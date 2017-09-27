Bipartisan legislation would end Ohio’s marriage penalty

Franklin County lawmakers will hold joint town hall, discuss state budget impacts

COLUMBUS— State Reps. Kristin Boggs (D-Columbus), Richard Brown (D-Blacklick), Hearcel Craig (D-Columbus), Bernadine Kennedy Kent (D-Columbus), David Leland (D-Columbus) and Adam C. Miller (D-Columbus) will hold a town hall Thursday, September 28 at Local 67 Firefighters Union Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The lawmakers will discuss upcoming issues at the Statehouse, as well as how the new state budget will affect communities in Ohio.

This is an excellent opportunity for local residents to meet with Columbus-area lawmakers to share their ideas, questions and concerns. This event is free and open to the public.

WHO: State Reps. Kristin Boggs (D-Columbus), Richard Brown (D-Blacklick), Hearcel Craig (D-Columbus),

Bernadine Kennedy Kent (D-Columbus), David Leland (D-Columbus) and Adam C. Miller (D-Columbus)

WHAT: Legislative Town Hall

WHEN: Thursday, September 28, 2017

5:30 p.m to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Local 67 Firefighters Union Hall

379 W. Broad St.

Columbus, OH 43215

Senator Warns Customers’ Rights May Still be in Jeopardy until Policy is Applied to All Products, Websites

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following demands by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) – ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs – Equifax has removed forced arbitration clauses from TrustedID free credit monitoring and identity protection services offered to customers after a data breach exposed 143 million Americans to identify theft. However, Brown warns that while Equifax’s corporate and affiliated websites still contain forced arbitration language, customers’ rights may not be fully protected.

After news of the breach broke last week, Equifax initially included forced arbitration clauses in the terms of use agreement customers must sign in order to get free credit monitoring and identity theft services it is offering. Equifax removed the arbitration clauses over the weekend from the TrustedID product, after Brown demanded they take action Friday. Still arbitration language that applies to all of their products remains on the site, and their overall policy remains unclear. The clauses effectively force victims of the breach to sign away their rights to access the court system and join a class action lawsuit.

Brown supports the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s efforts to bar forced arbitration clauses in all financial agreements – which would eliminate the confusion on this instance and ensure customers’ rights are always protected.

“This is a step in the right direction, but customers cannot be sure their rights are truly protected until Equifax makes this policy clear for all products and websites,” Brown said. “The fact that it took a public shaming to force Equifax to drop forced arbitration from TrustedID, is further proof why the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s rule is needed. Too many financial companies, including Wells Fargo, continue to use forced arbitration to block customers from seeking justice once they’ve been cheated or harmed.”

Today, Brown joined Senators Franken (D-Minn) and Cortez Masto (D-Nev), and Sens. Tom Udall (D-N. Mex.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Heidi Heitkamp (D-N. Dak.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N. Mex.) in a letter calling on Equifax to clarify terms of use for credit monitoring and identity theft services provided to data breach victims as well as clarifying their arbitration clause.

Tomorrow, Brown will join his Republican counterpart on the Banking Committee, Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID), in holding a hearing to examine the landscape of Financial Technology, or FinTech. Brown will use the hearing as an opportunity to question witnesses about ways to better protect customer data from future breaches.

With just days left to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act under the partisan Reconciliation process, the Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson bill is emerging as a likely vehicle to bring it to a vote once more.

Once again, all eyes will be on Ohio’s Senator Rob Portman to see how he will vote on this critical bill. Advocates will be outside his Cincinnati office to make their voices heard, while others flood his office with calls.

Expert Witnesses Confirm Repeal will Undermine Opioid Fight

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) renewed his call for a bipartisan solution on healthcare at the Senate’s only hearing on the so-called Graham-Cassidy healthcare repeal bill before the Senate Finance Committee. Brown entered more than 200 letters from Ohioans into the record and blasted the Graham-Cassidy repeal bill for gutting Medicaid, which is Ohio’s number one tool in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

Expert witnesses confirmed the Medicaid cuts in Graham-Cassidy would hurt Ohio’s ability to combat opioid addiction. Experts also testified that the block grant money Ohio would get in place of Medicaid would not be nearly enough to make up for the cuts.

“Don’t have to take my word for it. You can take the word of a father I met in Cincinnati, who told me that his 30 year old daughter would not be alive today if it weren’t for Medicaid. Or the mother in Youngstown, who has a son who is getting treatment today because of Medicaid. Or you can take the word of the Ohio Sheriffs I met with last week, who are putting their lives on the line to help keep Ohioans safe and get fentanyl out of our communities. They told me how they rely on Medicaid to help individuals get treatment – why on earth would we make it harder for them to do their jobs?” said Brown.

