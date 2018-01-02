Fall/Winter HS Sports Roundup

Girls Soccer Head Coach – Opening
Big Walnut High School has an open position for Head Girls Soccer Coach. Please send an email of interest and resume to Athletic Director Brian Shelton at brianshelton@bwls.net and apply online at the link below. Deadline to apply is Friday, January 12, 2018. Interviews will begin the week of January 15, 2018.
Apply Online: http://bit.ly/2pan9p8
Winter 2017-18 Update # 1
Monday, December 11, 2017
Fall 2017 Post Season Individual Award Winners
Girls Golf: OCC
Sydnie Wright, Girls Golf, Honorable Mention
Boys Golf: OCC
Michael Ford, Scholar Athlete
Michael Ford, 1st Team
Michael Ford, Capital Division Player-of-the-Year
Michael Ruark, 2nd Team
Zack Herbert, 2nd Team
Kenny Schneider, Honorable Mention
Tyler Garner – Honorable Mention
All Central District
Michael Ford, Honorable Mention
Michael Ruark, Honorable Mention
District Qualifier
Michael Ford
Kenny Schneider
All Ohio
Michael Ford, Academic
Girls Tennis: OCC
Katie Germann, Scholar Athlete
Macie Kercsmar, 1st Team, 1st Singles
Lindsay Hill, 1st Team, 2nd Singles
Kayleigh Cummins, 2nd Team, 1st Doubles
Katie Germann, 2nd Team, 1st Doubles
Maria Boyer, 2nd Team, 2nd Doubles
Alexandria Kirkpatrick, 2nd Team, 2nd Doubles
Central District
Macie Kercsmar, District Qualifier
Volleyball: OCC Champions
Haley Griffith, Scholar Athlete
Emma Gebele, Scholar Athlete
Kelsie Imertreijs, Player-of-the-Year
Kaley Rammelsberg, 1st Team
Kelsie Imertreijs, 1st Team
Samantha Bickley, 2nd Team
Machaela Podraza, 2nd Team
Emma Gebele, Honorable Mention
Central District Champions
Kaley Rammelsberg, 1st Team
Kelsie Imertreijs, 1st Team
Machaela Podraza, 2nd Team
Samantha Bickley, Honorable Mention
Regional Champions; Final 4; All Ohio
Kelsie Imertreijs, Honorable Mention
State Runner Ups
Player-of-the-Week
Kelsie Imertreijs, October
Machaela Podraza, November
Kaley Rammelsberg, November
Cross Country: OCC
Arianna Goodrich, Scholar Athlete
Joshua McGurer, Scholar Athlete
Colbi Borland, 1st Team
Hannah Wilson, 1st Team
Jacob Hutchinson, 2nd Team
Chloe McKenzie, 2nd Team
Ruthann Armbrust, 2nd Team
Jacob Krous, 3rd Team
All-District
Colbi Borland
Girls Regional Qualifiers; All Regional
Colbi Borland
All Ohio Academic
Colbi Borland
Cheer: OCC
Allie Tornes, Scholar Athlete
Soccer: OCC
Nik Iezzi, Scholar Athlete
Chase Geddis, 1st Team
Michael Kline, 1st Team
Sam Mason, 2nd Team
Chris Geddis, 2nd Team
Jason Ryan, Honorable Mention
Chris Zaragoza, Special Mention
All-District
Chase Geddis, 2nd Team
Football
EDWARDS JONES PLAYER-OF-THE-WEEK
Wes Coey, 10.2.17
Luke Apple, 10.2.17
Curtis Bowmar, 10.2.17
Tanner Daniels, 10.2.17
Caleb Pierce, 10.2.17
Eli Myers, 10.9.17
Nathan Lawyer, 10.16.17
Tyler Ronk, 10.23.17
Colin White 10.23.17
OCC Champions
Colin White, Scholar Athlete
Eli Myers, 1st Team
Caleb Pierce, 1st Team
Nathan Lawyer, 1st Team
Tanner Daniels, 1st Team
Colin White, 1st Team
Abe Myers, 1st Team
Luke Apple, 1st Team
Sam Elliott, 2nd Team
Curtis Bowmar, 2nd Team
Tyler Ronk, 2nd Team
Max Lenz, 2nd Team
Jackson Seiple, 2nd Team
Trevor Shuster, Special Mention
Josh Hageman, Honorable Mention
