Editorials from around Ohio

The Akron Beacon Journal, March 4

The 2020 presidential election is near — at least when it comes to voting machines for Ohio counties. Many machines are aging, going back more than a decade, something of an eon for technology. Fortunately, state lawmakers unveiled plans last week to make funding available so that counties can be in position to see purchases by year’s end.

The timing is crucial. The state, once again a sure bet for battleground status, doesn’t want to enter a presidential election year with untested voting machines. Thus this year, the focus goes to buying the equipment, and next year to installing, testing and working out the kinks, leaving the state prepared for 2020. …

All still isn’t known about the Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential election. Yet the episode has exposed vulnerabilities. It makes the case for taking reasonable precaution in the form of easily checked paper ballots.

Elections are not just about choices. They bind us together. Thus it is good to see lawmakers ahead of things as 2020 approaches. The priorities are protecting the right to vote and ensuring confidence in our elections.

Online: http://bit.ly/2FVer2W

The Cleveland Plain Dealer, March 4

Ohio lawmakers need to revisit reforms enacted six years ago intended to protect juvenile defendants from harsh adult detention that have backfired by leaving judges with no flexibility to house dangerous juvenile offenders in more secure facilities.

Given the growing number of hardened violent youth offenders in cities like Cleveland, the Ohio General Assembly needs to revisit this issue urgently to give juvenile judges the discretion, once again, to place youth suspects in protected wings in adult jails for their own safety and that of other children.

The current situation — forcing juvenile judges to house murder suspects with young kids who’ve merely acted out at home in detention centers not designed for violent suspects — is a recipe for trouble.

This was underscored by the recent riot in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center in Cleveland when youths used metal table legs as weapons, endangering other juvenile residents, detention officers and the SWAT team called to quell the violence. If not corrected quickly, continued unnecessary risk to other youth and more security breaches at juvenile centers can be expected. …

Online: http://bit.ly/2te20MQ

The Sandusky Register, March 5, 2018

We didn’t think it was even a serious proposal — that schools should arm teachers — when it was first suggested as a solution after the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14.

But then, within just days, NRA spokesman Wayne LaPierre and President Donald Trump both promoted that view in response to the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

Thankfully, it will be up to local school districts and the families they serve to make a decision, not the NRA or the president.

For our part, we reject it as a solution. We don’t want schools, public or private, to be weaponized.

We don’t believe a teacher armed with a handgun is going to be a serious defense against a person armed with a semi-automatic, rapid-fire weapon with a hundred rounds in the magazine. …

What we do believe is that teachers are in the classroom to teach our children and should not be burdened with the responsibility of bearing arms. We appreciate and are thankful for those dedicated teachers.

We also believe police officers are the people who should be weaponized to keep the peace, not teachers, and we support increased funding for school resource officers at our schools.

Online: http://bit.ly/2FiIqkr