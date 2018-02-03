Mitchell all-time Big Ten scorer; No. 12 Ohio St. women win

COLUMBUS — Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points to become the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer and No. 12 Ohio State ended a three-game losing streak with a 78-62 victory over Michigan State on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Mitchell, a 5-foot-8 senior guard, has scored 3,098 points, passing Rachel Barham, who scored 3,093 in her career at Minnesota. Mitchell made four 3-pointers, extending her NCAA career record to 449.

Linnae Harper added 22 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals and Stephanie Mavunga 20 points and nine rebounds for the Buckeyes (17-5, 6-3), whose three-game skid included losses to ranked teams Michigan and Maryland, plus Iowa.

The Buckeyes, leading by three entering the fourth quarter, used a 12-0 run with six points from Harper to go up 65-51 with 5½ minutes remaining. The lead reached 20 after Mitchell made a pair of 3-pointers and Harper added a jumper with two minutes left.

“Sounds normal to me right now,” Mitchell said when asked about the record. “We just got off a three-game losing streak, so we’re just going to take this win.

“Everything I have been through, everything this team has been through (injuries, transfers). To want to be part of the program like this that has been through so much, you can’t do anything but smile about everything,” said Mitchell reflecting on her continued passion on the court.

Jenna Allen scored 16 points, Sidney Cooks 14 and Branndais Agee 10 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans (15-8, 4-5), who have lost three straight.

Associated Press