Fall/Winter HS Sports Roundup

Girls Soccer Head Coach – Opening

Big Walnut High School has an open position for Head Girls Soccer Coach. Please send an email of interest and resume to Athletic Director Brian Shelton at brianshelton@bwls.net and apply online at the link below. Deadline to apply is Friday, January 12, 2018. Interviews will begin the week of January 15, 2018.

Apply Online: http://bit.ly/2pan9p8

Big Walnut High School Athletics

Winter 2017-18 Update # 1

Monday, December 11, 2017

Check out the new Big Walnut Athletic Website: www.bigwalnutathletics.net

Fall 2017 Post Season Individual Award Winners

Big Walnut Athletics – Fall 2017 Post Season Awards

Girls Golf: OCC

Sydnie Wright, Girls Golf, Honorable Mention

Boys Golf: OCC

Michael Ford, Scholar Athlete

Michael Ford, 1st Team

Michael Ford, Capital Division Player-of-the-Year

Michael Ruark, 2nd Team

Zack Herbert, 2nd Team

Kenny Schneider, Honorable Mention

Tyler Garner – Honorable Mention

All Central District

Michael Ford, Honorable Mention

Michael Ruark, Honorable Mention

District Qualifier

Michael Ford

Kenny Schneider

All Ohio

Michael Ford, Academic

Girls Tennis: OCC

Katie Germann, Scholar Athlete

Macie Kercsmar, 1st Team, 1st Singles

Lindsay Hill, 1st Team, 2nd Singles

Kayleigh Cummins, 2nd Team, 1st Doubles

Katie Germann, 2nd Team, 1st Doubles

Maria Boyer, 2nd Team, 2nd Doubles

Alexandria Kirkpatrick, 2nd Team, 2nd Doubles

Central District

Macie Kercsmar, District Qualifier

Volleyball: OCC Champions

Haley Griffith, Scholar Athlete

Emma Gebele, Scholar Athlete

Kelsie Imertreijs, Player-of-the-Year

Kaley Rammelsberg, 1st Team

Kelsie Imertreijs, 1st Team

Samantha Bickley, 2nd Team

Machaela Podraza, 2nd Team

Emma Gebele, Honorable Mention

Central District Champions

Kaley Rammelsberg, 1st Team

Kelsie Imertreijs, 1st Team

Machaela Podraza, 2nd Team

Samantha Bickley, Honorable Mention

Regional Champions; Final 4; All Ohio

Kelsie Imertreijs, Honorable Mention

State Runner Ups

Player-of-the-Week

Kelsie Imertreijs, October

Machaela Podraza, November

Kaley Rammelsberg, November

Cross Country: OCC

Arianna Goodrich, Scholar Athlete

Joshua McGurer, Scholar Athlete

Colbi Borland, 1st Team

Hannah Wilson, 1st Team

Jacob Hutchinson, 2nd Team

Chloe McKenzie, 2nd Team

Ruthann Armbrust, 2nd Team

Jacob Krous, 3rd Team

All-District

Colbi Borland

Girls Regional Qualifiers; All Regional

Colbi Borland

All Ohio Academic

Colbi Borland

Cheer: OCC

Allie Tornes, Scholar Athlete

Soccer: OCC

Nik Iezzi, Scholar Athlete

Chase Geddis, 1st Team

Michael Kline, 1st Team

Sam Mason, 2nd Team

Chris Geddis, 2nd Team

Jason Ryan, Honorable Mention

Chris Zaragoza, Special Mention

All-District

Chase Geddis, 2nd Team

Football

EDWARDS JONES PLAYER-OF-THE-WEEK

Wes Coey, 10.2.17

Luke Apple, 10.2.17

Curtis Bowmar, 10.2.17

Tanner Daniels, 10.2.17

Caleb Pierce, 10.2.17

Eli Myers, 10.9.17

Nathan Lawyer, 10.16.17

Tyler Ronk, 10.23.17

Colin White 10.23.17

OCC Champions

Colin White, Scholar Athlete

Eli Myers, 1st Team

Caleb Pierce, 1st Team

Nathan Lawyer, 1st Team

Tanner Daniels, 1st Team

Colin White, 1st Team

Abe Myers, 1st Team

Luke Apple, 1st Team

Sam Elliott, 2nd Team

Curtis Bowmar, 2nd Team

Tyler Ronk, 2nd Team

Max Lenz, 2nd Team

Jackson Seiple, 2nd Team

Trevor Shuster, Special Mention

