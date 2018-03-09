March For Our Lives Columbus

I wanted to share with you a GoFundMe started to support a March For Our Lives event in Columbus. You can learn more here: https://www.gofundme.com/columbusmarchforourlives.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have launched the #MarchForOurLives and #NeverAgain movement to bring their voices to lawmakers across the United States. Stoneman Douglas student Cameron Kasky launched a GoFundMe to fund a march on Washington DC, on March 24, 2018.

Additionally, GoFundMe has created a centralized hub for these efforts: https://www.gofundme.com/march4ourlives

