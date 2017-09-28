Berkshire dedicates new park

Berkshire Township dedicated its first community park during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sunday, Sept. 24.

Township officials said they are proud to be one of the first recipients of this project sponsored by the United Way of Delaware County and the Women’s Leadership Network of United Way.

“It’s the township’s first park,” said Shawna Burkham, assistant township administrator. She said there were other parks in the township created by the Home Owner Associations, but this was the first official park for the township.

The park is located across the parking lot from the township hall at 1454 Rome Corners Road.

According to Burkham, more than 150 people enjoyed a fun afternoon of play, refreshments, and special events at the Pollinator Learning Garden, sponsored in part by the Delaware County Master Gardeners.

Burkham said the trails and park were created to help parents of young children connect with their kids in fun and educational ways. Big Walnut High School’s National Art Honor Society created the many unique, custom artworks to decorate the trail.

“It was nice to giving stuff to the community,” said Emma Brinkerhoff, one of the members of the honor society.

Burkham said the centerpiece of the park is a natural play area for small children. On Sunday, several children filled the sandbox, laughing and giggling as they discovered the many hidden treasures buried underneath the rocks and sand. Children also had the opportunity to interact with mounted officers from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and to see and touch emergency equipment up close.

Burkham said the Delaware campus of the Columbus State Community College dug holes and installed trail signs as part of their 2017 Day of Service.

Burkham said the township would like to thank all the BTS&G Fire Department, Delaware General Health District and the Girl Scouts of America for participating in the event.

“Berkshire Township Trustees were pleased with the turnout and acknowledged the extensive efforts from residents, staff, community organizations and volunteers which made the vision of a park become a reality,” Burkham said. “Sunday’s event was the first of many to come, and merely a preview for what is planned for this community park location, which includes a shelter house, restroom facility, pond, a Legacy Tree Grove, and additional parking.”

Community space now open

