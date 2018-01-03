Munday, May lead teams at GMVWA Holiday Tournament

Big Walnut’s Bailey Munday and Delaware Hayes’ Corbin May led their respective teams at Wednesday and Thursday’s (Dec. 27-28) GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Vandalia Butler’s Student Activity Center.

Munday put together a top-three performance in the 132-pound weight class, beating Eaton’s Wade Monebrake 7-0 in the third-place match. He knocked off Hayes’ Zach Williams 9-6 to punch a ticket to the championship semifinals before falling to Troy Christian senior Jacob Edwards by a slim 6-4 margin to slip into the consolation bracket.

May, meanwhile, finished fifth at 160 to power the Pacers. He beat Mohawk’s Kaleb Leeth by default in his final match of the day.

BW’s Cole Foster was also solid, finishing sixth at 138.

Williams earned a spot on the podium as well, wrestling his way into the seventh-place match after the loss to Munday. He fell to Julienne’s Isaiah Wortham 4-3 to finish eighth.

Medina Invitational Tournament

Olentangy junior Jacob Sherman made some serious noise at Wednesday and Thursday’s (Dec. 27-28) Medina Invitational Tournament, nabbing runner-up honors at 113.

Sherman beat Louisville’s Ryan Jakubiak 2-1 to get to the championship, where he fell to Lancaster’s Logan Agin by a 5-1 decision.

The Braves also got a handful of points from Xander Gore, who finished third at 145 thanks to a hard-fought 4-3 win over Northmor’s Conan Becker.

Olentangy Orange was also in action. Connor Evans led the Pioneers, finishing seventh at 145 thanks to an 8-3 win over Miami East’s Zane Strubler.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ben Roderick poured in a game-best 31 points to lead Olentangy Liberty to a 60-51 win over Franklin Regional in the Wright Automotive Holiday Tournament at North Allegheny High School in Wexford (PA) Thursday afternoon, Dec. 28.

The Patriots (4-2), down 21-18 after the first quarter, rolled to a solid halftime cushion thanks to a 17-4 second-quarter surge. The teams were virtually even the rest of the way, with Franklin Regional outscoring Liberty 26-25 in the second half.

Nick Nakasian backed Roderick with 10 points while Mitch Kershner added eight.

Aiden Sadoski led the Panthers with 25 points in the setback.

Olentangy 70, Central Bucks East (PA) 50

Sean Marks led a group of four double-digit scorers with 21 points to lead the Braves to a solid win over Central Bucks East in the first round of the KSA Events Holiday Tournament Thursday (Dec. 28) in Orlando.

Olentangy (4-3) won all four quarters, closing out the win with a 23-15 fourth.

Jerred Kinnaird backed Marks with 13 points, Alex Sieve added 12 and Luke Riedel finished with 10 in the win.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Grant Gossard and Seth Clark hit a pair of triples to help 14th-ranked Ohio Wesleyan erase an early six-point deficit and the Bishops never looked back, rolling to a convincing 98-69 win over sixth-ranked Ramapo in the first round of the D3hoops.com Classic Thursday (Dec. 28) in Las Vegas.

Nate Axelrod connected on a pair of free throws to give OWU its first lead — 12-11 with 14:01 left in the first half.

The Bishops (9-1) never trailed again.

OWU outscored Ramapo 47-35 in the first half and 51-34 in the second to smooth out the scoring summary.

Clark, who connected on seven of his 14 three-point attempts, led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Axelrod was also solid, finishing with 18 points and a team-best seven helpers, while Nick Heidel had 17 points off the bench.

The Big Walnut Varsity Wrestling Team. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_bw-wrestle-team-2017-18.jpg The Big Walnut Varsity Wrestling Team.