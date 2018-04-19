Annual Healthcare Equality Index, Honors 19 Ohio Facilities for LGBTQ Inclusion

Their progress toward equality comes as the Trump-Pence administration launches assault on well-being of LGBTQ patients and their families

WASHINGTON – The Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) released the 11th edition of its annual Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), which scores healthcare facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ patients, visitors and employees. A record 626 healthcare facilities actively participated in this year’s survey, including 27 in Ohio. Of the Ohio facilities surveyed, 19 earned a top score of 100 and received HRC’s coveted “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” designation.

HRC recently launched HRC Rising, the largest grassroots expansion in its history that will include significant investments in Ohio ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

“At a time when health care and the rights of LGBTQ people are under attack by the Trump-Pence Administration and state legislatures across the country, hundreds of top healthcare facilities are driving progress toward equality,” said HRC Ohio State Manager Shawn Copeland. “These top-scoring facilities are not only establishing policies that save LGBTQ lives every day, they have become vocal advocates for equality in the public square. This year, we are heartened to see corporate champions, including many healthcare systems, not just speaking out, but also doubling down on their commitment to equality.”

The release of the 2018 HEI coincides with today’s deadline for public comments on the proposed Trump-Pence so-called “conscience” regulation at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The measure will directly harm LGBTQ people and women by prioritizing physicians’ beliefs over life-saving patient care. If finalized, it would empower health care providers to deny LGBTQ people and women necessary care, and deter healthcare organizations and providers from taking necessary action to guarantee that all patients have access to the care they not only deserve, but are legally entitled to.

The 11th edition of the HEI marks the second year that participants have been given a numerical score based on their LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices. HEI participants are assessed on four criteria: LGBTQ Patient-Centered Care, LGBTQ Patient Services and Support, Employee Benefits and Policies, and LGBTQ Patient and Community Engagement.

In the 2018 report, an impressive 418 facilities earned HRC’s “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation, receiving the maximum score in each section and earning an overall score of 100. Another 95 facilities earned the “Top Performer” designation for scoring from 80 to 95 points. With 82 percent of participating facilities scoring 80 points or more, health care facilities are demonstrating concretely that they are going beyond the basics when it comes to adopting policies and practices in LGBTQ care.

The remarkable progress reflected in the 2018 HEI include:

59 percent increase in hospitals that have written gender transition guidelines;

42 percent increase in hospitals that offer trans-inclusive benefits;

21 percent increase in the number of participants that have transgender-specific policies;

63 percent increase in training hours recorded – clocking in at more than 70,000 hours of LGBTQ care training provided.

Of the hospitals that did not actively participate in the HEI, but were included based on HRC Foundation research, only 63 percent have patient non-discrimination policies that include both sexual orientation and gender identity, and only 53 percent were found to have an LGBTQ-inclusive employment non-discrimination policy. The equal visitation policy, at 93 percent, is the only one that comes close to matching the rate of the participating facilities.

“While the 2018 HEI shows a growing commitment across the nation to equitable and inclusive health care, it also illustrates work left to be done,” said Tari Hanneman, Director of the HRC Foundation’s Health Equality Project, and author of the HEI. “And that work has never been more urgent, given the all-out assaults on the LGBTQ community from the highest levels of government.”

The potential damage that could be caused by the proposed Trump-Pence “conscience” regulation — another effort to allow a license to discriminate against LGBTQ people — is already spreading fear through vulnerable communities. In comments submitted today to the administration, parents, spouses, nurses and physicians are among a growing chorus expressing alarm at the prospect of allowing health care workers to prioritize their beliefs over care — whether it be for a transgender person, for a patient seeking life-saving access to PrEP, or LGBTQ couples needing fertility services to start their family.

“The right to believe is absolutely fundamental,” wrote a man from Casper, Wyoming. “The right to discriminate is not. Discrimination has no place in this country, especially in healthcare.”

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is education arm of America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

Truckers seek to enjoin PA turnpike from diverting excess toll dollars to PennDOT for other uses

Grain Valley, Mo. – The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has filed a motion for preliminary injunction in connection with a class-action lawsuit they brought against the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The lawsuit, filed in March along with the National Motorists Association, is for excessive toll increases that place an undue burden on interstate commerce while improperly diverting toll revenue to other projects unrelated to the turnpike. The preliminary injunction request seeks to stop the PTC from diverting millions in excess tolls to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for local projects unrelated to the turnpike.

The lawsuit requests an injunction to stop the PTC from overcharging customers to pay for non-turnpike projects, stop it from borrowing money to help make PennDOT payments, prevent PennDOT from the spending the money it received from the turnpike, and to refund the money to turnpike users.

Both OOIDA and NMA assert that tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike represent more than 200 percent of the real cost of operating the Turnpike. OOIDA and NMA estimate that in each of the last two years close to $600 million in excess toll receipts have been used by the PennDOT to support projects that have no functional relationship to the turnpike.

