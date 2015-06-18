SourcePoint accepting Grant Applications

Applications are now available for the 2016 funding of community programs and services for Delaware County residents age 60 and older. Grant funding will be made available by SourcePoint, formerly known as the Council for Older Adults, to other nonprofit organizations serving older adults in the county. Two types of grants are available: innovative and standard.

Introduced in 2014, the innovative grant is intended to promote original means of supporting older adults. To be eligible for innovative grant funding, a program will, at least in part, need to serve Delaware County residents age 60 and older and present an original solution to emerging issues in aging. Some areas of interest include affordable transportation, intergenerational programs and behavioral health. Any program that addresses these areas or other unique issues is encouraged to apply for funding.

Standard grants are also available, and can be used to continue services funded through previously awarded grants from SourcePoint, to create new services, or to expand existing services.

SourcePoint has annually awarded funding to local nonprofit service organizations since 1995, with a total of $569,490.01 awarded for 2015. SourcePoint helps fund existing programs in the county as a cost-effective and efficient way to address the various needs of older adults. Each year the SourcePoint Board of Directors and other members of the community review grant applications and award funding to those organizations that provide the most effectual services. Funding is made available to SourcePoint through Delaware County’s senior services levy.

Applications for both innovative and standard grants are now available. The deadline to apply is August 19, 2015. For more information, go to < www.MySourcePoint.org > or contact Amelia Tucciarone, quality improvement coordinator, at (740) 203-2392 or < amelia@MySourcePoint.org >.

Formerly known as the Council for Older Adults, SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. SourcePoint is your primary source of professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, and grants. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.