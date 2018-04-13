Support the SourcePoint levy

Dear Editor,

After a long career of public service as a state legislator and then as director of the Ohio Department of Aging, one thing I know is that the quality of services our communities provide to their most vulnerable populations has a tremendous impact not only on the people, but on the communities themselves.

As a resident of Delaware County, I can say with all certainty we are committed to caring for one another, and at our finest, we come together to support those who need our help most. We want the best for every person and family in our community, so if we can help someone to remain living safely at home, everyone benefits.

Fortunately, we already have an outstanding local system of in-home and community services for older adults throughout Delaware County provided by SourcePoint.

However, the five-year levy that supports these services expires at the end of this year. Voters are being asked to approve a renewal of 1.2 mills, which is the same amount approved in 2013, with an addition of 0.1 mill on the May 8 ballot.

The additional cost to the Delaware County taxpayer is less than a penny a day per $100,000 of property evaluation. The renewal with increase is incredibly important to help keep pace with the phenomenal population growth in the county and the even faster growth rate of our older citizens. From 2000 to 2010, the 55 and older population more than doubled and it will double again in the next decade.

By voting yes, local seniors can live independently and with dignity with in-home care provided by the senior services levy, and we all avoid the much higher public cost of nursing home care. It would be a great shame if anyone ends up inappropriately going to an assisted living or skilled nursing facility only for the lack of needed in-home services.

Sincerely,

Joan W. Lawrence

Galena

