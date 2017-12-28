OWU hosts 11th annual Hoops for Hope tournament

Proceeds from Dec. 29-30 Women’s Basketball Contest to Benefit Breast Cancer Awareness

The 11th annual Hoops for Hope women’s basketball tournament to raise money for breast cancer awareness, education, and research will be held Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 at Ohio Wesleyan University’s Branch Rickey Arena, 105 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

The event – sponsored by Amato’s Woodfired Pizza, 6 S. Sandusky St., Delaware – will tip off at 6 p.m. Dec. 29, when the Battling Bishops take on the Fighting Muskies from Muskingum University of New Concord, Ohio. The tournament will continue at 8 p.m., when the Britons from Albion College of Albion, Michigan, take on the Tartans from Carnegie Mellon University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On Dec. 30, the two-day tournament will conclude with the Hoops for Hope consolation game at 1 p.m., followed by the championship game at 3 p.m.

Admission to all Hoops for Hope tournament games is free, but monetary contributions will be accepted to benefit the Kay Yow/WBCA Cancer Fund®, which supports scientific research for women’s cancers. The fund operates in partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

For more Battling Bishop athletics information, visit www.battlingbishops.com.

By Cole Hatcher Ohio Wesleyan University

For those unable to attend the tournament, it is scheduled to be streamed live online at www.owu.edu/stream.

