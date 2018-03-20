Trophy hunters pack Trump wildlife protection board

This screenshot of Twitter post from the page of Keith Mark shows photos of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and Keith Mark. A new U.S. advisory board created to help rewrite federal rules for importing the heads and hides of African elephants, lions and rhinos is stacked with trophy hunters, including some members with direct ties to President Donald Trump and his family. Donald Trump Jr. is friendly with another member of the advisory council _ hunting guide and TV show personality Keith Mark. He helped organize Sportsmen for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign and recently posted photos on his Twitter page of himself with Trump Jr. and Zinke, standing before an array of mounted big-horn sheep and a bear. “I see the world from a hunting lifestyle,” Mark told the AP, adding that he has no preconceived agenda for his service on the conservation council. “It’s the most pure form of hands on conservation that there is. I will approach all decision-making with my background.” (Twitter via AP)
By MICHAEL BIESECKER, JAKE PEARSON and JEFF HORWITZ
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trophy hunters are packed on a new U.S. advisory board created to help rewrite federal rules for importing the heads and hides of African elephants, lions and rhinos. That includes some members with direct ties to President Donald Trump and his family.
A review by The Associated Press of the backgrounds and social media posts of the 16 board members appointed by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke indicates they will agree with his position that the best way to protect critically threatened or endangered species is by encouraging American hunters to shoot some of them.
The Trump administration has quietly moved to reverse Obama-era restrictions on bringing trophies from African lions and elephants into the United States, despite presidential tweets decrying the practice as a “horror show.”
This screenshot of Twitter post from the page of Keith Mark shows photos of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and Keith Mark. A new U.S. advisory board created to help rewrite federal rules for importing the heads and hides of African elephants, lions and rhinos is stacked with trophy hunters, including some members with direct ties to President Donald Trump and his family. Donald Trump Jr. is friendly with another member of the advisory council _ hunting guide and TV show personality Keith Mark. He helped organize Sportsmen for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign and recently posted photos on his Twitter page of himself with Trump Jr. and Zinke, standing before an array of mounted big-horn sheep and a bear. “I see the world from a hunting lifestyle,” Mark told the AP, adding that he has no preconceived agenda for his service on the conservation council. “It’s the most pure form of hands on conservation that there is. I will approach all decision-making with my background.” (Twitter via AP)