• According to a Harvard study more than 220,000 Ohioans with addiction or mental health disorders now have coverage under the Affordable Care Act – 151,257 through the Medicaid expansion and 69,225 under private insurance purchased through the marketplace. Repeal would kick those people off of their insurance, potentially disrupting treatment services for hundreds of thousands of Ohioans as they are fighting for their lives.

• There is no additional money in this bill to fight opioids after cutting Medicaid. Medicaid covered 70 percent of the $939 million the state invested in the opioid epidemic last year.

Graham-Cassidy specifically targets and punishes states like Ohio that expanded Medicaid by taking money Ohio currently gets and giving it to states that did not expand their Medicaid program. This is on top of overall dramatic cuts to all states.

According to a study from Avalere, Graham Cassidy would cut federal funding to Ohio by $9 billion from 2020-2026, $19 billion by 2027 and $161 billion by 2036 – a 31% cut that the state’s budget simply can’t afford.

In addition, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the House GOP plan – which is nearly identical to Graham-Cassidy – would cause premiums to go up an average of about 20 percent next year. Some analyses have shown that this bill could drive up premiums and drive out insurers even more.

Further, Graham-Cassidy allows insurance companies to charge Ohioans age 50 and older more for their insurance. According to data compiled by the Senate Committee on Aging, the House GOP plan – which is nearly identical to Graham-Cassidy – would raise the insurance premiums of an average 60-year-old in Ohio by $1,609 annually.

HRSA Awards $7,492,473 to Support Ohio Families Through the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced approximately $7,492,473 in funding to Ohio through the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV Program). These funds will allow Ohio to continue to provide voluntary, evidence-based home visiting services to women during pregnancy, and to parents with young children up to kindergarten entry.

“Evidence-based home visiting programs help children get off to a better, healthier start,” said HRSA Administrator George Sigounas MS, Ph.D. “Today’s awards allow states to support local agencies in providing home visiting services that meet the needs of families in their own communities.”

The MIECHV Program serves almost 42 percent of U.S. counties with high rates of low birth weight infants, teen births, families living in poverty or infant mortality. More than 3.3 million home visits have been conducted through the MIECHV Program, serving parents and children in 893 counties in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories. Three-fourths of families participating in the program had household incomes at or below 100 percent of the Federal Poverty Level.

“The MIECHV Program helps parents and caregivers connect with services and resources and improve the skills they need to support their families’ well-being and provide the best opportunities for their children,” said HRSA Associate Administrator for Maternal and Child Health Michael Lu, M.D., M.S., M.P.H. “In these voluntary programs, trained nurses, social workers, early childhood educators, or other trained professionals meet regularly with expectant parents or families with young children in their homes, building strong, positive relationships with families who want and need support.”

Administered by HRSA, in partnership with the Administration for Children and Families, the MIECHV Program gives pregnant women and families, particularly those considered at-risk, necessary resources and skills to raise children who are physically, socially, and emotionally healthy and ready to learn. Funded through the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 through FY 2017, the MIECHV Program is also addressing HHS’ clinical priorities such as the opioid crisis, serious mental illness, and childhood obesity. Nationwide, $342 million in funding was awarded to 55 states, territories, and nonprofit organizations.

For more information on HRSA’s Home Visiting Program, visit http://mchb.hrsa.gov/programs/homevisiting.

For a list of awardees, visit https://mchb.hrsa.gov/maternal-child-health-initiatives/home-visiting/fy17-home-visiting-awards

Ohio Could Lose More than $110 Million to Fight Health Epidemics over Five Years if the ACA and Prevention and Public Health Fund are Repealed

TFAH did an analysis of what would happen for each state if the Prevention and Public Health Fund (a portion of the Affordable Care Act) was eliminated.

Graham-Cassidy would eliminate this fund, costing the state of Ohio more than $110 million over 5 years.

I have a full Ohio breakdown at http://tfah.org/reports/prevention-fund-state-facts-2017/release.php?stateid=OH.

Trust for America’s Health is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to saving lives by protecting the health of every community and working to make disease prevention a national priority – we accept no direct government money. Please let me know if you need any additional information.

ICYMI: Cincinnati.com – Department of Justice gives Southern Ohio $2.9 million to help address opioid epidemic

By: Sarah Brookbank

Cincinnati.com

September 25th, 2017

(SUPPLIED BY THE WHITE HOUSE)

http://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2017/09/25/department-justice-gives-southern-ohio-2-9-million-help-address-opioid-epidemic/700002001/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

The Department of Justice has awarded the Southern District of Ohio $2.9 million in grant awards to strengthen drug court programs and address the opioid epidemic as part of a nationwide initiative.

