 43082.

The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss potential changes to the Zoning Resolution.

Sincerely,

Joe Shafer

Director of Development and Zoning

