Football Playoffs Schedule

Football Championship Subdivision Division I

Championship Game, noon Jan. 6

#1 James Madison vs. #2 North Dakota St.

Division II Championship: #4 West Florida 27, #2 Texas A&M-Comm. 37

Division III Championship: Mount Union 12, M. Hardin-Baylor 0

NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) Championship: Saint Francis (Ind.) 24, Reinhardt (Ga.) 13

NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision Bowls

CELEBRATION BOWL: North Carolina A&T 21, Grambling State 14

NEW ORLEANS BOWL: Troy 50, North Texas 30

CURE BOWL: Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17

LAS VEGAS BOWL: Oregon 28, No. 25 Boise State 38

NEW MEXICO BOWL: Marshall 31, Colorado State 28

CAMELLIA BOWL: Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State 30

BOCA RATON BOWL: Akron 3, Florida Atlantic 50

FRISCO BOWL: SMU 10, Louisiana Tech 51

GASPARILLA BOWL: Temple 28, Florida International 3

BAHAMAS BOWL: UAB 6, Ohio 41

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL: Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14

BIRMINGHAM BOWL: Texas Tech 34, South Florida 38

ARMED FORCES BOWL: Army 42, San Diego State 35

DOLLAR GENERAL BOWL: Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0

HAWAI’I BOWL: Fresno State 33, Houston 27

HEART OF DALLAS BOWL: Utah 30, West Virginia 14

QUICK LANE BOWL: Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14

CACTUS BOWL: Kansas State 35, UCLA 14

INDEPENDENCE BOWL: Florida State 42, Southern Miss 13

PINSTRIPE BOWL: Boston College 20, Iowa 27

FOSTER FARMS BOWL: Arizona 35, Purdue 38

TEXAS BOWL: Texas 33, Missouri 16

MILITARY BOWL: Virginia 7, Navy 49

CAMPING WORLD BOWL: No. 19 Oklahoma State 30, No. 22 Virginia Tech 21

ALAMO BOWL: No. 13 Stanford 37, No. 15 TCU 39

HOLIDAY BOWL: No. 16 Michigan State 42, No. 18 Washington State 17

BELK BOWL: Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52

SUN BOWL: No. 24 NC State 52, Arizona State 31

MUSIC CITY BOWL: Kentucky 23, No. 21 Northwestern 24

ARIZONA BOWL: Utah State 20, New Mexico State 26 (OT)

COTTON BOWL CLASSIC: No. 8 USC 7, No. 5 Ohio State 24

TAXSLAYER BOWL: Louisville 27, No. 23 Mississippi State 31

LIBERTY BOWL: Iowa State 21, No. 20 Memphis 20

FIESTA BOWL: No. 11 Washington 28, No. 9 Penn State 35

ORANGE BOWL: No. 6 Wisconsin 34, No. 10 Miami 24

OUTBACK BOWL: Michigan 19, South Carolina 26

PEACH BOWL: No. 7 Auburn 27, No. 12 UCF 34

CITRUS BOWL: No. 14 Notre Dame 21, No. 17 LSU 17

ROSE BOWL (CFP SEMIFINAL): No. 2 Oklahoma 48, No. 3 Georgia 54 (2 OT)

SUGAR BOWL (CFP SEMIFINAL): No. 1 Clemson 6, No. 4 Alabama 24

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia

Jan. 8, 2018 | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

NFL Playoff Schedule 2018

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 6

AFC: (5) Tennessee (9-7) at (4) Kansas City (10-6), 4:35 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

NFC: (6) Atlanta (10-6) at (3) Los Angeles Rams (11-5), 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 7

AFC: (6) Buffalo (9-7) at (3) Jacksonville (10-6), 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC: (5) Carolina (11-5) at (4) New Orleans (11-5), 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Divisional Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 13

NFC: Falcons/Panthers/Saints at (1) Philadelphia (13-3), 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC)

AFC: Bills/Titans/Chiefs at (1) New England (13-3), 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 14

AFC: Titans/Chiefs/Jaguars at (2) Pittsburgh (13-3), 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC: Panthers/Saints/Rams at (2) Minnesota (13-3), 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Championship Sunday

Jan. 21

AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Super Bowl LII (Minneapolis)

Feb. 4

AFC champion vs. NFC champion at U.S. Bank Stadium, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