The Supreme Court of Ohio will be awarded $1 million for data-driven responses to prescription drug misuse and approximately $700,000 for the family drug court reform program United States Attorney Benjamin C. Glassman said.

Glassman said $400,000 will go to opioid abuse program to both Franklin County and Hamilton County. The Ohio State Board of Pharmacy will receive approximately $400,000 for drug monitoring programs.

“The opioid-abuse crisis – both across the country and especially in this district – is one of the most significant public-safety and public-health issues of our lifetime,” Glassman said in a statement. “The Department of Justice recognizes that enforcement alone cannot solve the problem. Prevention and treatment are equally important in making our communities safer, and that is what this funding focuses on.”

For more information about the grants visit https://ojp.gov/.

CONSTITUENTS OF OHIO’S 12TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT HOST VOTING RIGHTS EVENT IN COLUMBUS

Ohio’s 12th Congressional District hosted “Voting Rights: Protecting Our Democracy” at the North Congregational UCC Church in Columbus. This informational event focused on the importance of safeguarding voting rights in maintaining the health of democracy in the United States.

Speakers included State Representative Kathleen Clyde, who has worked on voting rights issues in the Ohio General Assembly, and Ohio State University Law Professor Daniel Tokaji, who has written and litigated extensively on voting rights issues. Responding to prompts from moderator Sara Sampson and questions from the audience, Tokaji and Clyde covered topics ranging from voter registration and voter suppression to gerrymandering and the role of money in politics.

Tokaji—who is the Charles W. Ebersold and Florence Whitcomb Ebersold Professor of Constitutional Law at the Ohio State University and a Senior Fellow of the nonpartisan Election Law @ Moritz project—provided an overview of the pending U.S. Supreme Court case on partisan gerrymandering. Arguments in the case Gill v. Whitford, which originated in Wisconsin, will be heard by the Supreme Court in early October.

Tokaji emphasized the significance of this case and the importance of redistricting more generally. “[T]he way district lines are drawn…affects everything,” said Tokaji. “Whatever issue you care about—whether it’s education, whether it’s jobs, whether it’s health care, whether it’s the right to bear arms. Whatever it might be, left or right, the way districts are drawn affects what your legislative bodies look like and therefore the policies that will at least have a chance of being adopted as opposed to those that don’t.”

Though the Supreme Court case is centered on gerrymandering in Wisconsin, Tokaji sees similarities between that state and Ohio. In particular, both states might have similar levels of Democratic votes that are wasted. Comparing Ohio to Wisconsin, Tokaji stated, “[T]here’s a strong argument to be made that both our congressional and our state legislative districts are comparably bad—the bias is at least as strong here.”

Representative Clyde highlighted key voting rights challenges facing Ohio today, including Ohio’s early voter registration deadline. “A 30-day voter registration deadline is a burden on the right to vote,” said Clyde. “We’re used to it in Ohio—it’s what’s been in place for a long time. But it’s actually the longest amount of time allowed under federal law.” Enabling people to register closer to each election would help boost voter registration and voter participation.

Clyde supports automatic voter registration as a way to increase voter participation, and she has introduced legislation in Ohio (House Bill 14) supporting that approach. “We now have [automatic voter registration] in 10 states,” said Clyde. “I think it’s important that Ohio move in that direction….States that have that have higher voter turnout than Ohio does.”

Clyde, who is currently a Democratic candidate for Secretary of State, also strongly opposes the efforts of current Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted to reduce the number of eligible voters by purging individuals from voting rolls. “Voter purging could stop on day one with a different Secretary of State,” said Clyde.

Columbus 2020 Honored at IEDC Conference

Organization receives two marketing awards and recognized as No. 1 “best in class” economic development group and “most valuable brand”

Columbus 2020, the economic development organization for the 11-county Columbus Region, received significant recognition at the International Economic Development Council’s (IEDC) 2017 Annual Conference, held in Toronto, ON. The conference is the world’s largest gathering of economic developers.

Columbus 2020 received two IEDC marketing awards, one gold and one silver. In addition, results from two industry studies ranked Columbus 2020 as the No. 1 “best in class” regional economic development agency and recognized the organization as one of the “most valuable economic development brands.”

Columbus 2020 Marketing Efforts Receive Gold and Silver IEDC Awards

Columbus 2020 won an IEDC gold award for its 2017 Factbook and a silver award for its Columbus Region Overview Brochure. The awards were presented at the IEDC award ceremony on Tuesday, September 19.

The IEDC Promotional Award category recognizes the marketing work of organizations at the forefront of the economic development profession. Awards in this category are judged on the effectiveness of the promotion, innovation/creativity, quality and completeness of information and contribution to the economic development profession.