Tyler Ronk, 1st Team Punter
Caleb Pierce, Offensive POY
Colin White, Godfrey Award
Coach Joe Weaver, Co-Coach of the Year
All-District
Eli Myers, 1st Team Defensive Line
Caleb Pierce, 2nd Team Offensive Line
Colin White, 2nd Team Defensive Back
Tanner Daniels, Special Mention Offensive Line
Luke Apple, Honorable Mention Line Backer
Nathan Lawyer, Honorable Mention Running Back/Line Backer
Athlete of the Year Finalists
Eli Myers
SUPER 25 FOOTBALL TEAM
Eli Myers, Honorable Mention
ALL DELAWARE COUNTY
Caleb Pierce, 1st Team Offensive Line
Tanner Daniels, 2nd Team Offensive Line
Eli Myers, 2nd Team Linebacker
Colin White, 2nd Team Defensive Back
Luke Apple, Honorable Mention
Nathan Lawyer, Honorable Mention
Abe Myers, Honorable Mention
Tyler Ronk, Honorable Mention
Sam Elliott, Honorable Mention
Jackson Seiple, Honorable Mention
Matt Priestas, Honorable Mention
Andy VanHouten, Honorable Mention
Max Lenz, Honorable Mention
Josh Hageman, Honorable Mention
ALL OHIO
Eli Myers, 3rd Team, Defensive Linemen
Caleb Pierce, Honorable Mention
Girls Soccer: OCC
Mya Rasar, Scholar Athlete
Emma Padgett, 1st Team
Rylee Bussen, 1st Team
Kaitlin Meade, 2nd Team
Avery Schone, 2nd Team
Alexis Schone, 3rd Team
Morgan Bodker, Honorable Mention
All Central District
Emma Padgett, 1st Team
Rylee Bussen, 1st Team
Kaitlin Meade, 2nd Team
Avery Schone, 2nd Team
Drew Pitzer, Head Coach of the Year
Ben Goulet, Assistant Coach of the Year
All Ohio
Emma Padgett, 2nd Team
Super 12 Team
Emma Padgett, 1st Team
Drew Pitzer, Head Coach of the Year
Athlete of the Year Finalists
Emma Padgett
Central District Champions; Regional Champions; State Final 4
Golden Eagles News · Dec 6
Camps & Summer Information
2018 camp information will be available soon.
Season Ticket Information
2017 Big Walnut High School and Middle School Athletic Events Season Passes
Season passes are good at all Big Walnut High School and Middle School Regular Season HOME Sporting Events for football, volleyball, soccer, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse and track
No charge at Big Walnut High School and Middle School for cross country, tennis, baseball or softball
Season Passes are Non-transferrable
These athletic season passes are not accepted at OHSAA, Central District, Ohio Capital Conference, Regional or State Events even if the event is hosted at the Big Walnut High or Middle Schools.
Family passes are for immediate family members.
The 2017-2018 Big Walnut athletic season pass prices will stay the same from 2016-2017…no increase.
Big Walnut Senior Citizens can obtain a Free pass available on the link. Current senior citizens passes that are blue are still good the pass does not expire.
Two Year Full Pass good for 8.1.2017 to 5.31.2019
Family Pass $400
One Full Year Pass good for 8.1.2017 to 5.31.2018
Family – $230
Adult – $70
Student – $45
2017-2018 Winter Season Only Pass good for 11.15.2017 to 2.28.2018
Family – $100
Adult – $30
Student – $20
2018 Spring Season Only Pass good for 3.1.2018 to 5.31.2018
Family – $50
Adult – $30
Student – $20
Senior Citizens Pass
Age 60+ with valid ID – DOES NOT EXPIRE — FREE
If you have any questions, please contact the Athletic Department at
(740) 965-7778 or teresapiper@bwls.net.
