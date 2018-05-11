Atheism is Flawed

On March 14 of this year English theoretical physicist, Stephen Hawking, passed away at the age of 76. Diagnosed with ALS as a young man, he went on to overcome his limitations and become a world-renowned scientist. He even had Isaac Newton’s old job — Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at The University of Cambridge. And like other popular scientists today, Hawking was an atheist.

In a 2011 Discovery Channel documentary, Hawking said, “We are each free to believe what we want and it is my view that the simplest explanation is there is no God. No one created the universe and no one directs our fate.”

But is that really the simplest explanation?

In order for Hawking and anyone to be a scientist they must make use of scientific laws. These are laws like Newton’s laws of motion, Kepler’s laws of planetary motion, and the laws of thermodynamics. These and many others are the foundation for scientific research and discovery.

In fact, Hawking said in a 2006 interview with New Scientist, “I’m not religious in the normal sense. I believe the universe is governed by the laws of science. The laws may have been decreed by God, but God does not intervene to break the laws.” In spite of that concession, he still held closely to his atheism in later years.

Stephen Hawking was no dummy. He was very knowledgeable. But his atheistic viewpoint cannot make sense of the laws of science. How could the laws of science be the result of a big bang? If the world came to be merely by chance, why are these laws so orderly and consistently true? Atheistic scientists are inconsistent because their atheism gives no basis for the laws of science, yet they use them any way.

The laws of science were created by God. The Bible says, “For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him” (Colossians 1:16).

Of course, many evolutionists and atheists say it is wrong even to suggest that God created the universe. They think humans are the result of random chemical reactions and mutations, and therefore, can do whatever they want. And yet, they have a huge problem with people teaching creation. Wait a minute … that seems like a double standard.

The Bible explains what is really going on in the atheist’s heart. Romans 1:18-19 says, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness; Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath showed it unto them.”

Deep down inside the atheist actually does know there is a God, but he doesn’t want to be accountable to Him. Atheists don’t need more evidence for God. While they have the opportunity, they need to quit rebelling against what God has already showed them. The day will come when it will be too late like it did for Stephen Hawking.

By Pastor Stephen Howard, Morrow Bible Church

