New Year, New Approach

In last year’s state of the city address, I laid out ambitious plans for our City to have a tangible, long-lasting impact in the lives of all of our residents. We set clear goals to ensure that every family in every neighborhood is sharing in the success that is Columbus.

This was not a one-year agenda, but a multi-year plan. I also promised that we would try new approaches. This year, we are taking a fresh approach with the state of the city – a different way to share with you how my priorities and initiatives are impacting neighborhoods across our city.

Instead of a single speech, I am holding five Neighborhood Conversations, panel discussions separated by topics. You won’t just hear from me, but from neighborhood, civic, business and faith leaders who are partnering with us in our work.

January 31, 2018: Neighborhoods and Public Safety

Reeb Avenue Center – 280 Reeb Ave.

February 13, 2018: CelebrateOne, Public Health and Opioid Addiction

J. Ashburn, Jr. Boys & Girls Club – 85 Clarendon Ave.

February 21, 2018: Recreation & Parks and Pre-K Education

Linden Recreation Center – 1254 Briarwood Ave.

February 22, 2018: Diversity & Inclusion and Columbus Women’s Commission

The King Arts Complex, Nicholson Auditorium, 867 Mt. Vernon Ave.

March 6, 2018: Shared Prosperity and Mobility

Milo-Grogan Recreation Center – 862 E. 2nd Ave.

Each of the talks begins at 6 p.m. Choose the topics that mean the most to you, and RSVP by by calling 614-645-7787. These are smaller gatherings with limited seating. We will also be live streaming each event for those unable to attend.

There is no mistaking that Columbus is a great city. The work we need to do to move this city forward requires collaboration and participation. Everyone has a role to play.

If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.

-African Proverb

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_Ginther-1.jpg

THEIR VIEW