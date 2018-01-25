Big Walnut Girls win pair

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Big Walnut 57, Groveport 27

The Big Walnut girls basketball team struggled early, but found its form in the final three quarters to roll to a lopsided 57-27 OCC win over host Groveport Tuesday night, Jan. 16.

Down 7-6 after one, Big Walnut outscored the hosts 14-8 in the second, 20-8 in the third and 17-4 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Erin Boehm led all scorers with 19 points while Katie Cochran added 12 of her own. Avery Schone and Emily Neff were also solid for the Eagles, pouring in eight points apiece.

Big Walnut 53, Canal Winchester 40

The Golden Eagles raced out to a 19-12 first-quarter edge and never looked back, outscoring the host Indians in every quarter on the way to an OCC win Friday (Jan. 19) in Canal Winchester.

BW’s Erin Boehm led the way with a team-high 15 points. Katie Cochran and Abby Facemyer also scored in double figures, finishing with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Buckeye Valley 55, Clear Fork 29

The Barons were dominant on the defensive end, allowing just 20 points over the course of the final three quarters to notch a convincing MOAC win over the host Colts Tuesday (Jan. 16) at Clear Fork High School.

The game was tied 9-9 after one, but Buckeye Valley used a 17-8 second-quarter surge to take control. BV went on to outscore Clear Fork 21-9 in the third and 8-3 in the fourth.

Morgan Scowden hit five three-pointers on the way to a game-best 21 points. Alaina Radcliffe and Tess Hughes were also steady for the Barons, finishing with 10 and eight points, respectively.

Ontario 41, Buckeye Valley 36

The Barons gave it all they had in the fourth, scoring more points in the eight-minute stretch than they managed in the other three quarters combined, but it wasn’t quite enough to win Friday’s (Jan. 19) MOAC showdown in Ontario.

Buckeye Valley outscored the hosts 21-11 in the fourth — a quarter it entered trailing 30-15.

Hannah Cowan led BV with 12 points while Lisa Leienberger added 10. Dani Grether was also solid in the setback, closing with six points.

Westerville South 57, Olentangy 41

The Braves never quite found their form Friday (Jan. 19) in Westerville, getting outscored in all four quarters on the way to an OCC setback.

Grace Pennington led Olentangy with 15 points while Jessica Nation added 11.

Westerville North 38, Olentangy Orange 35

The Pioneers managed to claw back from an 11-4 first-quarter hole, but couldn’t quite complete the comeback against the visiting Warriors Tuesday night (Jan. 16) in Lewis Center.

Down 20-12 at the half, Orange outscored Westerville North 13-4 in the third to take a lead into the final eight minutes of action. North won the fourth 14-10, though, to hang on.

McKenna Ford led the Pioneers with 13 points while the Warriors’ Alyssa Wright topped all scorers with 15.

Delaware Christian 46, Village Academy 21

Delaware Christian fell behind after the first quarter, but outscored visiting Village Academy in each of the final three to roll to a 46-21 non-league win Friday night (Jan. 19) in Delaware.

The Eagles outscored the Griffins 11-2 in the third to all but seal the deal. It was just the fourth third quarter they’ve won all season.

Lyssi Snouffer led all scorers with 27 points to go with 18 rebounds. Other Delaware Christian standouts included Nikki Snedden, who finished with six points and three steals; Hannah Maurer, who dished out a team-high eight assists; and the duo of Abbi Maurer and Erin Bauslaugh, who had five rebounds apiece.

Hilliard Darby 55, Delaware Hayes 39

Annie Rauch poured in a game-best 21 points and Sydney Wyngarden added 15 as the Panthers knocked off the Pacers in OCC action Friday (Jan. 19) in Delaware.

Alexis Amabile led Hayes with eight points.