The gold award recognizes Columbus 2020 for its 2017 Factbook, the Columbus Region’s only comprehensive guide that provides market information, economic data and insights about the Columbus Region’s economy. The 2017 Factbook is widely used by organizations marketing the Columbus Region and can be viewed here.

The silver award honors Columbus 2020 for the Columbus Region Overview Brochure, which provides a 15-page introduction to the Region’s economy, including key facts, figures and statistics on the Region’s location, cost advantages, industries, talent and quality of life. The brochure is available in five languages and can be viewed here.

“We commend the achievements made by Columbus 2020 with these Excellence in Economic Development Awards,” said Michael Langley, Fellow Member and IEDC chair. “These awards recognize the incredible efforts that economic development organizations are making in their communities across the nation. Columbus 2020 remains one of the leading economic development organizations in the country, and continues to inspire others in the industry.”

Columbus 2020 Ranks High Among Corporate Executives and Site Selection Consultants

Columbus 2020 is viewed as a top regional economic development organization in the U.S., according to the 2017 “Winning Strategies in Economic Development Marketing,” a survey of U.S. corporate executives and location advisors. According to the more than 70 site selection consultants who named their choices for best regional economic development organizations, Columbus 2020 was ranked No. 1 “best in class” regional economic development group, tying with the Kansas City Area Development Council. JobsOhio made the list of “best in class” state economic development groups, coming in at No. 3.

Conducted by Development Counsellors International (DCI) every three years, the “Winning Strategies in Economic Development Marketing” survey has tracked trends in economic development since its inception in 1996.

A separate study conducted by Atlas Advertising also revealed that Columbus 2020 tops the list of economic development brands. The study’s findings are summarized in the Atlas whitepaper “Up Close and Personal with the Impact and Influence of Economic Development,” in which Columbus 2020 is identified as one of the “most valuable brands in economic development,” alongside four other U.S. economic development organizations and two international organizations. JobsOhio also made the list. The accolade is based on an open-ended survey of nearly 100 site selectors from around the world.

“We’re honored and we’re grateful. We’re thankful to our clients, to our partners in the Columbus Region and at JobsOhio, and to hundreds of Columbus 2020 investors who value the collaborative work it takes to build a better region,” said Kenny McDonald, president and CEO, Columbus 2020. “Columbus 2020 shares these honors with many allies who’ve helped lift our team and region to unprecedented achievements.”

About the International Economic Development Council

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) is a non-profit membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 4,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. From public to private, rural to urban, and local to international, IEDC’s members are engaged in the full range of economic development experience. Members are employed in a wide variety of settings including local, state, provincial and federal governments, public private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities and a variety of other institutions. IEDC members create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities, and improve the quality of life in their regions. iedconline.org.

About DCI

Considered the leader in marketing places, Development Counsellors International (DCI) specializes in economic development and tourism marketing. The agency has worked for more than 400 cities, regions, states, provinces and countries since it was established in New York City in 1960. aboutdci.com

About Atlas Advertising

Atlas is a niche economic development digital, strategy, and creative firm whose goal as a company is to connect people to places and ideas to action. Atlas helps communities all over the world grow their economies, attract talent, and compete for jobs through technology enabled services and strategy. www.atlas-advertising.com

Couple Indicted on Endangering Children Charges for Alleged Abuse of 17-Month-Old

(BRYAN, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced today (Sept. 19) that an Ohio couple is now facing a total of more than a dozen charges related to the alleged abuse of a 17-month-old girl.

“I have made it a priority in my office to protect vulnerable children who cannot defend themselves,” said Attorney General DeWine. “The investigation into this case alleges that this child suffered abuse that no child should have to endure.”

Prosecutors with Attorney General DeWine’s Special Prosecutions Section presented the case to a Williams County grand jury this morning. The grand jury returned superseding indictments against the child’s mother and her boyfriend with a total of 14 charges.

Alan K. Laney, 48, of Montpelier, is now charged with:

• Two counts of felonious assault, felonies the second degree

• Two counts of endangering children, felonies of the second degree

• Seven counts of endangering children, felonies of the third degree

Alisha M. Underwood, 25, of Hicksville, is now charged with:

• Two counts of endangering children, felonies of the third degree

• One count of endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree

The abuse is alleged to have occurred in early June of this year. Laney is accused of allegedly committing the abuse over a two-day period, while Underwood is accused of allegedly failing to protect the child from harm.

The case was investigated by the Montpelier Police Department and is being prosecuted as part of Attorney General DeWine’s Crimes Against Children Initiative.

The superseding indictments filed today against Alan K. Laney and Alisha M. Underwood can be found on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

BROWN URGES FEDS TO RELEASE FUNDS FOR LOW-INCOME HOME ENERGY ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) urged the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to release funds for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which helps Ohio’s low-income households and seniors pay energy bills during the cold winter and hot summer months.

