Tiberi Statement on DACA

Congressman Pat Tiberi (R-OH) released the following statement after the Trump administration’s announcement to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“President Obama’s unconstitutional DACA program was one of the most egregious examples of his executive overreach. The Trump administration’s decision to phase out DACA is good news for the rule of law.

“As the son of immigrants who legally came to the United States from Italy, I have seen the success story of legal immigration firsthand. In order to ensure this country remains a beacon of hope we must adhere to the Constitution, which empowers Congress to write immigration laws, not the executive branch. Congress has six months to act. This is an opportunity for us to identify needed solutions that are fair and orderly for Dreamers who didn’t choose to break our laws and know no other home than America.”

Dem lawmaker asks Kasich to make good on his DACA call

COLUMBUS— In the wake of President Trump’s recent decision to phase out Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an Ohio state lawmaker is asking Gov. John Kasich to make good on his call for immigrants to come to Ohio.

In a letter to Kasich today*, state Rep. Bernadine Kennedy Kent (D-Columbus) said immigrants with American-born children are being kicked out of the Buckeye State while the governor pleads with the nation to reject Trump’s divisiveness on national TV.

“I applaud you for separating yourself from President Donald Trump in front of a national TV audience, but taxpayers in Ohio need more than words,” Kent wrote in the letter. “The people we represent, and the people you called to come here, deserve a leader who will work hard with the legislature, or independently through executive order, to ensure that honest, caring people who are fighting for the American Dream have a safe place – a sanctuary – to call home in Ohio.”

The freshman is asking Kasich to issue an executive order in Ohio, “barring police and state resources from being used to enforce unstable federal immigration policy.”

VoteVets reaction

Friends –

As you may know, Attorney General Jeff Sessions just confirmed that Donald Trump is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (you may know it as DACA) in six months unless Congress acts.

VoteVets is committed to pressuring Congress to extend DACA and protect its recipients. We hope that you’ll join us.

Why? Because from the Revolutionary War to Iraq and Afghanistan and all war are peacetime eras in between, immigrants have served our nation with honor and distinction in our military.

Ending DACA isn’t just contrary to the American values many of us signed up to preserve and protect, it will hurt military readiness at a time our nation cannot afford it. So, we want to ask you to join us:

Tell Congress: the veterans, military family members and civilian supporters of VoteVets urge you to pass legislation that will protect Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients before the program expires.

In 2009, the Department of Defense listed the DREAM Act as a possible recruitment tool to help find “smart ways to sustain quality assurance” when recruiting an all-volunteer force. And last year, hundreds of DACA recipients enlisted in the Army.

Preserving this program is common sense. Thank you for making your voice heard.

Will Fischer

Iraq War Veteran and Director of Government Relations

VoteVets

“Today’s DACA Decision is Unconscionable” says Ryan J. Smith, Executive Director of Ed Trust–West

“Today’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program is unconscionable, inhumane, and moves our country backwards. California is home to over 240,000 DACA recipients. More DACA recipients live in California than any other state in the nation. While the Trump administration may be turning its back on these young people, we will not. They are our students, our teachers, our business owners, our community leaders, our neighbors, our families, and ourselves.

While I am disappointed and angered by this news, Ed Trust–West stands ready to fight to protect students enrolled in our schools, colleges, and universities – regardless of their immigration status and the status of their families. I’m encouraged by the work of California state leaders to defend these students, as they did with the passage of the California DREAM Act in 2011. However, it is clear that our efforts to ensure all Californians have the ability to tap into the American Dream must be met with a greater sense of urgency and action.

Despite today’s disheartening decision, Ed Trust–West will continue advocating for these students and their families and resisting racist and classist rationales undermining the right to learn, work, and serve one’s community. We call on Congress to immediately take up and pass the DREAM act. It is up to all of us to make sure the story of America isn’t one that continues to be marked by the forceful removal of people from the only homes they have ever known.”

The Education Trust—West works for the high academic achievement of all students at all levels, pre-K through college. We expose opportunity and achievement gaps that separate students of color and low-income students from other youth, and we identify and advocate for the strategies that will forever close those gaps. www.edtrustwest.org

Commissioners’ Statement on the Rescinding of DACA

Throughout its history, America has given immigrants an opportunity to prove their worth, and they have repaid that chance with their hard work and good ideas. Now more than ever, America needs a smart, talented, hard-working, and innovative workforce. Ending DACA is not only an affront to the American Dream, but also short-sighted and mean-spirited. We urge congress to act quickly to protect the Dreamers, not only because it is the right thing to do, but also because they are a resource that our country can ill afford to lose in these already difficult times.

Friend,

Yesterday, the Trump administration announced their heartless, short-sighted decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

If Congress doesn’t take action in the next six months, more than 800,000 Americans will become vulnerable to deportation — men, women, and children for whom the United States is the only home they’ve ever known.

I proudly stand in solidarity with DREAMers, and I will fight every day in Congress to pass a comprehensive immigration solution that allows them to stay. Will you stand with me, friend?

Sign on to stand with more than 800,000 DREAMers and tell Congress to act swiftly to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

If Congress doesn’t act, thousands of young people will be forced back into the shadows — after they voluntarily registered with the government to serve in our military, attend college, and pay taxes.

President Trump’s decision is a complete betrayal of his promise to respond ‘with great heart’ to this issue. His choice to pursue this action instead of using our finite resources to go after criminals who have broken our country’s most serious laws shows that his priorities are not in order.

We are a compassionate nation. We lift up our younger generation so they can have a better future. Even in this polarized time, majorities of both Republicans and Democrats believe that DREAMers brought here as children should stay.

Yet again, the White House has broken a promise and failed to lead. It’s on my colleagues in Congress to fix this, and soon.

Sign on to support DREAMers — and urge Congress to put country over party and pass immigration reform NOW.

Thanks for all you do,

—Tim Ryan

Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law Stands With Young Dreamers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, issued the following statement today after news the Trump administration intends to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which was enacted in June 2012 to defer deportation and provide relief for undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. before they turned 16-years-old and arrived before June 2007:

“Instead of putting young people on a pathway to citizenship, the President’s heartless act today forces immigrant children into the shadows of our society based solely on their immigrant status. Reversing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program renders undocumented people targets for unscrupulous employers, wage theft and other abuses in the workplace, and weakens the economic well-being of their families, including their citizen spouses, siblings and offspring. It is also a cruel example of how the current Administration’s advancement of policies that promote racial and ethnic profiling and xenophobia have further emboldened white nationalists, who have a history of contributing to a climate of fear and hate.

“The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law was established in 1963 by President Kennedy to ‘promote and protect the rights of all who wish to be free.’ To those young people who dream to be free in the United States, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law stands with you.”

