Find God behind the Good Things

Things are looking up for the American economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has increased over 31 percent since President Trump took office. His tax cut package and common sense approach to business have encouraged the markets. Your 401(k) and IRA are looking a lot better right now.

President Trump isn’t the only one behind the successful American economy. And I’m not talking about the other reasons the mainstream media might give.

I’m talking about God. We should find God behind every form of goodness we enjoy in this life. Sadly, many people do not.

Romans 2:4 asks, “…Despisest thou the riches of his goodness and forbearance and long suffering; not knowing that the goodness of God leadeth thee to repentance?”

Many people fail to see God behind their prosperity. Maybe you don’t have anything in the stock market right now, but do you have a job and a regular paycheck? Do you have a home or apartment to live? Do you have meals every day? You may even have a few acres in the country, a pick-up truck and a trailer.

What could be better than that? All of the good things in life come from God. But what do the good things mean? Some people assume that wealth is a sign of God’s approval.

That is the thinking of many TV prosperity preachers. They want you to give to their already well-to-do ministries, and they promise God’s blessing on you if you do. I hope you are not being swindled by them.

One true purpose behind God’s goodness is to lead you to repent. Before you can do that, you must acknowledge that God is not pleased with you. Even if you view yourself as a decent person, you are a sinner in rebellion against God.

To repent is to recognize sin in your life and view it as wrong before God.

To repent is to turn from your self-confidence to Jesus Christ for your salvation.

Most people don’t think about repentance until they face difficult times in life. They are like a newspaper editor in the Great Depression. He wrote in his paper that because of the hard times, he had started going to church on Sunday. He explained that if things got worse he would begin attending on Sunday evening as well. And if it got really bad, he would start coming to church even on Wednesday evening for prayer meeting.

Don’t wait for the difficult times to repent. Every day that you delay this decision, you are making things harder for yourself in the future.

Romans 2:5 says, “But after thy hardness and impenitent heart treasurest up unto thyself wrath against the day of wrath and revelation of the righteous judgment of God.”