“As temperatures go from one extreme to the other, we must make sure Ohio families are able to keep their homes warm this winter,” said Brown. “Ohioans shouldn’t have to choose between keeping warm or putting food on the table.”

In a letter to HHS Secretary Tom Price, Brown and his colleagues urged Price to release LIHEAP funds to states. Full text of the letter is below and here.

The Honorable Thomas E. Price, M.D.

Secretary

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

330 C St SW

Washington, D.C. 20416

Dear Secretary Price:

As state agencies prepare their Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) programs for the winter, we respectfully request that the Department of Health and Human Services release LIHEAP funds as quickly and at as high of a level as possible under the current continuing resolution.

LIHEAP is the main federal program that helps low-income households and seniors with their energy bills, providing critical assistance during the cold winter and hot summer months. This funding has been an indispensable lifeline during challenging economic times, helping to ensure that recipients do not have to choose between paying their energy bills and paying for other necessities like food or medicine. On average, low-income families and seniors spend a higher proportion of their income on energy, and for many states, October marks the start of the heating season, creating an additional constraint on these household budgets.

As the relevant state agencies begin to provide assistance for this winter, it is critical that they have the resources to assist low-income households and seniors as soon as possible. Therefore, we request that you quickly release LIHEAP funds and at as high of a level as possible in order to allow states and low-income households to prepare for the upcoming season.

We look forward to continuing to work with you on this critical program, and thank you for your attention to our concerns and those of our constituents.

Sincerely,

Senator Wants to Reward Companies that Keep Jobs in U.S., Pay Workers Well, Create Corporate Freeloader Fee to Reimburse Taxpayers when Mega-Corporations Force Taxpayers to Subsidize Wages

WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) continued his call for American workers to be a priority in upcoming negotiations over reforming the tax code. At a Finance Committee hearing today, Brown said he wants tax reform to focus on what’s best for American workers – not what’s best for corporations and their CEOs.

“We’ve heard far too much talk about what’s good for corporations and not enough talk about what’s best for American workers – and it’s American workers who’ve been hurt by our tax policy and our trade policy in the last 20 years,” said Brown. “We need to encourage companies to invest in their greatest asset – the American worker.”

As part of Brown’s plan to make hard work pay off for Ohioans, Brown has offered a pair of bills that would encourage companies to invest in their workers.

1. The Patriot Employers Tax Credit would reward employers who keep jobs in the United States and pay workers well – encouraging them to create even more good-paying jobs in the U.S.

2. The Corporate Freeloader Fee would require corporations that pay workers so little that their workers are forced onto government assistance programs to reimburse taxpayers for the cost.

Just last week, Brown spoke out against efforts to the tax retirement savings of middle-class families today, promising “one hell of a fight” during a hearing on individual tax reform.

The Patriot Employers Tax Credit would create a tax credit for companies that maintain U.S. headquarters, pay workers an hourly wage of $15 per hour, and provide workers with adequate healthcare and retirement options. The bill also requires employers to make up the difference in regular and military compensation for National Guard and Reserve employees who are called for active duty. The tax credit equals 10 percent of the first $15,000 of wages earned by each employee.

The Corporate Freeloader Fee applies only to mega-corporations who file at least $100,000 in payroll taxes with the IRS daily for at least 180 days straight. It would not apply to Ohio small businesses. The Corporate Freeloader Fee levies a fee based on the number of employees at a company who earn less than 218 percent of the federal poverty rate, or $26,250 in 2017. The fee increases as the percentages of a company’s workforce who earn less than a living goes up. Companies can reduce fees by providing healthcare benefits and making contributions to employee retirement plans.

Senator Brown has introduced legislation to crack down on corporations who ship jobs overseas. The Pay What You Owe Before You Go Act would require corporations who want to shift their headquarters overseas for tax purposes to pay their full U.S. tax bill on all deferred overseas profits before reincorporating in a new country. He’s also supporting the Stop Corporate Inversions Act, which would close a tax loophole that allows U.S. companies to acquire smaller foreign companies and move their tax home to a foreign jurisdiction as part of the overall transaction to avoid paying U.S. taxes.

Earlier this year, as part of his plan to restore the value of work, Brown also introduced legislation to provide employees advanced notice of their work schedules, expand two anti-poverty tax credits that help put money back in the pockets of working Ohioans and families, and provide paid sick leave and paid family and medical leave.

Brown and his office have been working on this plan since the fall of 2015. Some of the policies outlined in Brown’s plan are new ideas. Others Democrats have talked about before, but they’ve never been laid out as part of a broader agenda to restore the value of work for all Americans.

