Internet rains hell on Sens. Grassley and Graham for trying to cover up explosive Trump dossier testimony

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) released the explosive transcript regarding the Fusion GPS dossier about President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia — and one of the biggest bombshells stemmed not from the dossier itself, but those who sought to keep it from the public.

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) both fought to keep the transcript’s contents from the public, and once the damning details were released, Twitter let them have it.

“[Fusion GPS founder] Glenn Simpson testimony is not a good look on Grassley, Graham, Republicans, Trump, the FBI. Why did they sit on all this info? Why did they only reveal Clinton email investigation? Why did Grassley/Graham go after Steele of all people?” New York Times contributing writer Wajahat Ali tweeted.

Grassley apparently accused Simpson of “colluding with the Russians” and Democrats, among other claims.

Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost noted that Grassley and Graham “no doubt” tried to keep quiet revelations that Fusion GPS reportedly had a walk-in whistle-blower from the Trump campaign.

By Noor Al-Sibai Raw Story

