Ashland University quarterback Travis Tarnowski goes back to pass against Harding University in a Division II playoff game Nov. 25 at Jack Miller Stadium. The Bisons won 34-24, behind an option ground game, but the Eagles finished with its best season at 11-2. Last season, NFL tight end and Big Walnut graduate Adam Shaheen played for Ashland.