Ohio Helping Companies Advance Technology

Third Frontier Accelerating Time to Market

The Ohio Third Frontier Commission approved $498,832 to help companies move technology forward and accelerate getting products to the marketplace.

“We are helping grow companies,” said David Goodman, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency and chair of the Ohio Third Frontier Commission. “In Ohio, technology solutions are improving lives.”

Technology Validation and Start-Up Awards

The Ohio Third Frontier Technology Validation and Start-up Fund (TVSF) provides grants to Ohio institutions of higher education and other nonprofit research institutions. The funding is to see whether a technology is commercially viable through activities such as testing and prototyping. The goal is to license the technologies to companies.

In addition, companies aiming to license institution-owned technologies can receive funding to accelerate commercialization through activities such as market research and further prototyping. This helps companies either raise funds or get the licensed technology to the marketplace faster.

Dyad Medical Inc., located in city of Cleveland (Cuyahoga County), was awarded $150,000 to develop software that more quickly analyzes blood vessel data in arterial stents.

Innovate IP, Inc., located in the city of Columbus (Franklin County), was awarded $98,832 to build out an application that manages the process for commercializing intellectual property for Technology Commercialization Offices.

Noxsano Inc., located in the city of Columbus (Franklin County), was awarded $150,000 to test a wound-closure technology that mimics the body’s normal healing process.

Wave# LLC, located in the city of Cleveland (Cuyahoga County), was awarded $100,000 to develop a device that reduces the cost and time of analyzing chemical compositions by using rapid wavelengths.

Sign up for TechOhio to learn how Ohio Third Frontier is helping grow Ohio’s technology economy. It tells the stories of Ohio’s entrepreneurs, sharing the breakthrough technologies, cutting-edge research and innovative companies being developed across the state. And follow TechOhio on Facebook and Twitter @TechOhioGov.

Attorney General DeWine Issues 2017 Economic Development Manual

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Attorney General’s Office has issued its 2017 Ohio Economic Development Manual. First released in 2015, the manual is designed to be a one-stop guide for businesses, elected officials, and economic development professionals who are interested in promoting business growth and job creation.

“The Ohio Economic Development Manual is designed to be a free, one-stop reference for anyone working in the economic development field. I believe it will continue to be a useful tool as we work together to foster the growth of the Ohio’s high-performance economy in the 21st century,” said Attorney General DeWine.

The manual is designed to provide users overviews on Ohio laws, tax systems, funding sources, and agencies that play a role in economic development throughout Ohio.

The manual was first issued in 2015 and was the first single publication or source that outlined all of the various economic development laws and programs in the state. The 2017 edition reflects changes in Ohio law that have occurred since the original 2015 publication.

Partner organizations who assisted and provided guidance in developing the manual include:

Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth

Columbus 2020

Dayton Development Coalition

Greene County Development

JobsOhio

Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority

Ohio Chamber of Commerce

Ohio Development Services Agency

Ohio Economic Development Association

REDI Cincinnati

Regional Growth Partnership

Team NEO

A copy of the latest manual edition is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/EconomicDevelopment.

A few weeks ago in Youngstown, Ohio, Tim Ryan spoke to a TIME Magazine reporter about the future of the Democratic Party. That conversation — and Tim’s views on moving our party forward — are featured prominently in this month’s TIME cover story. It’s a lot of insider politics, but here’s the bottom line: The future of the Democratic Party is not set in stone. It’s up to us to shape it.

The article shows that a lot of reporters and pundits are starting to figure out what we already know — we can’t JUST be against Trump.

We need a bold, forward-looking economic agenda that includes EVERYONE, from Mahoning County, Ohio to rural Alabama to Silicon Valley.

We need to unite behind universal health coverage — as Tim says, in the richest country on Earth no one should go without health care.

And we need to have a laser-like focus on the 2018 midterm elections — our best shot at taking back the House and truly holding Trump accountable to his word on trade, the opiate epidemic, infrastructure, and more.

Meet Tim Ryan

Tim Ryan is a relentless advocate for working families in Ohio’s 13th District known for challenging both parties to do more to rebuild the middle class. Tim believes that every hardworking Ohio family deserves a good job, a quality education for their kids, affordable healthcare, and the security of knowing they can retire with dignity.

Tim was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2002 and was sworn in on January 7, 2003. Successfully reelected seven times, he is currently running for an eighth term.

Attorney General DeWine Statement on Pete Domenici

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine issued the following statement following the death of former United States Senator Pete Domenici (R-N.M.)

“Fran and I were very saddened to learn of the death today of our friend and my former colleague, Senator Pete Domenici from New Mexico. Our hearts go out to Pete’s wife Nancy and their family.

