Winter Tournaments Information

2018 Tournament Dates

Dual Team Wrestling – Feb. 11 at St. John Arena, The Ohio State University

Swimming & Diving – Feb. 21-24 at C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton

Bowling, Div. II – March 2 & 3 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl (no advance media registration required)

Gymnastics – March 2 & 3 at Hilliard Bradley High School

Individual Wrestling – March 8-10 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, The Ohio State University

Bowling, Div. I – March 9 & 10 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl (no advance media registration required)

Ice Hockey – March 9 & 10 at Nationwide Arena, Columbus

Girls Basketball – March 15-17 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, The Ohio State University

Boys Basketball – March 22-24 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center, The Ohio State University

Spectrum Sports is the Official Television and Streaming Partner of the OHSAA

Spectrum Sports will provide exclusive television and/or online streaming play-by-play coverage of the OHSAA winter sports state tournaments on channel 1311HD/311 across Ohio as well as on channel 510 in the formerly Insight portions of the Columbus area. Live streaming coverage is available for Spectrum subscribers at www.MySpectrumSports.com.

Spectrum Sports Winter 2018 State Tournament Programming:

· Wrestling Dual Team State Tournament – Session 2 Only (Feb. 11)

· Swimming State Finals (Feb. 23 and 24)

· Wrestling Individual Tournament – Session 5 Only (March 10)

· Hockey State Tournament – All 3 Games (March 9-10)

· Boys Basketball Selected Sectional, District and Regional Games (TBA)

· Girls Basketball State Tournament – All 12 Games (March 15-17)

· Boys Basketball State Tournament – All 12 Games (March 22-24)

· Bowling and Gymnastics (Highlights)

OHSAA Radio Network Set for Basketball State Tournaments

The OHSAA Radio Network will broadcast all 12 games from girls and boys basketball state tournaments. There is no charge for stations to carry network broadcasts and affiliates can have waived broadcast fees for their own regional and state tournament broadcasts. Program logs are created for each game so local stations can insert their own inventory if they desire (24 local avails per game). The network broadcasts are available through Skyview Satellite or through an online stream. http://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio

OHSAA Radio Network Tournament Tipoff Shows Begin Feb. 6

Once again the OHSAA Radio Network will produce a series of seven weekly 25-minute basketball pregame shows, designed to have a statewide updates and information and be used prior to stations’ pregame shows of tournament game broadcasts. Host Marty Bannister will set the scene in Ohio high school basketball for that week, interview guests and look ahead to the state tournaments. The shows will be distributed every Tuesday afternoon beginning February 6.

Regional and State Tournament Pairings

The OHSAA will release wrestling state tournament brackets, ice hockey state tournament pairings and girls basketball regional pairings on Sunday, March 4. Boys basketball regional pairings and girls basketball state tournament pairings will be released on Sunday, March 11. Boys basketball state tournament pairings will be released on Saturday, March 17.

Information for this story was provided by the OHSAA.