Josh Hageman, Honorable Mention

Tyler Ronk, 1st Team Punter

Caleb Pierce, Offensive POY

Colin White, Godfrey Award

Coach Joe Weaver, Co-Coach of the Year

All-District

Eli Myers, 1st Team Defensive Line

Caleb Pierce, 2nd Team Offensive Line

Colin White, 2nd Team Defensive Back

Tanner Daniels, Special Mention Offensive Line

Luke Apple, Honorable Mention Line Backer

Nathan Lawyer, Honorable Mention Running Back/Line Backer

Athlete of the Year Finalists

Eli Myers

SUPER 25 FOOTBALL TEAM

Eli Myers, Honorable Mention

ALL DELAWARE COUNTY

Caleb Pierce, 1st Team Offensive Line

Tanner Daniels, 2nd Team Offensive Line

Eli Myers, 2nd Team Linebacker

Colin White, 2nd Team Defensive Back

Luke Apple, Honorable Mention

Nathan Lawyer, Honorable Mention

Abe Myers, Honorable Mention

Tyler Ronk, Honorable Mention

Sam Elliott, Honorable Mention

Jackson Seiple, Honorable Mention

Matt Priestas, Honorable Mention

Andy VanHouten, Honorable Mention

Max Lenz, Honorable Mention

Josh Hageman, Honorable Mention

ALL OHIO

Eli Myers, 3rd Team, Defensive Linemen

Caleb Pierce, Honorable Mention

Girls Soccer: OCC

Mya Rasar, Scholar Athlete

Emma Padgett, 1st Team

Rylee Bussen, 1st Team

Kaitlin Meade, 2nd Team

Avery Schone, 2nd Team

Alexis Schone, 3rd Team

Morgan Bodker, Honorable Mention

All Central District

Emma Padgett, 1st Team

Rylee Bussen, 1st Team

Kaitlin Meade, 2nd Team

Avery Schone, 2nd Team

Drew Pitzer, Head Coach of the Year

Ben Goulet, Assistant Coach of the Year

All Ohio

Emma Padgett, 2nd Team

Super 12 Team

Emma Padgett, 1st Team

Drew Pitzer, Head Coach of the Year

Athlete of the Year Finalists

Emma Padgett

Central District Champions; Regional Champions; State Final 4

Golden Eagles News · Dec 6

Camps & Summer Information

2018 camp information will be available soon.

Season Ticket Information

2017 Big Walnut High School and Middle School Athletic Events Season Passes

Season passes are good at all Big Walnut High School and Middle School Regular Season HOME Sporting Events for football, volleyball, soccer, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse and track

No charge at Big Walnut High School and Middle School for cross country, tennis, baseball or softball

Season Passes are Non-transferrable

These athletic season passes are not accepted at OHSAA, Central District, Ohio Capital Conference, Regional or State Events even if the event is hosted at the Big Walnut High or Middle Schools.

Family passes are for immediate family members.

The 2017-2018 Big Walnut athletic season pass prices will stay the same from 2016-2017…no increase.

Big Walnut Senior Citizens can obtain a Free pass available on the link. Current senior citizens passes that are blue are still good the pass does not expire.

Two Year Full Pass good for 8.1.2017 to 5.31.2019

Family Pass $400

One Full Year Pass good for 8.1.2017 to 5.31.2018

Family – $230

Adult – $70

Student – $45

2017-2018 Winter Season Only Pass good for 11.15.2017 to 2.28.2018

Family – $100

Adult – $30

Student – $20

2018 Spring Season Only Pass good for 3.1.2018 to 5.31.2018

Family – $50

Adult – $30

Student – $20

Senior Citizens Pass

Age 60+ with valid ID – DOES NOT EXPIRE — FREE

If you have any questions, please contact the Athletic Department at

(740) 965-7778 or teresapiper@bwls.net.