“Pete led with great conviction and passion in the Senate. He knew how to get things done and was a tireless advocate, especially for those suffering from mental illness. I was proud to support his efforts on mental health parity. He had a great empathy for those who suffered from mental health problems and fought doggedly to protect them and their rights.

“It was an honor to serve with Senator Domenici. We worked together on many issues, including foster care, fugitive safe surrender, education, and historic preservation. I recall during the debate on the partial-birth abortion ban, he said, ‘keep trying and keep trying, and eventually we will succeed.’ He took that same kind of determined approach in fighting for all the issues he cared about. He leaves an amazing legacy.”

Secretary Husted Launches Statewide Voter Education & Registration Effort

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced the launch of a statewide effort to get more Ohioans registered to vote and increase voter participation ahead of November’s General Election. These efforts include a series of public service announcements (PSA) and regional events that coincide with National Voter Registration Day on September 26th.

“Let’s remember that there are no ‘off-year’ elections,” said Secretary Husted. “This November, Ohioans will be voting on a number of important local and statewide issues. Fortunately, registering to vote and casting a ballot in Ohio has never been easier. I hope that through our work to raise awareness, more eligible Ohioans will get registered and make their voice heard.”

The voter registration deadline for the upcoming November 7th General Election is just two weeks away on October 10th. Voters may go to MyOhioVote.com/VoterRegistration to register online or update an existing registration. Voter registration forms can also be printed from MyOhioVote.com or obtained from a local library or board of elections office.

With the launch of the new online voter registration system earlier this year, Secretary Husted made registering to vote in Ohio easier and more convenient. This system is also more secure, more accurate and less costly than paper registration. Since its launch, over 3,700 Ohioans have registered online. In 2012, Secretary Husted also launched an online change of address tool. Since then, more than 478,000 voters have updated their registration online.

The PSA will run through Monday, October 9th. This statewide education campaign features TV, radio and digital spots reminding Ohioans about the sacrifices men and women in the military have made for nearly two centuries so we could have the right to vote and how voting is one way to honor their service.

Senate President Larry Obhof Welcomes Linda McMahon, Small Business Administrator to Ohio

COLUMBUS—Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) welcomed Linda McMahon, Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA) and member of President Trump’s cabinet, to the Ohio Statehouse to share ideas about how Ohio lawmakers and local leaders can help small businesses grow.

“Administrator McMahon’s visit provided a unique opportunity for state and local officials to provide input and get feedback from the Trump Administration,” said Obhof, who also spoke at the event. “We had a great discussion about issues affecting small businesses, including education and workforce development, as well as the SBA’s recent disaster assistance efforts.”

“As head of the SBA, I am making sure small businesses are part of the conversation, and their interests are reflected in any legislation we put forth,” said McMahon.

As the 25th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), McMahon advocates on behalf of the 30 million small businesses in America and the nearly 1 million in Ohio. Small businesses employ nearly half of all American workers and account for 56.8 million jobs.

Senator Obhof represents the 22nd Ohio Senate District, which encompasses all of Medina, Ashland and Richland counties as well as portions of Holmes county. He currently serves as President of the Ohio Senate. For more information, please visit www.ohiosenate.gov/obhof.

In Columbus, Portman and U.S. Small Business Administrator Host Roundtable Discussion with Ohio Small Businesses

Portman and U.S. Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon visited Burton Metal Finishing where they toured the facilities and hosted a roundtable discussion with local small business owners. During the roundtable, Senator Portman and Administrator McMahon listened to small business owners and received input on a host of issues – such as our outdated tax code, burdensome regulations, and skyrocketing health care costs – all of which impact their ability to grow, create jobs and increase wages. Portman released the following statement:

“I want thank Administrator McMahon for coming to Ohio, and joining me in listening to the concerns of our Ohio small businesses owners. Today we heard from small business owners who are facing serious roadblocks to growing their businesses, creating more jobs and boosting wages. The government should be a partner to these small businesses, not an obstacle to progress by imposing higher taxes and burdensome regulations. Ohio is the proud home of more than 900,000 small businesses that employ more than two million workers. I will continue working with my colleagues in Congress and the administration to help Ohio’s small business owners and workers grow and thrive.”

NOTE: Portman’s top priority in the Senate continues to be boosting Ohio jobs and the economy. In recent interviews, Portman has described the urgent need to simplify our tax code and reform our burdensome regulatory system to encourage more job creation and investment in America. He recently introduced bipartisan legislation – the Regulatory Accountability Act – designed to make federal regulations smarter and more effective so they better support businesses, families, and jobs. Portman has been named a “Hero of Main Street” and “Fiscal Hero” for his work on these issues.

