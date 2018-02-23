Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Many memorable quotes and words of wisdom have been shared from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. These sparks of ingenuity and passion not only moved people in the 1960s, but continue with waves of influence today. One quote that sticks with me and serves as a reflection of our Big Walnut Mission to Inspire and Guide each student to his/her maximum potential is:

“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.”

We strive to provide an education that is not just about facts, but the application and integration of knowledge through critical thinking, analysis and sound decision-making. In addition, we aspire to grow our student’s “character” daily with words like Honesty, Integrity, and Grit. To accomplish this task, we include proactive methods of refinement to encourage growth. Character development with guidance from trusting adults helps individuals learn from mistakes and strengthen attitudes and values.

It is this education (Intelligence + Character) that we strive for at BWMS.

Mr. Josh Frame

Principal

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/02/web1_Martin-Luther-King-Day-Clip-Art-4.jpg