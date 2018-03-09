Following the tragic shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, young people in Florida and across the nation are making their voices heard in their quest to feel safe – and be safe – in their schools.

Ohio Wesleyan University honors this involvement in peaceful and meaningful political activism. For more than 175 years, we have sought to prepare students to become moral leaders in the global society – a role that demands active civic engagement.

Ohio Wesleyan asks that prospective students inform us of any related disciplinary action they face, but the University will not penalize students for making their voices heard through peaceful protests and meaningful political activities.

One of the hallmark institutions on our campus is the Arneson Institute for Practical Politics and Public Affairs. It honors the legacy of Dr. Ben Arneson, who taught at Ohio Wesleyan for 36 years before his retirement more than 60 years ago.

Dr. Arneson challenged his students to sign a pledge committing themselves to a life of service to the common good. His Arneson Pledge – which remains an important part of Ohio Wesleyan campus culture – reads as follows:

“With a view to serving the public interest and regardless of the nature of my future vocation I pledge that, upon leaving college, I will devote a portion of my time to active and definite participation in public affairs.”

We are honored to enroll students who join us already having developed a fervent commitment to civil discourse, meaningful political activism, and a desire to become moral leaders in our global society.

Rock Jones

President, Ohio Wesleyan University

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/03/web1_rock-jones.jpg