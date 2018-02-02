News from the OHSAA

OHSAA Basketball and Wrestling State Tournament Tickets Go On Sale

Basketball group tickets, boys basketball “Center Court Club” and girls basketball Championship Saturday “Group Value Pack” information included

COLUMBUS – All-session tickets for the upcoming Ohio High School Athletic Association wrestling and basketball state tournaments went on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. All three state tournaments are held at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, with wrestling March 8-10, girls basketball March 15-17 and boys basketball March 22-24.

Tickets will be available at www.Ticketmaster.com (search OHSAA) or from the Schottenstein Center box office or by calling 1-800-GO-BUCKS.

In addition, order forms are now available for “Center Court Club” tickets to the boys basketball state tournament and “Group Value Pack” tickets to Championship Saturday of the girls basketball state tournament. Details are below and online at: http://www.ohsaa.org/TheSchott

Basketball Group Tickets Available Beginning February 1

Beginning Feb. 1, groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets at a special rate to any game of the girls or boys basketball state tournaments. For groups of 20 or more, two group leaders get free tickets to the selected game(s), along with other incentives for the group. Interested groups should call 1-800-GO-BUCKS (select Option 2) or email AthleticSales@osu.edu.

Girls Basketball Championship Saturday Group Value Packs

Groups that can only attend Championship Saturday of the girls basketball state tournament can take advantage of the Group Value Pack offer, which includes a ticket for all four state championship games on Saturday, March 17, a t-shirt and popcorn for $24 per person. Parking is free. Each group will be recognized on the arena’s videoboard.

Order form: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Basketball-Girls/GirlsGroupValuePack.pdf

Boys Basketball “Center Court Club” Tickets

During the boys basketball state tournament, tickets are available in the Center Court Club, which is located very close to the court and gives fans the opportunity to remain in the arena between games in a special hospitality area. Center Court Club tickets cost $45 per game, or $498 for an all-session ticket book.

Order form: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Basketball-Boys/2017-18/CenterCourtForm2018.pdf

Boys Basketball “Four Pack” Offer

Two special “Four Pack” ticket offers were available for the boys basketball state tournament beginning Jan. 26. The first special is for “Championship Saturday” that includes a ticket to each of the four championship games in the Terrace Level for $36. The second special includes four tickets together in the Terrace Level for any of the 12 games for $36 (a savings of $3 per ticket).

2018 Individual Wrestling (March 8-10)

All-session ticket books went on sale Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Ticket books are $75 each for the Entry and Club Levels and $55 each for the Terrace Level. Individual session tickets go on sale March 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $15 each. Single-session tickets go on sale March 5.

2018 Girls Basketball (March 15-17)

All-session ticket books and individual session tickets went on sale Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Ticket books are $64 each. All tickets are in the Entry and Club Levels of the Schottenstein Center. Single-session tickets are $10 each.

2018 Boys Basketball (March 22-24)

All-session ticket books went on sale Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Ticket books in the Entry and Club Level are $144 each. Ticket books in the Terrace Level are $120 each. Individual session tickets go on sale March 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $15 per game for the Entry and Club Levels and $12 for the Terrace Level. Single-session tickets go on sale March 15.

Schottenstein Center Suites and RV Parking Available

Fans interested in watching the state tournaments from a suite inside the Schottenstein Center can contact Justin Doyle at doyle.106@osu.edu for pricing and availability. Overnight RV parking will be available for $25 per day in the Buckeye Lots north of the Schottenstein Center.

OHSAA Announces Fall Sports Divisional Breakdowns for Football, Volleyball and Soccer

Competitive Balance roster data from 2017 season used to determine 2018 divisional assignments

COLUMBUS – New divisional breakdowns for the upcoming fall sports of football, volleyball and soccer were approved by the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors during its January meeting last Thursday. The 2018-19 school year will mark the second school year competitive balance roster data is used in football, volleyball, soccer, basketball, softball and baseball.

The board also approved a modification to the business rules for competitive balance, removing the previous regulation that allowed a school to move up only one division due to competitive balance. As a result, two schools in football moved up two divisions.

The 2018-19 school year will mark the second year of a two-year cycle for using base enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education. Every year for those sports affected by competitive balance, sport-specific roster data from the previous season is used to modify the enrollment data in those sports based on factors that OHSAA member schools approved by referendum vote in 2014.

The lists linked below contain the schools that were registered to qualify for the 2017 tournaments. They are not the final list of schools that are competing in 2018. The list of schools participating within each division could change prior to the 2018 tournaments, including both deletions (schools that are not playing in 2018 or suspended) or additions (new schools opening or consolidations, etc.).

2018 Football Divisional Assignments:

http://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2018

2018 regions and playoff format will be announced in May.

2018 Volleyball Divisional Assignments:

http://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball/Volleyball-2018

2018 Soccer Divisional Assignments:

http://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2018

“Competitive Balance continues to be a journey we are all on together,” Dr. Dan Ross, OHSAA Executive Director, said. “The early approval of the 2018 fall sports divisional breakdowns is the result of countless hours of work by our staff and our member schools. The competitive balance committee continues to meet and study the process and the results, and we continue to receive feedback from our member schools.”

According to Competitive Balance regulations, the previous season’s roster data (grades 9-12) is used for affecting the following season’s additional roster count in the selected sports. The additional roster count is added to the school’s base enrollment number to determine the final adjusted enrollment count before divisional placements are made. More information on Competitive Balance is posted at: http://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Competitive-Balance-Resource-Center