The newest motion asks the court to prohibit PTC from turning over these excess toll receipts to PennDOT pending a final ruling on the case. It also asks that the secretary of PennDOT be prevented from spending dollars already transferred to it by PTC.

“The tolls charged far exceed the value of the use of turnpike and the costs to maintain it,” said Todd Spencer, acting president and CEO of OOIDA. “Truckers have especially overpaid the price at as much as 70 cents per mile.”

The lawsuit was filed in the Middle District of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg and says that federal interstate commerce laws for the turnpike hold that tolls can only be used to maintain or expand the 359-mile highway for which the tolls are levied.

“Truckers and motorists are not ATMs to fund everything under the sun. The ongoing, economic drain on unsuspecting turnpike users is the epitome of highway robbery,” said Spencer.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is the only national trade association representing the interests of small-business trucking professionals and professional truck drivers. The Association currently has more than 160,000 members nationwide. OOIDA was established in 1973 and is headquartered in the greater Kansas City, Mo. area.

1/4 of All Female Fundraisers Report Sexual Harassment; Donors Account for Nearly 2/3 of Harassers

Arlington, VA: Almost half of all fundraisers have some sort of personal experience with sexual harassment, with a quarter of all female fundraisers having been sexually harassed during their careers, according to a new survey by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) and The Chronicle of Philanthropy, and conducted independently online by the Harris Poll.

The survey, the first comprehensive study of its kind about sexual harassment in the fundraising profession, found that 48 percent of respondents had either personally experienced, witnessed, and/or heard second-hand about incidents of sexual harassment. One in four women have experienced sexual harassment in the fundraising field, and seven percent of men have experienced the same.

In 65 percent of the cases reported in the survey, the perpetrator of the harassment was a donor, and in nearly all cases (96 percent), the perpetrator was a male.

“The number of cases involving donors is eye-opening and points to a unique and very troubling situation within the profession,” said Mike Geiger, MBA, CPA, president and CEO of AFP. “As we look at how to proceed with the data from the survey and begin developing anti-harassment education and training for fundraisers and others in the charitable sector, we will have a special focus on the all-important donor-fundraiser relationship. We know most donors have only the best interest of the cause at heart, but our message will be clear: no donation and no donor is worth taking away an individual’s respect and self-worth and turning a blind eye to harassment.”

More than a quarter (27 percent) of respondents believe that donors are prioritized and have more rights than they do, and 13 percent feel that their organization places a greater value on the loyalty of donors than the safety of its staff. The numbers increase for those who have personally experienced sexual harassment, witnessed or been told about another’s experiences.

In total, 21 percent of all respondents to the survey (men and women) have personally experienced harassment, while 16 percent of all respondents have witnessed harassment, and 26 percent have been told about incidents of harassment.

The most common types of sexual harassment experienced in the fundraising profession include inappropriate sexual comments (80 percent) or unwanted touching or physical contact (55 percent). Harassment is not typically a one-time occurrence either. Almost three-quarters (74 percent) reported having had at least two harassment experiences, and 51 percent have had three or more.

“While we work to improve communities around the world, it’s clear the fundraising profession is not immune to the problems of sexual harassment,” said Ann Hale. “Regardless of where the harassment comes from—supervisors, colleagues, donors or whomever—AFP is committed to addressing this critical issue and providing tools and resources to help stop and prevent sexual harassment from occurring. This data is exactly why we developed the Women’s Impact Initiative this year, and we’re grateful to the Chronicle for their support of this important survey.”

AFP’s Women’s Impact Initiative, launched on International Women’s Day, is a two-year campaign focusing on issues related to women in the profession, including harassment, salary inequity and lack of women in fundraising leadership positions. The sexual harassment survey is the first major project in the Women’s Impact Initiative.

One of the key tools flowing from the survey will be steps, advice and guidance to ensure action is taken when harassment occurs.

“A big takeaway from the survey is that many fundraisers like their organizations and believe it will support them if harassment occurs,” said Tycely Williams, chair of AFP’s Women’s Impact Initiative. “But at the same time, the data shows that once harassment was reported, often times very little was done. We need to begin a larger conversation with everyone in the sector about what we can all do to not only prevent harassment, but respond appropriately and timely when it does occur.”

More than 8 in 10 respondents (81 percent) have at least somewhat favorable views of the organization for which they work, and nearly all (94 percent) are at least somewhat satisfied with their organization’s culture towards sexual harassment. The vast majority (91 percent) are optimistic that their organization would support them if they personally experienced sexual harassment in the workplace.

But the reality is different. According to respondents who have experienced sexual harassment and told their organization, in many cases (71 percent of the time) no action was taken against the perpetrator after the incident has been reported. Over half (53 percent) are not very or not at all satisfied with how their manager, supervisor or organization responded to their allegation of sexual harassment. Even more critically, more than one-third of respondents (35 percent) have even felt a negative impact on their career through raising their incidents of harassment.

Overall, fundraising professionals believe that the culture within the profession is changing with respect to sexual harassment. More than 9 in 10 (92 percent) believe that sexual harassment allegations in fundraising are more likely to be taken seriously today than ever before. The majority (82 percent) observes the #MeToo movement having a positive influence on the general workplace environment.

