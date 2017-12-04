Gratitude and Civility

I have spent a lot of time in the last year thinking about civility. And as we approach Thanksgiving, I’ve been pondering how gratitude plays into the notion.

As a community and as a country, people are more divided than ever, especially about politics and public service. I hear stories about loved ones choosing not to speak to one another because the rift in ideas is so great. That seems like the wrong approach to me.

Since I took office almost two years ago, we have been tackling difficult issues including police and community relations and the opioid addiction crisis. The most important issues facing us today are complicated, and none of them can be solved by a single entity.

My administration has worked tirelessly with a variety of groups to iron out the details of the Comprehensive Neighborhood Safety Strategy and contribute to the Franklin County Opioid Action Plan. The conversations were sometimes intense. But we needed everyone’s voice to find the best solutions.

I am grateful to all of those who have spoken out and rolled up their sleeves to find collaborative actions to make Columbus the best it can be.

This Thanksgiving, I offer my gratitude for all the work that we’ve done together and all that we will accomplish in the coming years.

I also proclaim Thanksgiving week Revive Civility Week – to help us remember that civil discourse is good, that understanding different points of views make us a better community, and that rebuilding trust and reconnecting as people is what unites us. As you gather around your family and friends this holiday season, I ask you to embrace the community at large, too. Find ways to get involved, where you can best donate your time and talents.

I am grateful for each and every one of you and wish you all a happy Thanksgiving.

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther

YOUR VIEW: LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Editor’s Note: This letter was received Nov. 22.

