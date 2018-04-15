Ohio Department of Agriculture Accepting Specialty Crop Grant Proposals

Assistance available to promote fruits, vegetables, flowers and nut crops in Ohio

REYNOLDSBURG (April 04, 2018) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture is now accepting proposals for the 2018 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which will provide funding for projects to enhance the competitiveness of crops such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and nursery crops.

Grant funding is provided by the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service. The deadline for on-line grant proposal submissions is May 1, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Grants will range from a minimum of $25,000 to a maximum of $150,000. In addition, all applicants must provide a minimum match of 25 percent of the requested grant amount.

Project proposals are sought that will advance the long-term economic viability of the state’s specialty crop industry, while increasing the marketability of specialty crops. Higher rankings will be given to projects that demonstrate profit potential for growers and that could boost employment opportunities in the specialty crop industry.

Food and agricultural non-profit organizations, associations or commodity groups, universities and research institutions are eligible to submit specialty crop proposals. To view SCBG projects previously funded by USDA visit https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp/awards.

For more information on the 2018 program, available forms, or a copy of the request for proposals, visit the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s website at agri.ohio.gov/apps/odaforms/odaforms.aspx.

Friends of Ohio Barns to Hold 19th Annual “Ohio Barn Conference” In Carroll County

~ Public Welcome

Come join barn enthusiasts, barn owners and maybe even a few barn “huggers” at Ohio’s only annual barn tour & conference to be held in Carroll County. Friday is an all-day bus tour, including lunch, visiting several century barns. Saturday’s barn conference also includes lunch and will feature local historians, guest speakers, demonstrations and a good dose of barn lore.

Carrollton, Ohio, April 27th & 28th, 2018 ~ Please join Friends of Ohio Barns for yet another educational barn adventure! Friday kicks off the Full Conference package with a daylong bus tour through Carroll County to see and explore some wonderful historic barns in beautiful settings. We begin our tour by holding registration in a fantastic example of a dairy barn turned into an event barn. We will be visiting a barn that was converted from gable to gambrel construction that also sports some incredible stone work in the foundation. There will be an amazing double-crib log barn made of virgin timber to view on the tour as well. Other stops will include the Carroll County Golden Age Retreat barn as well as a very old scribe-rule Sweitzer barn and accompanying sandstone house. There is always so much to learn from the Barn Detectives, Rudy Christian and Dan Troth, and other extremely knowledgeable members about barn structures and the unique aspects of the barns chosen for this tour. The barn tour is sold out.

Saturday’s conference will be a day filled with presentations. This year the conference will be held at the Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum. Our Keynote speaker will be Doug Reed who will be speaking about European barns. Rudy Christian and Laura Saeger will have a presentation on Farms and Farm Buildings of Myanmar to continue this year’s international theme. Amy Rutledge from the Carroll County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will be giving a presentation on some of the history of Carroll County. This year we will have a Barn Repair Panel to discuss pre-submitted questions of member’s barn repair issues. Lauren Etler will return with her report on how the Barn Conservation Grant helped her and her husband, Nate, with their barn repairs. And, of course, the Barn Detectives will follow up with their findings from Friday’s tour with a slide show and their usual antics. There will be our annual member meeting, exhibits and vendors along with the annual silent auction filled with interesting items and much more! Please join us for what will be a very entertaining and educational conference. There are spaces still available!

Friends of Ohio Barns is a 501c3 non-profit membership based organization created to promote awareness of the significance of Ohio’s historic barns through educational opportunities that bring together barn owners, barn lovers and folks who believe in the stewardship of Ohio barns.

The Barn Tour is sold out for this year but we still have spaces available for the Saturday portion of the Ohio Barn Conference. Please contact us for more information, see below.

Visit our website https://www.friendsofohiobarns.org for more information and to register online to attend the Ohio Barn Conference. If you have any questions you may also contact Friends Secretary Sarah Woodall at friendsohiobarns@gmail.com or Friends Past President Ric Beck at rbeck7736@gmail.com, 614-738-4302. Find and Like us on Facebook. Public is welcome.

