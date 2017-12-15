BW routs Groveport 67-17

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dec. 5

Big Walnut 67, Groveport 17

Big Walnut opened league play with a lopsided win, rolling past visiting Groveport 67-17 Tuesday night (Dec. 5) in Sunbury.

The Golden Eagles (4-0, 1-0 OCC) led by six, 14-8, after the first quarter, but clamped down on the defensive end the rest of the way. They allowed just four points the entire second half.

“I thought our girls did a really nice job getting into the passing lanes and anticipating passes,” Big Walnut coach Jason Crawford said. “We ended the game with around 20 steals. Also, they did a great job of sharing the basketball with one another to make sure we were getting great shots.”

Big Walnut led 27-13 at the break and outscored Groveport 40-4 in the second half to account for the final margin.

Nine different players scored for the Eagles, led by Avery Schone’s 15-point performance. Other standouts included Katie Cochran (14 points) and Erin Boehm (10 points). Abby Facemyer was also solid in the win, chipping in seven points of her own.

Also: Westerville North 51, Olentangy Orange 40.

Dec. 8

Liberty 59, Orange 32

Olentangy Liberty bounced back from its first loss of the season — and the loss of standout Teegan Pifher — quite nicely, rolling to a 59-32 OCC win over visiting Olentangy Orange Friday in Powell.

“We rolled about 11 kids out there every quarter,” Patriot coach Sam Krafty said. “We’re kind of going to take the, ‘it takes an army approcach’ to replace Teegan, and tonight I could not be prouder of the effort that army gave.”

Liberty (3-1, 1-1) rolled out to a 15-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Emma Humenay finished with five triples en route to a game-best 18 points while Kelly Levering had 10. The Patriots got 18 huge points off the bench, too, with Abigail Erickson accounting for half of them.

Alyssa Feeley led the Pioneers (1-3, 0-2) with nine points in the setback.

Westerville South 52, Olentangy 37

The Braves outscored the Wildcats 10-7 in the first quarter, but couldn’t keep the momentum on their sideline during Friday’s league loss in Lewis Center.

Westerville South (2-1) outscored Olentangy (3-3) 20-10 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Canal Winchester 49, Big Walnut 47, OT

A pair of late free throws proved to be the difference as the Indians hung on in overtime to hand the Golden Eagles their first loss of the season Friday night in Sunbury.

Katie Cochran led BW (4-1) with 16 points.

Next Game: Friday 12/15 (A) New Albany 7:30 p.m.

Overall 4-1 OCC 1-1

Next Game: Friday 12/15 (A) New Albany 7:30 p.m.

Overall 4-1 OCC 1-1

Also: Hilliard Darby 50, Delaware Hayes 38.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dec. 5

Mifflin 50, Hayes 46

The Delaware Hayes boys basketball team had a one-point lead late, but Daveonn Logan hit back-to-back threes to put his team ahead to stay as Mifflin escaped with a 50-46 non-league win Tuesday in Delaware.

The Pacers (0-3) had a chance to tie things at 49, but Paul Frentsos’ three rimmed out with 22 seconds left.

It goes as a loss in the record book, but one Hayes coach Jordan Blackburn said his team can build on.

“I felt like we got back to our identity tonight (in terms of) how we play on the defensive end … fighting, scraping, clawing and finding a way to get stops,” he said. “Our practice yesterday was fantastic and it felt like it carried over to today.

“I’m never happy with losing, but this was a good game for us to have because it was a heck of a lot better than it was Friday and Saturday (in the Grove City Tip-Off Classic). If we can keep making strides like this, it will bode well for Pacer nation.”

Terin Kinsway led Hayes with 17 points while Nate Griggs finished with 14. Itika Wynn and Logan paced the Punchers with 12 points apiece. The duo connected on a combined seven three-pointers.

Dec. 8

Buckeye Valley 66, River Valley 62

Clark Newland connected on eight of his 10 free throws and finished with a game-best 20 points to lead the Barons to a hard-fought league win Friday in Delaware.

BV (1-2) started strong and hung on late. They led 36-24 at halftime. The Vikings (0-2), meanwhile, made it a game thanks to a 22-13 fourth-quarter surge.

Austin Richard and Dylan Herbert backed Newland with 15 points apiece.

Westerville South 69, Olentangy 60

The Braves put together a pretty nice second half, outscoring the Wildcats 17-14 in the third quarter and 29-24 in the fourth, but couldn’t quite climb out of a 31-14 halftime hole Friday in Westerville.

Ryan Greggs scored seven of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter as Westerville South (3-0) built a lead it wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.

Alex Sieve led Olentangy (2-1) with 20 points while Sean Marks added 13 and Noah Gossett and Jerred Kinnaird chipped in 11 apiece.

Hayes 59, Darby 45

Toughness is a big part of the Delaware Hayes boys basketball team’s recipe for success.

Friday night against visiting Hilliard Darby, the league opener for both teams, the Pacers were the tougher team. Terin Kinsway finished with a monster night — 28 points and 18 rebounds — Addison Harvey dished out a team-best seven assists and Paul Burris and Nate Griggs had eight points apiece en route to a 59-45 win.

“Our defense, cohesion and toughness were outstanding tonight,” Hayes coach Jordan Blackburn said. “We are going to be more skilled than most of the teams we play, and less athletic. So, that leaves toughness. If we can be tougher than our opponents, it will go a long way.”

Hayes (1-3, 1-0) led 59-34 with 1:39 to go. Darby (1-2, 0-1) scored the last 11 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Also: Big Walnut 56, Canal Winchester 50

The boys basketball team started their season 2-1 with a thrilling 56-50 win over Canal Winchester Friday night. Leading the scoring was Kegan Hienton with 13 points and Brody Lawhun with 12 points. Sam Elliott led in scoring vs Watkins with 14 points and Kegan Hienton had 14 points vs Buckeye Valley.

Next Games: Tuesday 12/12 vs Hamilton Township and Friday 12/15 (H) vs New Albany 7:30 p.m.

Overall 2-1 OCC 1-0

BWHS 2017 Girls Varsity Basketball http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_bw-varsity-girls-basketball-2017.jpg BWHS 2017 Girls Varsity Basketball Courtesy photos | Big Walnut BWHS 2017 Boys Varsity Basketball http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_bw-boys-hoops-2017-varsity.jpg BWHS 2017 Boys Varsity Basketball Courtesy photos | Big Walnut Home court http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_BW-Basketball-Court.jpg Home court Courtesy photos | Big Walnut

Golden Eagle girls go to 4-1

By Ben Stroup bstroup@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by the Big Walnut athletic department.

