President Trump Making America Great Again in 2017

It has been less than one year since Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States of America. While the left and some on the right have had a difficult time accepting the will of the people, President Trump moved full steam ahead and amassed an impressive list of accomplishments.

Nearly 1.7 million new jobs have been created, and the unemployment rate has fallen to 4.1 percent, the lowest rate in 17 years.

The stock market reached a record high more than 60 times and closed above 24,000 for the first time in history.

Rolled back twenty-two regulations for every one new regulation, saving taxpayers over $8 billion and liberating America’s economy from the grip of bloated government.

Withdrawn from, or began renegotiating the trade deals that once threatened to destroy American industry and shipped our jobs around the world.

Set up our nation on a path to not only energy independence, but energy dominance. Approved the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, directed the EPA to end the job-killing war on coal, and opened up ANWR to responsible energy exploration.

The President has protected America’s communities. This year has seen the lowest level of illegal border crossings on record. Trump ended the Obama administration’s dangerous catch-and-release policies, restoring law and order both on the border and in the interior.

President Trump has taken unprecedented steps to tackle America’s opioids epidemic by directing the declaration of a nationwide public health emergency.

And he has promoted peace through strength. Under the President’s leadership, ISIS has lost nearly all of its territory and its most important strongholds in Iraq and Syria.

President Trump has reshaped the American judiciary for generations. Justice Gorsuch was confirmed to the Supreme Court, and 22 judges have been confirmed, including a record-setting 12 circuit judges.

Trump protected life by reinstating and expanding the Mexico City Policy that protects $9 billion in U.S. taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortions.

Repeal of Obamacare’s unpopular individual health insurance mandate, freeing Americans to decide for themselves whether or not to purchase a product they may or may not feel is worth the price without fear of federally-imposed financial penalties.

And with the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the President has delivered the most significant tax cut in the history of the nation and repealed the Obamacare individual mandate.

Ohio County Republican Party leaders are praising Trump’s accomplishments.

“Conservatives are thrilled with this first year. Lower taxes and a record number of truly conservative judicial appointments along with reducing the scope of government through regulation reform has made this a highly successful first year. America is on the path to prosperity with a chief executive who knows about prosperity.” Alex Triantafilou, Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman

“Americans vote for success. When things like unemployment, food stamp recipients, energy prices and illegal border crossings are falling while the stock market, 401(k)’s, wages and consumer confidence are increasing, the President is on a path toward reelection. Winning by making America great again!” Bryan Williams, Chairman Summit County Republican Party

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_trumpcoin.psd_-1.jpg

THEIR VIEW