OHSAA Basketball and Wrestling State Tournament Tickets Go On Sale January 26

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced recently that all-session ticket books will go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. for the upcoming basketball and individual wrestling state tournaments held at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in March.

Tickets will be available at www.Ticketmaster.com (search OHSAA) or from the Schottenstein Center box office or by calling 1-800-GO-BUCKS.

In addition, order forms are now available for “Center Court Club” tickets to the boys basketball state tournament and “Group Value Pack” tickets to Championship Saturday of the girls basketball state tournament. Details are below and online at: http://www.ohsaa.org/TheSchott

2018 Individual Wrestling (March 8-10)

All-session ticket books go on sale Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Ticket books are $75 each for the Entry and Club Levels and $55 each for the Terrace Level. Individual session tickets go on sale March 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $15 each.

2018 Girls Basketball (March 15-17)

All-session ticket books and individual session tickets go on sale Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Ticket books are $64 each. All tickets are in the Entry and Club Levels of the Schottenstein Center. Single-session tickets are $10 each.

2018 Boys Basketball (March 22-24)

All-session ticket books go on sale Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Ticket books in the Entry and Club Level are $144 each. Ticket books in the Terrace Level are $120 each. Individual session tickets go on sale March 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $15 per game for the Entry and Club Levels and $12 for the Terrace Level.

Girls Basketball “Championship Saturday” Group Value Packs

Basketball teams and groups are invited to attend “Championship Saturday” of the girls basketball state tournament. This special Group Value Pack is for groups of 10 or more and includes a ticket for all four state championship games on Saturday, March 17, a t-shirt and popcorn for $24 per person. Parking is free. Each group will be recognized on the arena’s videoboard.

Order form: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Basketball-Girls/GirlsGroupValuePack.pdf

Boys Basketball “Center Court Club” Tickets

During the boys basketball state tournament, tickets are available in the Center Court Club, which is located very close to the court and gives fans the opportunity to remain in the arena between games in a special hospitality area. Center Court Club tickets cost $45 per game, or $498 for an all-session ticket book.

Order form: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Basketball-Boys/2017-18/CenterCourtForm2018.pdf

Boys Basketball “Four Pack” Offer

Two special “Four Pack” ticket offers will be available for the boys basketball state tournament beginning Jan. 26. The first special is for “Championship Saturday” that includes a ticket to each of the four championship games in the Terrace Level for $36. The second special includes four tickets together in the Terrace Level for any of the 12 games for $36 (a savings of $3 per ticket).

Schottenstein Center Suites and RV Parking Available

Fans interested in watching the state tournaments from a suite inside the Schottenstein Center can contact Justin Doyle at doyle.106@osu.edu for pricing and availability. Overnight RV parking will be available for $25 per day in the Buckeye Lots north of the Schottenstein Center.

