Give Outdoor Enthusiasts the Gift of the Great Outdoors

COLUMBUS, OH – As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season continues in December, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has several opportunities to make gift giving a little easier this year. Why not give the gift of the great outdoors? Consider giving a gift that will encourage family members and friends to spend time outside and enjoy the beauty and fun that nature in Ohio has to offer!

Ohio State Parks Gift Cards and Gift Certificates

An Ohio State Parks gift card or gift certificate makes a perfect present for anyone who appreciates the great outdoors right here in the Buckeye State. Gift cards or gift certificates can be used at Ohio State Parks for overnight stays, allowing the recipient to enjoy a favorite state park or visit a new one! Gift cards or gift certificates may be redeemed for camping, getaway rentals, cabin rentals or in most of Ohio’s state park lodges. People may also use gift cards or gift certificates at state operated retail stores, for golfing at our six public courses at Ohio State Parks, or for boat rentals at many state park marinas. Available in any denomination and with no expiration date, gift cards and gift certificates may be purchased online at parks.ohiodnr.gov/giftcards. Gift cards may also be purchased at any state park office or by calling 866-644-6727.

Wild Ohio Magazine

The Wild Ohio Magazine provides readers with an entertaining look into Ohio’s wildlife and conservation activities. The magazine is delivered six times per year, one of which is a calendar edition. The cost is $5 per year for those who purchase at a license vendor or online through the Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System or $10 with a mail-in form. This subscription makes a great gift for people who love the outdoors.

Wildlife Gift Certificates

Gift certificates can be purchased through Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System. Recipients can use the certificates to purchase licenses, permits, the Wild Ohio magazine and wetland and legacy stamps. Gift certificates can be purchased for any amount and are valid one year from the date of purchase. Wildlife gift certificates can only be purchased and redeemed online.

Legacy Stamps

Buying and giving an Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp allows wildlife enthusiasts the opportunity to directly impact the future of Ohio’s native wildlife. The stamp proceeds go to the Endangered Species and Wildlife Diversity Fund and support: habitat restoration; land purchases and conservation easements; endangered and threatened native species; educational products for students and wildlife enthusiasts; and wildlife and habitat research projects. The individual purchasing an Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp for $15 will receive a collectible stamp, window cling and commemorative card, and the stamps can be purchased at Ohio’s Wildlife Licensing System. Showing your Ohio Wildlife Legacy Stamp at eight state park lodges can earn a 25 percent discount on lodge rooms for weekday stays, and the stamp holder must be present to receive this coupon.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_web1_ODNR-logo11.jpg

OUTDOORS