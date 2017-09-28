State officials visit White House

Recently on the White House campus, the Donald J. Trump Administration hosted Ohio County Commissioners in its continuing efforts to develop and promote relationships between the Administration and the influential leaders of local communities. The County Commissioners participated in localized policy discussions with members of White House staff, and heard individualized presentations from various federal agencies with the intention to improve and build stronger relationships with local governments.

The event continues the Administration’s innovative localized outreach efforts. Previous administrations have never held White House events dedicated solely for local County Commissioners. Attendees included from central Ohio: Knox County — Teresa Bemiller (Chair); Thom Collier; Roger Reed. Licking County — Duane Flowers (Chair); Rick Black.

Delaware County Commissioners were invited, but were unable to attend due to other commitments. More than 80 commissioners and local elected officials from across the state of Ohio attended.

