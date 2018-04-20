OH students respond to Gun Safety Survey

Over 1.2 million people marched for gun control recently. In reviewing a survey of over 25,000 high school students regarding their sentiments over gun control and safety measures, over 1,300 Ohio students responded to the survey.

Newsela, a company that levels important news stories into five different reading levels, conducted a poll of over 25K 9-12th grade students here in the US about our gun laws. The full results can be found here: https://blog.newsela.com/blog/studentsvoteresults

A few interesting stats from the survey (nationally):

67% said they “strongly agree” or “agree” that gun laws should be stricter.

Over half (55%) said they “strongly disagree” or “disagree” that teachers should be allowed to carry guns

67% said they “strongly agree” or “agree” that the minimum age to buy assault weapons should be raised to 21 years old.

In Ohio:

61% said they “strongly agree” or “agree” that gun laws should be stricter.

46% said they “strongly disagree” or “disagree” that teachers should be allowed to carry guns

