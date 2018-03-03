Connecting employers with veterans is a win-win

Ohio welcomes back roughly 10,000 men and women from the U.S. Armed Forces every year and is home to nearly 800,000 veterans … heroes who have volunteered to put their lives on the line to protect our freedom.

Many military members return from service ready to invest their strong technical and leadership skills in the success of an employer but are unsure of how or where to build their civilian careers. They’re reliable, prompt and accountable, as well as flexible and strong teammates. Quite simply, former service members are task-oriented, dedicated workers who have potential to make valuable contributions to any team.

Fortunately, these talented men and women have an excellent starting point: OhioMeansVeteranJobs.com. We now have nearly 3,000 businesses in Ohio that are designated as military-friendly. However, even companies that want to hire veterans and recognize their value may not know how to wade through acronym-filled resumes or identify a military rank.

That’s why we are so proud of the accomplishments of the Ohio Department of Veterans Service’s Veterans Workforce Team and its work with employers to share best practices for recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans.

In just over a year, the Veterans Workforce Team has made significant strides in empowering Ohio employers to recruit and retain former members of the military.

Training sessions hosted by the team include areas such as what to expect when interviewing a veteran, an introduction to military culture, and the benefits of creating internal veteran appreciation groups along with many other topics.

The Veterans Workforce Team has contacted over 10,000 employers and trained nearly 2,000 hiring managers representing more than 900 companies. Attendees found the trainings very relevant to their hiring practices, and 97 percent felt more confident about engaging applicants and employees who are veterans.

In March, inspired by Gov. Kasich’s selection of Westerville for his final State of the State address, the Ohio Department of Veterans Services is hosting a unique opportunity for career-minded former service members, current military and military spouses: The Veterans Career Accelerator. This gathering at The Point at Otterbein University (60 Collegeview Rd.) during the evening of March 5 will be an ideal way to speed-network, meet with job recruiters, and learn about small business opportunities for veterans.

Like anyone looking to start, pivot or re-energize a career, veterans just need an opportunity to highlight their worth and unique strengths. Our Veterans Career Accelerator – and our efforts to prime employers to hire veterans – will help give them that chance. Those interested should register to attend at OhioVets.gov/Accelerator.

By Chip Tansill Contributing Columnist

Retired Col. Chip Tansill is the director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services. Learn more about benefits and resources for veterans and military families online at OhioVets.gov or by calling 1-877-OhioVet.

