Nearly 73,000 Deer Checked During Ohio’s Weeklong Gun Hunting Season

COLUMBUS, OH – Hunters checked 72,814 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s 2017 weeklong deer-gun hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Last year, hunters checked 66,758 deer over the weeklong deer-gun season.

Two days (Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17) of deer-gun season remain. The muzzleloader season is Jan. 6-9, 2018, and archery season remains open through Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Find more information about deer hunting in the 2017-2018 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife remains committed to properly managing Ohio’s deer populations. The goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Hunting Popularity

Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries. Hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication.

Editor’s Note: A list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters during the weeklong 2017 deer-gun hunting season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2017, and the 2016 numbers are in parentheses.

Adams: 1,166 (1,082); Allen: 341 (363); Ashland: 1,363 (1,225); Ashtabula: 2,094 (1,946); Athens: 1,591 (1,377); Auglaize: 334 (268); Belmont: 1,239 (1,360); Brown: 1,029 (823); Butler: 352 (289); Carroll: 1,733 (1,494); Champaign: 431 (356); Clark: 197 (184); Clermont: 744 (542); Clinton: 303 (260); Columbiana: 1,338 (1,307); Coshocton: 2,576 (2,325); Crawford: 615 (569); Cuyahoga: 52 (47); Darke: 305 (259); Defiance: 745 (773); Delaware: 503 (411); Erie: 272 (206); Fairfield: 776 (681); Fayette: 140 (108); Franklin: 156 (157); Fulton: 322 (362); Gallia: 1,318 (1,211); Geauga: 538 (479); Greene: 229 (203); Guernsey: 2,014 (1,885); Hamilton: 191 (155); Hancock: 529 (454); Hardin: 529 (477); Harrison: 1,530 (1,573); Henry: 371 (345); Highland: 1,076 (948); Hocking: 1,370 (1,288); Holmes: 1,592 (1,484); Huron: 1,148 (1,074); Jackson: 1,230 (1,031); Jefferson: 832 (1,138); Knox: 1,965 (1,942); Lake: 163 (167); Lawrence: 907 (795); Licking: 1,789 (1,609); Logan: 754 (639); Lorain: 702 (683); Lucas: 119 (129); Madison: 186 (158); Mahoning: 649 (594); Marion: 432 (403); Medina: 620 (604); Meigs: 1,323 (1,373); Mercer: 310 (262); Miami: 251 (196); Monroe: 1,334 (1,131); Montgomery: 157 (103); Morgan: 1,459 (1,178); Morrow: 657 (626); Muskingum: 2,328 (2,112); Noble: 1,391 (1,271); Ottawa: 120 (105); Paulding: 446 (425); Perry: 1,278 (1,156); Pickaway: 342 (270); Pike: 761 (753); Portage: 560 (559); Preble: 300 (235); Putnam: 359 (274); Richland: 1,343 (1,228); Ross: 1,230 (1,102); Sandusky: 275 (219); Scioto: 898 (890); Seneca: 868 (835); Shelby: 394 (334); Stark: 881 (798); Summit: 159 (174); Trumbull: 1,250 (1,144); Tuscarawas: 2,335 (2,045); Union: 350 (271); Van Wert: 223 (211); Vinton: 1,234 (1,111); Warren: 313 (236); Washington: 1,572 (1,502); Wayne: 823 (730); Williams: 691 (655); Wood: 342 (286); Wyandot: 757 (716). Total: 72,814 (66,758).

Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season Opens with more than 22,000 Deer Harvested

Hunters checked 22,366 white-tailed deer on Monday, Nov. 28, the opening day of Ohio’s deer-gun hunting season, according to the ODNR.

Past year’s harvest summaries and weekly updated harvest reports can be found at wildohio.gov/deerharvest.

Ohio’s Young Hunters Harvest Nearly 5,000 Deer During Youth Gun Season

Ohio’s young hunters braved less than ideal weather conditions over the weekend and checked 4,958 white-tailed deer during the two-day youth gun season, Nov. 18-19, according to the ODNR. During last year’s youth gun season, 5,930 white-tailed deer were checked.

Youth hunters could pursue deer with a legal shotgun, muzzleloader, handgun or specific straight-walled cartridge rifle and were required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult during the two-day season. The youth deer-gun season is one of four special youth-only hunting seasons designed to offer a dedicated hunting experience for young hunters. Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey and waterfowl.

ODNR Division of Wildlife Collecting Data on Hunter Harvested White-tailed Deer at Local Processor

During Ohio’s statewide white-tailed deer gun hunting week, the ODNR will have biologists stationed at local deer processors to collect age and condition data from harvested animals.

An ODNR Division of Wildlife biologist will be at A’Mays’ing Meats, located 80 E. Coshocton St., Johnstown, 43031, on Monday, November 27, 2017, from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Johnstown is in Licking County.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife uses this annual survey to monitor Ohio’s deer herd. Information collected by wildlife biologists includes the deer’s age, sex, and antler beam diameter. These indicators provide important information about the health and productivity of Ohio’s white-tailed deer population.

To learn more about deer hunting in Ohio, please visit wildohio.gov for additional information about season dates, bag limits and more.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