Big Walnut Athletic Wall of Fame

Big Walnut Athletic Department Contact Information

Season Sport First Name Last Name Email

Athletic Director Brian Shelton brianshelton@bwls.net

Athletic Secretary Teresa Piper teresapiper@bwls.net

Spring Baseball Jack Schone jrschone@gmail.com

Winter Basketball (Boys) Brett Bartlett Brettbartlett@bwls.net

Winter Basketball (Girls) Jason Crawford jasoncrawford@bwls.net

Winter Bowling (Coed) Scott Morrison redlegs13@yahoo.com

Fall/Winter Cheer (Coed) Savannah Brown Savannahbrown@bwls.net

Fall Cross Country Kevin Lewis kevin.lewis43001@gmail.com

Fall Football Joe Weaver joeweaver@bwls.net

Fall Golf (Boys) Chuck Workman c46work@hotmail.com

Fall Golf (Girls) Audrey Nelson nelsongolf9@gmail.com

Winter Gymnastics Kaiden Wilson kaidenwilson18@gmail.com

Spring Lacrosse (Boys) Michael Brunner brunner.m.w@gmail.com

Spring Lacrosse (Girls) Steve Palmer Stevepalmer@bwls.net

Fall Soccer (Boys) Adam Gattton amgatton@aep.com

Fall Soccer (Girls) Drew Pitzer dpitz2@aol.com

Spring Softball Jeff Hatfield jeff.hatfield@mt.com

Winter Swimming (Coed) Rebecca Brigham beckybrigham@gmail.com

Spring Tennis (Boys) Ryan Balaz ryanbalaz@bwls.net

Fall Tennis (Girls) Ryan Balaz ryanbalaz@bwls.net

Spring Track (Boys) Eric Myers ericmyers@bwls.net

Spring Track (Girls) Joe Evener j.r.evener@gmail.com

Fall Volleyball Ron Lehman ronlehman@columbus.rr.com

Winter Wrestling (Coed) Luke Moore lukemoore@bwls.net

Senior Recognition – Fall Sports

Cross Country – 17 seniors

Football – 17 seniors

Fall Cheer – 3 seniors

Boys Golf – 2 seniors

Band & Color Guard – 27 seniors

The Lady Eagles Cross Country team on to Div I Regionals for the 1st time in school history.

The Big Walnut Cross Cross Country Ladies had been seeded 7th in their District Race…. only the top 6 advance to Regionals.

They knew going in that their were five closely matched teams (Jerome, Kilbourne, New Albany, Reynoldsburg and Big Walnut) that were going to battle for the last two qualifying spots. They stepped up to the challenge and ran their best race of the season to capture sixth place and finish only 2 points out of fifth! This is the first time in over a decade that the Golden Eagles are sending a team to the Regional Championship and the first time since the school has competed in division one (large school division). Sophomore Colbi Borland (19:04) again led the team by finishing in ninth place and earning All District Honors for the second time. Leksi Murnieks (20:31) , Hannah Wilson (20:42) , Chloe McKenzie (21:17) , Ruthann Armbrust (21:23) Alina Pecci (22:27) and Hannah Moroz (23:10) ran great races. Wilson McKenzie and Armbrust ran their best times of the season (so far !). The girls will be competing in the Regional Championship next Saturday at Pickerington North. Written by Coach Kevin Lewis….

Edward Jones Player of the Week

Senior Colin White blocked 2 Field Goals to secure the win for the Golden Eagles Friday vs Groveport. Colin was selected to be the Edward Jones Player of the Week in a 14-13 win over Groveport securing at least a tie for the OCC Capital Division Championship.

Senior Tyler Ronk has a combined rushing/passing 1208 yards on the season and was named the Edward Jones Player of the Week in a 14-13 win over Groveport securing at least a tie for the OCC Capital Division Championship.

