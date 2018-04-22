As Boehner boosts pot, a look back at night of bourbon and banter

The last time I spoke to John Boehner, he was still speaker of the House and was holding what was certainly not his first bourbon of the night. He had slipped in the back of the ballroom and was trying to remain unobserved by the bourbon bigwigs on stage behind Sen. Mitch McConnell. It was February 2015, and the occasion was the bourbon industry’s quick-thinking response to President Barack Obama’s beer summit. The idea was that if the president could have a beer with a Harvard professor to show no hard feelings, then why not raise a glass of America’s only native spirit with the newly elected Senate majority leader?

Obama didn’t show, but McConnell, whose home state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon, was happy to. I’ve followed McConnell’s career for 25 years, and one thing he loves is talking about the history of Congress and the history of Kentucky. The event gave him a chance to commemorate the world’s first mint julep, which was supposedly invented when Henry Clay had bourbon brought to the capital by the barrel and served at the Willard.

Boehner? He had long been an expert at the marriage of politics and drinking.

At dinner the year before, Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, had told me that his staff was always trying to tell him to get more social, to hang out more often at the watering holes where politicos and lobbyists mingle. To be more like Boehner, in other words.

Instead, Barton told me he led a monk’s life. Or, in my hearing, the life of a teenage boy. Twice year, he said, he went to West Texas to buy boxes of cheap paperbacks from a used store there, which sold then by the yard. Didn’t matter what they were — romance, science fiction, fantasy, you name it; he said he bought for volume, not quality. Then, when he was away from his young son and his wife back in Arlington, he stayed home in Washington each night eating fast-food take-out and either playing online video games or reading those paperbacks.

Let’s state the obvious: His dinner out for me wasn’t so interesting, not for either of us, though I appreciated him accepting the invite. His was an important voice on energy, especially, and I wanted to get to know him better. But boring or not, it did seem from his telling a break in what seemed like a pretty monotonous life in D.C. — that is, until news broke last year about how he really spent his time.

He told me that he sometimes wondered whether his own rise into the House leadership ranks would have been higher had he spent more time socializing.

As for Boehner, it was well known by then, of course, that his path to speaker had long been greased by late-night carousing. He had been a constant fixture at the steak and martini scenes in his earlier days. Sure, that raised questions about the swamp, but it also made him more human, in my book.

So did the glass of whiskey in his hands that night at the Willard. I had asked him what brand was in the glass, but he wouldn’t say, not with all the grand old masters of the whiskey gentry from Kentucky bellying it up across the room. “You’re going to get me in trouble,” he said.

It wasn’t long before someone up front among the whiskey gentry spotted him in the back, and half-dragged, half-led him to the stage, and his little stream of commentary on the event ended.

There were no great lessons to take from that night. But it’s scene from the side of the capital that isn’t often painted in the news. And it’s one reason why news today that Boehner has just signed on to become the spokesman for a marijuana firm failed to surprise me — even if he did declare in 2011 that he was “unalterably opposed” to legalization.

In other news, the world will soon be getting another retired speaker of the House. Any guesses as to where and for which causes Paul Ryan will lend what is left of his prestige?

OPINION: THEIR VIEW