COLUMBUS— State Reps. John Becker (R-Union Township) and David Leland (D-Columbus) recently introduced House Bill 333 to eliminate Ohio’s marriage penalty tax by allowing married couples to file separately on their state tax returns. A married couple with each person working full time and earning minimum wage pays an Ohio Marriage Penalty of $159, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation.

“Ohioans shouldn’t be forced to pay higher taxes just because they get married,” said Leland, who introduced the same bill in 1983. “This bipartisan legislation will eliminate the Ohio marriage penalty and allow over two-and-a-half-million Ohioans to keep more of their hard-earned dollars.”

Ohio law requires an individual’s state filing status to match their federal filing status. But under the legislation, Ohioans would save money by not being tied to their federal filing status but instead be free to choose the filing option that suits them best, whether that be a separate or joint return.

“In brief, the marriage penalty is simply the difference between the total income tax that a married couple will pay compared to two single people. Filing both federal and Ohio tax returns separate is often worse than filing both joint,” said Becker. “Ohio’s tax code is a lose-lose situation for married tax payers. This legislation fixes that.”

Ohio is the only state in the Midwest region with this requirement in place. The bill now awaits committee assignment for further consideration.

Bipartisan push to end Ohio’s marriage penalty on 2.5M Ohioans gets attention at Statehouse

COLUMBUS— A new, bipartisan effort to end Ohio’s Marriage Penalty – extra income taxes on married couples who file jointly in Ohio – will get attention from the House Ways and Means Committee Sept. 19.

Because Ohio is the only state in the Midwest to require married couples to file state tax returns mirroring their federal filing status, married couples in Ohio pay at least an extra $159 per year according to the Ohio Department of Taxation. State Reps. David Leland (D-Columbus) and John Becker (R-Union Township) are hoping to change that by allowing married people in the Buckeye State to choose the state filing status that suits them best.

U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Gibbons to Campaign in Delaware & Zanesville Wednesday

Cleveland, OH – U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Gibbons will campaign in Delaware & Zanesville Wednesday.

WHAT: Delaware County Fair

WHEN: Wednesday, September 20, 12:30 pm.

WHERE: Delaware County Fair, 236 Pennsylvania Ave, Delaware, OH 43015

WHAT: Muskingum County Women’s Republican Club Party on the Porch

WHEN: Wednesday, September 20, 5:00 pm.

WHERE: Bryan’s Place, 49 N 6th St, Zanesville, OH 43701

Friday afternoon, California Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter advocated for a pre-emptive military strike on North Korea.

His comments are reckless, dangerous and flat out stupid. A preemptive strike against North Korea would put millions of South Korean and Japanese citizens, and tens of thousands of US troops, at great risk.

This one is pretty simple: Duncan Hunter has to go.

Thankfully, he’s running against a progress Navy SEAL, Josh Butner, who actually served near the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Josh is a VoteVets endorsed candidate, and with our help, he can defeat the lunatic who currently holds this seat.

Split a $3 donation between VoteVets and Josh Butner’s congressional campaign to help us defeat Duncan Hunter and send a powerful message to those advocating for pre-emptive war with North Korea.

Will Josh Butner win? It’s a tough district. But if we all step up, chip in, and do our part we have a great candidate running in a year where we can flip the House. So we’re ready to take a shot at this one. Thanks for joining in.

– The team at VoteVets

Civil Rights, Consumer, and Education Groups Call on DeVos to Protect Student Loan Borrowers of Color

WASHINGTON—The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a coalition charged by its diverse membership of more than 200 national organizations to promote and protect the rights of all persons in the United States, along with 38 civil rights, consumer, and education groups, sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, expressing strong concerns about the Department of Education’s recent changes to student loan servicing, debt collection, and higher education regulations and their impact on Black and Latino borrowers.

The groups write:

“As it stands, the student loan servicing industry is too often failing borrowers of color … Default and delinquency can ruin a person’s credit score and damage their credit profile, affecting their ability to acquire other wealth-building lines of credit like a mortgage or auto loan. Remedies are long overdue to address the barriers that students, especially students of color, face in achieving on-time repayment of student loans. Unfortunately, the changes recently announced by the Department of Education would exacerbate inequalities, making the already unfair and ineffective student loan servicing system even more harmful to all students and families seeking higher education.”

The letter outlines specific concerns with the department’s: rescission of memoranda holding servicers accountable for their track record; amendment to student loan servicing solicitation guidelines; rehiring of debt collection agencies with a history of abusive practices; slowdown of loan discharges and halting of borrower defense regulations; and delay and renegotiation of the gainful employment regulation.

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights is a coalition charged by its diverse membership of more than 200 national organizations to promote and protect the rights of all persons in the United States. The Leadership Conference works toward an America as good as its ideals. For more information on The Leadership Conference and its 200-plus member organizations, visit www.civilrights.org.

Staff Reports

