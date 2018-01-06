Hunters Harvest more than 1,000 Wild Turkeys during Ohio’s Fall Season

Hunters harvested 1,053 wild turkeys during Ohio’s 2017 fall wild turkey season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Ohio’s 2017 fall wild turkey hunting season was open in 67 counties from Oct. 14-Nov. 26. This year, 11 counties were open during the fall turkey season for the first time.

Wild turkeys were extirpated in Ohio by 1904 and were reintroduced in the 1950s by the ODNR Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s first modern day wild turkey season opened in the spring of 1966 in 9 counties, and hunters checked 12 birds. The wild turkey harvest topped 1,000 for the first time in 1984. Spring turkey hunting opened statewide in 2000. Fall turkey season first opened in 19 counties in 1996 and harvests have fluctuated between 1,000 and 3,000 turkeys during that time period.

Note: A list of all wild turkeys checked during the 2017 fall hunting season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2017, and the 2016 numbers are in parentheses. An * designates a county that was open during the 2017 season, but was not open during the 2016 season.

Adams: 20 (30); Allen* : 4 (0); Ashland: 15 (25); Ashtabula: 46 (66); Athens: 15 (63); Belmont: 23 (47); Brown: 9 (20); Butler: 6 (13); Carroll: 19 (30); Champaign*: 3 (0); Clermont: 15 (28); Columbiana: 22 (31); Coshocton: 54 (94); Crawford*: 3 (0); Cuyahoga: 2 (9); Defiance: 9 (26); Delaware: 11 (10); Fairfield: 6 (24); Fulton*: 6 (0); Franklin: 13 (2); Gallia: 31 (57); Geauga: 16 (32); Guernsey: 31 (79); Hamilton: 11 (11); Hardin*: 3 (0); Harrison: 28 (68); Henry*: 3 (0); Highland: 25 (34); Hocking: 8 (57); Holmes: 26 (74); Huron: 5 (13); Jackson: 18 (50); Jefferson: 19 (39); Knox: 17 (43); Lake: 9 (12); Lawrence: 12 (32); Licking: 30 (54); Logan*: 4 (0); Lorain: 16 (19); Mahoning: 11 (27); Medina: 17 (28); Meigs: 20 (79); Monroe: 22 (86); Morgan: 12 (52); Morrow: 19 (8); Muskingum: 20 (64); Noble: 19 (74); Paulding*: 8 (0); Perry: 19 (62); Pike: 12 (39); Portage: 15 (31); Preble*: 10 (0); Putnam*: 8 (0); Richland: 28 (31); Ross: 13 (25); Scioto: 7 (23); Seneca: 9 (11); Stark: 25 (41); Summit: 13 (16); Trumbull: 28 (42); Tuscarawas: 25 (92); Vinton: 18 (47); Warren: 6 (9); Washington: 18 (54); Wayne: 8 (10); Williams: 25 (25); Wyandot*: 5 (0); Total: 1,053 (2,168).

Pilot Trout Program and Bonus Stockings Offer Ohioans More Fishing Opportunities

Catchable rainbow and brown trout were released recently at Malabar Farm in Lucas as part of a pilot project to evaluate both species’ suitability for future stockings in the area, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The Inn Pond across from Malabar Farm Restaurant received 300 rainbow trout, and Switzer Creek on Malabar Farm State Park property received 400 brown trout. Both locations are spring fed, and biologists believe the water may be sufficiently cool to support year-round trout fishing opportunities. Stockings will continue in these locations if the trout find the area suitable for continued success.

Anglers in other areas of the state will also have additional opportunities to catch 9 to 15-inch rainbow trout beginning later this month. Thanks to a surplus of fish at ODNR Division of Wildlife’s state fish hatcheries, hundreds of rainbow trout will be released at select locations around the state. Locations to receive these surplus rainbow trout are: Antrim Lake in Franklin County, Punderson Lake in Geauga County, Rush Run Lake in Preble County, Westlake Recreation Center Lake in Cuyahoga County and White Star Quarry in Sandusky County. Fish are scheduled to be released before the Thanksgiving holiday. Each location will receive at least 300 fish. Anglers are reminded that in these areas there is a daily bag limit of five fish and no minimum size limit.

Rainbow trout are also stocked every spring in public lakes and ponds across Ohio as long as areas are ice-free and accessible to anglers. Learn more about trout fishing in Ohio or trout stockings at wildohio.gov.

