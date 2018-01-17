Lowe scores at D3 Senior Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Recent Otterbein University wide receiver Julian Lowe (Gahanna/Lincoln) took center stage Saturday afternoon (Dec. 16) at the ninth-annual International Scouting Showcase (ISS) D3 Senior Classic, hosted this year at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

The ISS is comprised of three collegiate all-star games, two free-agent scout bowls, one national kicking championship and one pro-level combine. The entire event, which spans four days, was sponsored by FreeAgentFootball.com (FAF).

Lowe, a three-time All-Ohio Athletic Conference performer, made his mark in multiple ways by accounting for three different short touchdowns; one receiving, one rushing and one passing. His team won 24-6.

With his squad down to just one quarterback, Lowe went into the wildcat and tallied a pair of short touchdowns to help put the game away. He punched his rushing TD in up the gut, adjusted nicely to catch a fade pass in the corner of the end zone, and hit a tight end on a smooth pass over the top of the pile.

Lowe transferred to Otterbein from Akron before his sophomore year of eligibility and blossomed into a three-year standout, attracting a pair of selections to the All-OAC first team in a league filled with talented wide receivers. He finished as Otterbein’s new all-time leader in touchdown receptions (30), second in catches (196) and third in receiving yardage (2,318).

Lowe, who finished up his schooling and athletic eligibility this past fall, will continue his NFL pre-draft preparation and play in the Dream Bowl come January 11-15 in Salem, Virginia. He also plans to take part in regional combines.

