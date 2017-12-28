Galena to receive ODNR grant

ODNR Awards more than $11.7 Million in Grants for Trails, Local Park Projects

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has approved more than $11.7 million in project funding through the Clean Ohio Trails Fund, NatureWorks and Recreational Trails Program grants, which will be used to improve outdoor recreational opportunities for Ohioans all across the state.

“ODNR is proud to partner with the park districts, counties, cities and towns in Ohio that seek to create more outdoor activities for the people in their communities,” ODNR Director James Zehringer said.

Clean Ohio Trails Fund: ODNR has conditionally awarded 21 Clean Ohio Trails Fund grants for community projects that will acquire land for new trails, build and improve trail infrastructure, including regional trail systems and bridges, links to statewide trails and connections from urban areas to recreational areas. The investments help facilitate travel and provide safe and scenic trails where Ohioans can hike, bike, run or roll and build healthy lifestyles.

The $7.2 million in reimbursement funding will be used in 17 counties to develop miles of new trails, trail extensions, land acquisition and bridges. Grant recipients provide a 25 percent match for their projects. Ohioans approved the establishment of the $400 million bond program in 2000.

Recreational Trails Program: ODNR announced that 15 recreational trail projects in Ohio have been recommended to receive almost $1.7 million in federal funds through the Recreational Trails Program (RTP). ODNR administers federal RTP grants for the development and improvement of non-motorized and motorized trails. Projects include the creation, expansion, restoration and maintenance of trails and trail support facilities.

RTP is a reimbursement grant program that provides up to 80 percent of a project’s funding. Funding for the RTP comes through the U.S. Federal Highway Administration via a portion of the federal motor fuel excise tax collected from non-highway recreational fuel use.

NatureWorks: ODNR has approved 92 NatureWorks state grants totaling nearly $3 million that will be used to develop and improve public access for outdoor recreation facilities across Ohio. Projects will include the development or improvement of restrooms, basketball courts, playgrounds, dog parks, trails, accessible facilities and much more.

NatureWorks provides up to 75 percent reimbursement assistance to local subdivisions of government (townships, villages, cities, counties, park districts, joint recreation districts and conservancy districts) for the acquisition, development and rehabilitation of recreational areas. The projects are funded through the Ohio Parks and Natural Resources Bond Issue, which was approved by Ohioans in November 1993. Additional legislation authorized the creation of the NatureWorks Grant Program.

To see which local Ohio communities will receive grant funding, go to realestate.ohiodnr.gov/outdoor-recreation-facility-grants.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.​

2017 Clean Ohio Trails Fund Awards

Outdoor Recreation Facility Grants:

Delaware Powell: Nature Playground at the Park at Seldom Seen Road. Construct nature-themed playground. $26,186

Delaware Orange Township: Delaware County Lewis Center Road Trail Phase 2 $778,000

This project will construct a 10 foot wide asphalt trail for Phase 2 of the Lewis Center Trail Corridor. Phase 2 will provide access to Alum Creek State Park as well as access by local neighborhoods to the existing Orange Township trail system with a link to the Bale Kenyon Trail. $498,750

Delaware Galena: Galena Brick Trail Phase II $174,238.73 Village of $130,679

The Galena Brick Trail Phase II, which is a segment of trail that is part of the Ohio to Erie Trail, will construct 1,775 linear feet of paved multi-use trail in the Village of Galena.

Ohio Grand Total: $28,850,412.22; $7,283,051

2017 Recreational Trails Program Awards

Delaware Preservation Parks of Delaware County: Sandel Legacy Trail $257,300.00 $150,000

This project, part of the Ohio to Erie Trail in the Sunbury area of Delaware County, will pave 3,300 linear feet of existing gravel trail and add two new asphalt trail sections totaling 1,600 linear feet of 10 foot wide trail.

Franklin Columbus Recreation and Parks: Berliner Singletrack $188,454.00 City of $135,686

Develop a vacant industrial and disturbed ruderal landscape corridor into an approximately 3 mile natural surface trail and mountain bike skills area adjacent to the Scioto Trail.

Franklin Hilliard: Latham Educational Park for Sustainability $162,340.00 City of $40,201

Expand existing trail and construct a new multi-use trail at Latham Park, including building trailhead facilities by expanding the existing parking lot.

Ohio Grand Total: $2,598,677; $1,689,540