In addition, 93 percent of fundraising professionals want a “zero tolerance policy” enacted in every workplace in their country, and 7 in 10 feel very strongly that this should be the norm.

“Fundraising has been responsible for so much positive change in the world, and now we need to be at the forefront of change within our own profession,” said Geiger. “This survey should be a call to action to everyone in fundraising and philanthropy. As the largest community of fundraisers in the world, AFP is prepared to take the lead on the issue, and we look forward to working with organizations across the sector in addressing and ultimately solving the issue of sexual harassment.”

More information about the survey and the Women’s Impact Initiative can be found at www.afpidea.org/wii.

Since 1960, the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) has inspired global change—helping nonprofits and charities and supporting fundraising efforts that have generated more than $1 trillion. AFP advances effective and ethical philanthropy by providing advocacy, research, education, mentoring, collaboration and technology opportunities for the world’s largest network of professional fundraisers. AFP’s more than 33,000 members raise more than $115 billion annually, equivalent to approximately one-third of charitable giving in North America, with millions more generated around the world. For more information, go to www.afpnet.org.

Ohio Rep. receives Ducks Unlimited recognition

Complete list of the 2018 Wetland Conservation Achievement Award winners at www.ducks.org/wetlandawards.

NORFOLK, Va. – Ducks Unlimited announced the winners of the 2018 Wetland Conservation Achievement Awards during the 83rd North American Wildlife and Natural Resources Conference.

This year’s recipient in the Senior Elected Official category is Ohio Rep. David Joyce.

“Congressman Joyce is a champion for wetlands and federal programs that advance Ducks Unlimited’s wetlands mission,” said Margaret Everson, Ducks Unlimited’s chief policy officer. “His support for the North American Wetlands Conservation Act and Great Lakes Restoration Initiative reflects his deep sense of conservation ethic.”

Rep. Joyce was first elected in 2012 to Ohio’s 14th District, which covers the Lake Erie shoreline from Cleveland east to the state line. Raised in an active sporting home, he was taught to fish and hunt by his father in Sandusky Bay. Growing up in that environment instilled a deep appreciation of conservation that has continued into his legislative career.

Rep. Joyce has a special love for waterfowl hunting and hunts every chance he gets in northern Ohio wetlands.

“Congressman Joyce is a Ducks Unlimited member and a frequent attendee at Ducks Unlimited events in Ohio and Washington, D.C.,” said Gildo Tori, director of policy for Ducks Unlimited’s Great Lakes/Atlantic Region. “His strong service to his constituents and the sportsmen and women in Ohio are crucial to keeping our Great Lakes healthy and productive.”

“It is an honor to be recognized as one of this year’s winners of the Wetland Conservation Achievement Award,” Joyce said. “Our wetlands and water flow are so important to our natural ecosystem, and I am proud to be a voice of support in Congress. As an advocate of the Great Lakes and a hunter myself, I understand the need and responsibility we have to preserve these great resources. Thank you to Dunks Unlimited for this honor.”

Ducks Unlimited’s Wetland Conservation Achievement Awards are presented annually in six categories to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the conservation and restoration of North America’s wetlands and waterfowl.

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America’s continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 14 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, DU works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever. For more information on our work, visit www.ducks.org.

‘Notable and Notorious: Ohio and the 14th Amendment’

Ohio Wesleyan History Professor Barbara Terzian Presented Vogel Lecture April 3

Did you know the Bill of Rights didn’t apply to the States? It took passage of the 14th Amendment in 1868 to protect free speech, religion, fair trials, and equal employment opportunities everywhere.

Ohio Wesleyan University history professor Barbara Terzian, J.D., Ph.D., presented “Notable and Notorious: Ohio and the 14th Amendment.” To celebrate the 150th birthday of the 14th Amendment, Terzian, a civil rights attorney and historian, explained the amendment’s origins, its profound impact on our 21st century lives, and Ohio’s distinctive relationship to it.

Of what is notable and what is notorious regarding the amendment, Terzian offers a hint: “The notable is that it was written by an Ohioan; the notorious is, well, you will just have to wait to find out.”

Terzian’s legal experience working on cases of race and gender discrimination in the late 20th century generated her interest in learning more about the 19th century origins of the modern civil rights and women’s movements. Today in the 21st century classrooms of OWU, she merges both areas of expertise.

Her presentation represents Ohio Wesleyan’s 2018 Joseph and Edith Vogel Lecture sponsored by the Department of History.

The Vogel Lecture is made possible by a generous gift from their son, Ezra F. Vogel, Ph.D., a 1950 Ohio Wesleyan graduate, native of Delaware, and retired professor of East Asian Studies at Harvard University. Ezra Vogel also is the author of the critically acclaimed book, “Deng Xiaoping and the Transformation of China.”

Learn more about Terzian, the Vogel Lecture Series, and the OWU Department of History at www.owu.edu/history.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 23 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.