Big Walnut Athletic Wall of Fame
Big Walnut Athletic Department Contact Information
Season Sport First Name Last Name Email
Athletic Director Brian Shelton brianshelton@bwls.net
Athletic Secretary Teresa Piper teresapiper@bwls.net
Spring Baseball Jack Schone jrschone@gmail.com
Winter Basketball (Boys) Brett Bartlett Brettbartlett@bwls.net
Winter Basketball (Girls) Jason Crawford jasoncrawford@bwls.net
Winter Bowling (Coed) Scott Morrison redlegs13@yahoo.com
Fall/Winter Cheer (Coed) Savannah Brown Savannahbrown@bwls.net
Fall Cross Country Kevin Lewis kevin.lewis43001@gmail.com
Fall Football Joe Weaver joeweaver@bwls.net
Fall Golf (Boys) Chuck Workman c46work@hotmail.com
Fall Golf (Girls) Audrey Nelson nelsongolf9@gmail.com
Winter Gymnastics Kaiden Wilson kaidenwilson18@gmail.com
Spring Lacrosse (Boys) Michael Brunner brunner.m.w@gmail.com
Spring Lacrosse (Girls) Steve Palmer Stevepalmer@bwls.net
Fall Soccer (Boys) Adam Gattton amgatton@aep.com
Fall Soccer (Girls) Drew Pitzer dpitz2@aol.com
Spring Softball Jeff Hatfield jeff.hatfield@mt.com
Winter Swimming (Coed) Rebecca Brigham beckybrigham@gmail.com
Spring Tennis (Boys) Ryan Balaz ryanbalaz@bwls.net
Fall Tennis (Girls) Ryan Balaz ryanbalaz@bwls.net
Spring Track (Boys) Eric Myers ericmyers@bwls.net
Spring Track (Girls) Joe Evener j.r.evener@gmail.com
Fall Volleyball Ron Lehman ronlehman@columbus.rr.com
Winter Wrestling (Coed) Luke Moore lukemoore@bwls.net
Senior Recognition – Fall Sports
Cross Country – 17 seniors
Football – 17 seniors
Fall Cheer – 3 seniors
Boys Golf – 2 seniors
Band & Color Guard – 27 seniors
The Lady Eagles Cross Country team on to Div I Regionals for the 1st time in school history.
The Big Walnut Cross Cross Country Ladies had been seeded 7th in their District Race…. only the top 6 advance to Regionals.
They knew going in that their were five closely matched teams (Jerome, Kilbourne, New Albany, Reynoldsburg and Big Walnut) that were going to battle for the last two qualifying spots. They stepped up to the challenge and ran their best race of the season to capture sixth place and finish only 2 points out of fifth! This is the first time in over a decade that the Golden Eagles are sending a team to the Regional Championship and the first time since the school has competed in division one (large school division). Sophomore Colbi Borland (19:04) again led the team by finishing in ninth place and earning All District Honors for the second time. Leksi Murnieks (20:31) , Hannah Wilson (20:42) , Chloe McKenzie (21:17) , Ruthann Armbrust (21:23) Alina Pecci (22:27) and Hannah Moroz (23:10) ran great races. Wilson McKenzie and Armbrust ran their best times of the season (so far !). The girls will be competing in the Regional Championship next Saturday at Pickerington North. Written by Coach Kevin Lewis….
Edward Jones Player of the Week
- Senior Colin White blocked 2 Field Goals to secure the win for the Golden Eagles Friday vs Groveport. Colin was selected to be the Edward Jones Player of the Week in a 14-13 win over Groveport securing at least a tie for the OCC Capital Division Championship.