Big Walnut Girls Soccer 13-2-4 on the season after beating Hartley 3-0.

The Lady Eagles beat Hartley 3-0 to advance to the DII OHSAA District Championship Saturday 10.28 vs #1 Seed Granville at Westerville North HS.

Big Walnut Boys Soccer lost in OT to Darby

In what was a physical battle between Big Walnut and Hilliard Darby, the Eagle Boys tremendous effort came up just short on header corner kick goal in OT by Darby. The boys ended the season with a 9-8 record.

Big Walnut Volleyball 19-3 on the season

The Lady Eagles finished off their stellar season by beating Upper Arlington 3-0 and end the season with a dynamic 19-3 record. With the second seed in the OHSAA Tournament Div II, the ladies will host Beechcroft Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 6 pm

Colbi Borland OCC Champion..again

On Saturday Soph Colbi Borland won the OCC Capital Division Cross Country Championship at Lancaster HS. This is Colbi’s second OCC Championship. The Lady Eagles finished runner-up while the boys were 4th.

Hannah Wilson 5th, First Team All OCC

Ruthann Armbrust 8th , Second Team All OCC

Chloe McKensie 12th, Second Team All OCC

Alina Pecci finished 25th place

Jacob Hutchinson 14th, Second Team All OCC

Kacob Krouse 17th, Third Team All OCC

Will Heffner 22nd place

Edward Jones Player of the Week

Junior Nathan Lawyer was selected to be the Edward Jones Player of the Week for his 2 TD performance in a 14-0 win over New Albany.

Big Walnut Boys Soccer over Olentangy

For the first time since 2004 the Big Walnut Boy’s soccer team beat Olentangy by a score of 1-0 to finish the season on great run and record of 9-7.

Big Walnut Football over rival New Albany

Last Friday the boys won 14-0 over New Albany to improve to 3-0 in the OCC Capital Division. The stout Big Walnut defense held New Albany to total of 2 first downs.

Big Walnut Athletics and Certified Gas Partnership

Sunbury Certified Gas Station

$.01 of every dollar sold will benefit Big Walnut Athletics.

Thanks to Wizards Wraps for decorating the pump.

Certified Gas Station – Pump # 8

110 East Granville Street

Sunbury, OH 43074

*Proceeds are only from the pump that has the Big Walnut logs.

2017 / 2018 Lady Eagle Softball

Winter Open Gym / Conditioning Schedule

1/3 Wednesday 7:00 – 9:00 Main / Aux Gym

1/7 Sunday 5:00 – 7:00 Main / Aux Gym

1/10 Wednesday 7:00 – 9:00 Main / Aux Gym

1/14 Sunday 6:00 – 8:00 Main / Aux Gym

1/17 Wednesday 7:00 – 9:00 Main / Aux Gym

1/21 Sunday 5:00 – 7:00 Main / Aux Gym

1/24 Wednesday 7:00 – 9:00 Main / Aux Gym

1/28 Sunday 5:00 – 7:00 Main / Aux Gym

1/31 Wednesday 7:00 – 9:00 Main / Aux Gym

2/4 Sunday 5:00 – 7:00 Main / Aux Gym

2/7 Wednesday 7:00 – 9:00 Main / Aux Gym

2/11 Sunday 5:00 – 7:00 Main / Aux Gym

2/14 Wednesday 7:00 – 9:00 Main / Aux Gym

2/18 Sunday 5:00 – 7:00 Main / Aux Gym

2/19 Monday Tryouts – All

3/5 Monday Practice Begins

Coach Hatfield 614-325-0182

Coach Hatcher 740-398-5910

Coach Hatfield 614-325-2506

Coach White 740-438-5175

Brian Shelton and Big Walnut QB Tyler Ronk. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_brian-shelton-tyler-ronk.jpg Brian Shelton and Big Walnut QB Tyler Ronk.

Sunbury News Staff

Information for this story was provided by Brian Shelton — Athletic Director Big Walnut High School