- Senior Tyler Ronk has a combined rushing/passing 1208 yards on the season and was named the Edward Jones Player of the Week in a 14-13 win over Groveport securing at least a tie for the OCC Capital Division Championship.
Big Walnut Girls Soccer 13-2-4 on the season after beating Hartley 3-0.
The Lady Eagles beat Hartley 3-0 to advance to the DII OHSAA District Championship Saturday 10.28 vs #1 Seed Granville at Westerville North HS.
Big Walnut Boys Soccer lost in OT to Darby
In what was a physical battle between Big Walnut and Hilliard Darby, the Eagle Boys tremendous effort came up just short on header corner kick goal in OT by Darby. The boys ended the season with a 9-8 record.
Big Walnut Volleyball 19-3 on the season
The Lady Eagles finished off their stellar season by beating Upper Arlington 3-0 and end the season with a dynamic 19-3 record. With the second seed in the OHSAA Tournament Div II, the ladies will host Beechcroft Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 6 pm
Colbi Borland OCC Champion..again
On Saturday Soph Colbi Borland won the OCC Capital Division Cross Country Championship at Lancaster HS. This is Colbi’s second OCC Championship. The Lady Eagles finished runner-up while the boys were 4th.
Hannah Wilson 5th, First Team All OCC
Ruthann Armbrust 8th , Second Team All OCC
Chloe McKensie 12th, Second Team All OCC
Alina Pecci finished 25th place
Jacob Hutchinson 14th, Second Team All OCC
Kacob Krouse 17th, Third Team All OCC
Will Heffner 22nd place
Edward Jones Player of the Week
Junior Nathan Lawyer was selected to be the Edward Jones Player of the Week for his 2 TD performance in a 14-0 win over New Albany.
Big Walnut Boys Soccer over Olentangy
For the first time since 2004 the Big Walnut Boy’s soccer team beat Olentangy by a score of 1-0 to finish the season on great run and record of 9-7.
Big Walnut Football over rival New Albany
Last Friday the boys won 14-0 over New Albany to improve to 3-0 in the OCC Capital Division. The stout Big Walnut defense held New Albany to total of 2 first downs.
Big Walnut Athletics and Certified Gas Partnership
Sunbury Certified Gas Station
$.01 of every dollar sold will benefit Big Walnut Athletics.
Thanks to Wizards Wraps for decorating the pump.
Certified Gas Station – Pump # 8
110 East Granville Street
Sunbury, OH 43074
*Proceeds are only from the pump that has the Big Walnut logs.
2017 / 2018 Lady Eagle Softball
Winter Open Gym / Conditioning Schedule
1/3 Wednesday 7:00 – 9:00 Main / Aux Gym
1/7 Sunday 5:00 – 7:00 Main / Aux Gym
1/10 Wednesday 7:00 – 9:00 Main / Aux Gym
1/14 Sunday 6:00 – 8:00 Main / Aux Gym
1/17 Wednesday 7:00 – 9:00 Main / Aux Gym
1/21 Sunday 5:00 – 7:00 Main / Aux Gym
1/24 Wednesday 7:00 – 9:00 Main / Aux Gym
1/28 Sunday 5:00 – 7:00 Main / Aux Gym
1/31 Wednesday 7:00 – 9:00 Main / Aux Gym
2/4 Sunday 5:00 – 7:00 Main / Aux Gym
2/7 Wednesday 7:00 – 9:00 Main / Aux Gym
2/11 Sunday 5:00 – 7:00 Main / Aux Gym
2/14 Wednesday 7:00 – 9:00 Main / Aux Gym
2/18 Sunday 5:00 – 7:00 Main / Aux Gym
2/19 Monday Tryouts – All
3/5 Monday Practice Begins
Coach Hatfield 614-325-0182
Coach Hatcher 740-398-5910
Coach Hatfield 614-325-2506
Coach White 740-438-5175
Information for this story was provided by Brian Shelton — Athletic Director Big Walnut High School